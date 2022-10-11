ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple Insider

Apple AR headset could use iris scanning for user identification

The report, published on Friday morning by The Information claims that two unspecified sources tell them that Apple's forthcoming AR devices will use iris scanning to identify a user when they put the headset on.
Apple Insider

Level Lock+ with Home Key hits some Apple Store shelves

Apple has gradually started to sell the Home Key-enabled Level Lock+ smart lock, with the smart home security device appearing in some physical Apple Store locations in the United States. Appearing on some Apple Store shelves on Friday, the Level Lock+ is an upgraded form of the existing Level Lock...
Apple Insider

Mophie's new powerstation plus will charge three devices, simultaneously

Mophie's new powerstation plus is a portable battery bank incorporating two types of built-in cables for Apple devices, and a third USB-C port. The powerstation plus has both a built-in Lightning and a USB-C cable to charge iPad, iPhone, and USB-C accessories. It's a convenient way to charge multiple devices using just one power bank.
Apple Insider

Protect a MacBook Pro with Satechi's Eco HardShell

Satechi's first case for laptops -- the Eco-HardShell Case -- is specifically designed to protect the 2021 MacBook Pro line. Long-time accessory vendor Satechi's Eco-HardShell case for MacBook Pro has anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint treatments to protect enclosed devices. The translucent case ensures that Apple customers can still see the design of their computers.
Apple Insider

'Call To The Wild' Apple Watch Ultra ad leans into extreme adventure

The new Apple Watch Ultra ad highlights not just durability, but also the one of the most extreme adventures mankind has ever undertaken. Apple's ad for the Apple Watch Ultra, called "Call To The Wild,"...
Apple Insider

Apple iPad smart home hub dock rumored to be coming soon

In his early "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman reiterates earlier rumors of standalone devices combining an iPad with a speaker hub that could act as a smart home's central hub. Apple is seemingly looking into a second approach that could offer the same benefits but with an iPad.
Apple Insider

If you kept an original iPhone in the box, it might be worth $30,000

A 2007 iPhone sealed in its original packaging is up for auction, and is expected to sell for $30,000 or more. LCG Auctions is holding its 2022 Fall Premier Auction until October 16. Among the...
Apple Insider

Big Apple TV+ shows are coming to Blu-ray starting Oct. 31

Apple TV+ series "For All Mankind," "The Morning Show," "Truth Be Told" and "See" are to be released on Blu-ray and DVD by a UK distributor. The TV series "Defending Jacob" has already had a physical media release, and the Apple TV+ film "On the Rocks" has too, but now a slate of programming is coming to both DVD and Blu-ray.
Apple Insider

Netflix ad-supported streaming plan has arrived

Details have emerged for the new Netflix "Basic With Ads" steaming plan that will be available to in November. The new "Basic With Ads" plan will include most of the company's entire catalog of TV shows and movies, although some won't be available at first due to licensing restrictions. Viewers will see four to five minutes of ads per hour, with each ad running from 15 to 30 seconds in length. Ads will play before and during shows and movies.
Apple Insider

How to combine Spaces & Stage Manager in macOS Ventura

It's so common to be overloaded with windows and documents in macOS that Apple gives us two separate ways to cope — but there's nothing to stop you from combining the new Stage Manager with the old Spaces to great effect. Here's how.
Apple Insider

Daily deals Oct 15: 50% off Apple MagSafe Wallet, Canon and Sonos discounts, more

Saturday's best deals include $100 off an LG 34-inch Curved UltraWide QHD display, $129 refurbished iPhones, 20% off Lego Optimus Prime, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers on...
Apple Insider

How to share & customize Apple News in iOS 16

Apple News allows you to find stories tailored to your tastes and interests while also seeing what others are reading and trending. Here's how to share stories with others easily, plus how to personalize your news experiences within the application.
Apple Insider

Apple Card Daily Cash can be shunted to high-yield savings soon

Referred to as just Savings, the new account is to be a high-yield Goldman Sachs one, with no fees and no requirements such as minimum balances, or deposits. "Savings enables Apple Card users to grow their Daily Cash rewards over time, while also saving for the future," Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said in a statement. "Savings delivers even more value to users' favorite Apple Card benefit -- Daily Cash -- while offering another easy-to-use tool designed to help users lead healthier financial lives."
Apple Insider

How to use Hot Corners in macOS

Apple's macOS can perform actions without needing to press a button, by moving your cursor to a corner. Here's how to get started with Hot Corners in macOS. There are many ways to perform actions...
Apple Insider

Compared: AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer all of the comforts of noise-cancellation in a wireless package similar to the new AirPods Pro 2. Here's how the two flagship earbuds stack up. Bose introduced its refresh...
Apple Insider

Apple Watch sets new US record, now owned by 30% of iPhone users

Apple Watch has repeatedly dominated the whole smartwatch industry, having exceeded 100 million active users in Q2 2021. Now while Apple Watch has seen a lot of variation quarter by quarter, Counterpoint Research says that its half-year result for H1 2022 in North America is its highest attach rate ever. That's the proportion of iPhone users who have an Apple Watch attached.
