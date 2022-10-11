Read full article on original website
Many jabs but little blood drawn: takeaways from the first gubernatorial debate
Political observers saw Thursday night’s debate between incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican opponent Tudor Dixon as closely matched, but with limited significance for the overall election. John Sellek, a Republican consultant and CEO of Harbor Strategic Public Affairs, saw Dixon eek out a win in via “a...
Flirting concerns, military service spark arguments in week 2 of Whitmer kidnapping trial
JACKSON, MI -- Tensions ran high between attorneys in the second week of the trial for three men accused of aiding the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Among the more heated arguments so far in the jury trial of Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar came near the end of proceedings Thursday, after defense attorney Leonard Ballard asked witness “Dan” -- a confidential paid informant who infiltrated the Wolverine Watchmen -- personal questions about his past service in the United States Army.
Union fee-for-service lawsuit could test limits of Michigan’s right-to-work law
Daniel Renner decided he no longer wanted to pay dues to the Technical, Professional and Officeworkers Association of Michigan five years ago. The following year, he was reprimanded for making a false complaint against a coworker in the Saginaw County Maintenance Department and told he could only file a grievance about the reprimand through the union.
What would Prop 3 do: A guide to Michigan’s abortion rights ballot proposal
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, the legality of abortion has been up to each individual state. Some, like Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin, have trigger restrictions either in effect or being argued in court. Other states, like Illinois and Minnesota, already had protections in place.
Whitmer, Dixon offer differing visions on Michigan’s path from pandemic in first debate
Split realities ruled the first gubernatorial debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday as incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon painted very different portraits of Michigan’s trajectory and traded accusations of lying about each other’s records in a contentious hour. Whitmer cast herself as a unifier...
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials
Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
Juror accused of flirting with defendant dismissed from Whitmer kidnapping trial
JACKSON, MI -- A young woman has been relieved of her jury duty following concerns she might have been flirting with a man accused of aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. As proceedings continued Friday morning in the jury trial of Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar,...
Carvana dealer asks court to intervene after Michigan suspends its license
DETROIT, MI -- A Detroit area Carvana dealership is asking a court to intervene after the Michigan Secretary of State suspended its license earlier this month. Carvana on Thursday, Oct. 13 filed a motion for an injunction in the state Court of Claims. In a statement, Carvana accused the state...
Stylists who do braids, twists, afros can’t wash hair. A Michigan bill could change that.
A bill making its way through the Michigan legislature may soon allow natural hairstylists to expand their business by removing current “common sense” regulations preventing them from washing a client’s hair. Senate Bill 1113 would allow a “natural hair culturist”— or someone who performs braiding, twisting, weaving...
Michigan’s public universities have lost 45,000 students since 2011. It’s about to get worse.
The drop in enrollment at Michigan’s 15 public universities over the past decade or so would have been enough to empty out Lake Superior State University, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan University, the University of Michigan’s Flint and Dearborn campuses and Ferris State, as well. That’s more than 45,000...
For the first time in 3 months, no Michigan county has high COVID levels
None of Michigan’s 83 counties had high coronavirus transmission levels in the latest assessment from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state had 32 counties at medium risk level, and 51 at low risk as of Thursday, Oct. 13. It’s an improvement from last week, when two counties -- Delta and Gogebic -- were high risk, and 34 were medium.
As enrollment falls at most Michigan universities, the flagships prosper
This fall, Michigan State University admitted the largest freshman class in its history, 9,800 students, 600 more than last year. And they didn’t exactly do it on purpose. The university did admit nearly 85 percent of its 55,525 applicants.
Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
Mega Millions results for 10/14/22; 2 winners of $494 million jackpot
LANSING, MI – A pair of grand-prize winning tickets were sold for the $494 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing that took place on Friday, Oct. 14. The winning tickets for the second largest jackpot of the year were sold in California and Florida and marks the first time in five years that there was more than one jackpot winner in a single drawing.
These are the 6 ‘coziest’ small towns in Michigan to visit this winter, study says
It’s an inconvenient truth for Michiganders who aren’t fond of the colder months, but fortunately, Michigan is home to two of the coziest small towns in America where you can drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket.
Colorado fishermen cited for poaching 460 pounds of salmon in Northern Michigan
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI -- State conservation officers cited a group of Colorado fishermen for illegally taking more than 460 pounds of salmon in Northern Michigan, then donated the fish to local families. State Department of Natural Resources conservation officers were on Manistee River fish patrol near the Tippy Dam when...
3 of Michigan’s most haunted lighthouses
As witnesses to centuries of Great Lakes history, Michigan’s lighthouses have plenty of stories within their walls — including some ghost stories, too. Author and historian Dianna Higgs Stampfler has brought many of those stories to light in her books “Haunted Great Lakes Lighthouses” (2019) and “Death & Lighthouses of the Great Lakes: A History of Misfortune & Murder” (2022). From murder mysteries to unexplained phenomena, the tales from our shoreline sentinels are especially spine-tingly this time of year.
Significant early-season snowstorm headed for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
MARQUETTE, MI - The National Weather Service says confidence is growing that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will see a “significant” early winter storm starting Sunday and lasting into early Tuesday. Up to a foot of snow and gusty winds are being forecast as part of this system, which will also have snow flurries and a snow/rain slushy mix tracking across much of the state between Sunday and Tuesday.
17-year-old found dead on I-94 in Macomb County suffered gunshot wound
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI-- The person found dead due to head trauma on I-94 in Macomb County on Friday was a 17-year-old girl from Detroit who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, Michigan State Police said. The investigation into the Oct. 14 incident is still ongoing and includes trying...
Live Powerball numbers for 10/15/22; jackpot worth $454 million
LANSING, MI -- One night after two players won the Mega Millions jackpot, lottery players hope they can be the next big winners as the estimated Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Saturday, Oct. 15 is worth $454 million. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is worth an estimated $232.6...
