Texans in these cities spend the most on bills, report finds

(NEXSTAR) — The cost of seemingly everything is high right now, and while there are ways to save a few bucks on some things, others can’t be avoided, especially household bills. A new report found that, unsurprisingly, where you live can have a big impact on how costly your bills are.

Doxo, a personal finance resource, found that the average U.S. household will spend $24,032 on bills annually. Bills, in this case, cover 10 categories: mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable/internet/phone service, health insurance, mobile phone, alarm and security, and life insurance.

Using its own data, Doxo ranked each state, and cities within those states, based on how much residents spend on average on monthly bills. Overall, Doxo determined Hawaii residents have the highest average monthly bills at $2,911. Residents of Texas were much lower – even coming in below the national average of $2,003 – at $1,956.

Among California households, mobile phone bills are the most common and cost $111 on average, $2 below the national average. Across the 10 bill categories reviewed by Doxo, all but two are below the national rate: mortgage ($1,509 versus $1,368) and auto loan ($475 versus $433).

Across the nation’s 50 largest cities, Doxo found Austin has the 10th highest average monthly bills at $2,447, but that isn’t even the highest average in Texas.

Here are the 10 Texas cities with at least 40,000 households with the highest average monthly bills, according to Doxo :

Frisco: $2,739 Plano: $2,691 Austin: $2,447 Round Rock: $2,438 Spring: $2,435 Katy: $2,424 Sugar Land: $2,362 Lewisville: $2,346 McKinney: $2,281 Grand Prairie: $2,260

When reviewing all cities , Doxo found these 10 had the highest bills:

Southlake: $3,655 Bellaire: $3,048 Colleyville: $2,900 Argyle: $2,882 Flower Mound: $2,878 Frisco: $2,739 League City: $2,727 Plano: $2,691 Kingwood: $2,629 Buda: $2,627

In Texas’ heavily populated cities like Dallas and Houston, households pay $2,013 and $1,936 on monthly bills, respectively.

The report found residents in cities on both coasts tend to spend the most on their monthly bills while residents living in Midwestern cities tend to spend less. Residents of West Virginia have the lowest average monthly bills at $1,452, followed by Arkansas ($1,552) and Mississippi ($1,559).

