Details have emerged for the new Netflix "Basic With Ads" steaming plan that will be available to in November. The new "Basic With Ads" plan will include most of the company's entire catalog of TV shows and movies, although some won't be available at first due to licensing restrictions. Viewers will see four to five minutes of ads per hour, with each ad running from 15 to 30 seconds in length. Ads will play before and during shows and movies.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO