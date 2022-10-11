ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texans in these cities spend the most on bills, report finds

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1YJ5_0iUSi3eH00

(NEXSTAR) — The cost of seemingly everything is high right now, and while there are ways to save a few bucks on some things, others can’t be avoided, especially household bills. A new report found that, unsurprisingly, where you live can have a big impact on how costly your bills are.

Doxo, a personal finance resource, found that the average U.S. household will spend $24,032 on bills annually. Bills, in this case, cover 10 categories: mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable/internet/phone service, health insurance, mobile phone, alarm and security, and life insurance.

Using its own data, Doxo ranked each state, and cities within those states, based on how much residents spend on average on monthly bills. Overall, Doxo determined Hawaii residents have the highest average monthly bills at $2,911. Residents of Texas were much lower – even coming in below the national average of $2,003 – at $1,956.

Amazon hiring 150,000 workers for holiday season

Among California households, mobile phone bills are the most common and cost $111 on average, $2 below the national average. Across the 10 bill categories reviewed by Doxo, all but two are below the national rate: mortgage ($1,509 versus $1,368) and auto loan ($475 versus $433).

Across the nation’s 50 largest cities, Doxo found Austin has the 10th highest average monthly bills at $2,447, but that isn’t even the highest average in Texas.

Here are the 10 Texas cities with at least 40,000 households with the highest average monthly bills, according to Doxo :

  1. Frisco: $2,739
  2. Plano: $2,691
  3. Austin: $2,447
  4. Round Rock: $2,438
  5. Spring: $2,435
  6. Katy: $2,424
  7. Sugar Land: $2,362
  8. Lewisville: $2,346
  9. McKinney: $2,281
  10. Grand Prairie: $2,260

When reviewing all cities , Doxo found these 10 had the highest bills:

  1. Southlake: $3,655
  2. Bellaire: $3,048
  3. Colleyville: $2,900
  4. Argyle: $2,882
  5. Flower Mound: $2,878
  6. Frisco: $2,739
  7. League City: $2,727
  8. Plano: $2,691
  9. Kingwood: $2,629
  10. Buda: $2,627

In Texas’ heavily populated cities like Dallas and Houston, households pay $2,013 and $1,936 on monthly bills, respectively.

These states have the worst roads, new analysis finds

The report found residents in cities on both coasts tend to spend the most on their monthly bills while residents living in Midwestern cities tend to spend less. Residents of West Virginia have the lowest average monthly bills at $1,452, followed by Arkansas ($1,552) and Mississippi ($1,559).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
KDAF

Best places to raise a family in Texas

One of the most important decisions in one's adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Buda, TX
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
City
Bellaire, TX
City
Plano, TX
City
Colleyville, TX
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Kingwood, TX
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Southlake, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
KDAF

How did homecoming mums become a Texas tradition?

In the thick of Texas homecoming season, many high schoolers will give and receive traditional homecoming mums — faux chrysanthemums decorated with glitter, ribbons and trinkets. But how did the tradition emerge, and what can Texas newcomers expect?
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Bills#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
KDAF

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KDAF

KDAF

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy