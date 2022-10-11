Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Green Mountain United Way honors top contributors
At its annual campaign kickoff event Oct 6 at the Barre Opera House, Green Mountain United Way(link is external) honored nine individuals, businesses and organizations for their contributions to GMUW and the communities they serve. The top award of the evening — the Five Star Partner Award — was presented...
The Valley Reporter
Blue Sage opening in Waitsfield offering retail cannabis
Blue Sage, a retail cannabis store, will be opening next month in the Village Square Shopping Center. Business owners Kevin Kennedy and Per Arneberg will be located in the former Infinite Sports location. The business will be vertically integrated, and they will be cultivating cannabis, manufacturing cannabis products and offering retail sales. They are doing some very basic construction work at the new shop and expect to open in mid to late November.
Amid staffing shortage, UVM Home Health & Hospice ends 24/7 care for individuals with mobility impairments
Residents were told at the end of July that they have until Nov. 4 to determine their next steps for care. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid staffing shortage, UVM Home Health & Hospice ends 24/7 care for individuals with mobility impairments.
mynbc5.com
The Strand Center being 'stuffed' for a good cause
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Friday, the Strand Center for the Arts and Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis teamed up to create "Stuff the Strand," a countywide drive to help local families. The goal of the event was to fill each of the 901 seats in the theater with 2 pounds of food or other essential items.
3 Ways to Experience the Best of Vermont
Vermont’s forested mountains, picturesque farmlands, and easygoing vibe offer something for everyone. From year-round outdoor recreation and a culture centered on healthy lifestyles to a local food scene where clean, farm-to-table eating is the norm, Vermont has it all. And because Vermont delivers so much variety in such a compact area, exploring the whole state is a must (and very doable; you can traverse the state south to north in about three hours). Get a taste of everything Vermont has to offer below. Then head to Outside’s sister publications (links below) for more details on how to explore the Green Mountain State.
vermontbiz.com
UVM Medical Center emergency department experiencing high number of patient visits, along with hospitals throughout region
Patients With Non-Emergent Needs Encouraged to Visit Urgent Care. VermontBiz Due to high patient volumes at UVM Medical Center’s main campus Emergency Department, patients with non-emergent medical needs are being encouraged to consider seeking care at UVM Medical Center’s Urgent Care Clinic(link is external) on College Parkway or to contact their primary care physician for advice.
mynbc5.com
93-year-old ginseng root hunted in Vermont, could be worth thousands
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. The agency recently certified a 93-year-old ginseng root...
vermontbiz.com
UVM’s newest future doctors to don first white coats Friday
University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine white coats hang on racks in anticipation of the White Coat Ceremony. (Photo: UVM Larner College of Medicine) Class of '26 White Coat Ceremony on Fri., Oct. 14 at 1 p.m., Ira Allen Chapel. Vermont Business Magazine In 1822, Vermont physician John Pomeroy,...
vermontbiz.com
Southern Vermont AHEC president honored by National AHEC Organization
Priscilla Latkin, president of the Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center Board of Directors(link is external), received honorable mention for the National AHEC Organization’s 2022 AHEC Board Member Distinguished Service Award. NAO bestows this honor to individuals who have exhibited exceptional service as a volunteer member of an AHEC governing or advisory board.
vermontbiz.com
Ami English named VTAEYC Early Childhood Educator of the Year
The Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children(link is external) has named Ami English of Coventry as winner of its eighth annual Early Childhood Educator of the Year Award. English, who has 25 years' experience working with young children, was recognized for her work as teacher and director at Coventry Village School Preschool, where she emphasized imaginative outdoor play.
mynbc5.com
Vermont photographer reaches new heights to shoot fall foliage
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A photographer in Vermont is taking his work to new heights while documenting the state’s famous fall foliage. "It is pretty amazing," said Caleb Kenna of Middlebury, who was photographing autumn leaves in New Haven Wednesday when NECN & NBC10 Boston tagged along with him. "I was sort of blown away by the color and the view."
WCAX
Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community
A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops. Updated: 6 hours ago. Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops. New York earmarks millions in grants for abortion clinics. Updated:...
UVM Medical Center ER overwhelmed, urges patients to seek treatment elsewhere
Because of an influx of patients clogging the emergency room on Friday, UVM Medical Center encouraged patients to only seek out the emergency department in medical emergencies. Read the story on VTDigger here: UVM Medical Center ER overwhelmed, urges patients to seek treatment elsewhere.
vermontbiz.com
Recent HANDS volunteer joins organization's board of directors
Kirk Rankin, administrative associate at the Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, has joined the board of directors at HANDS(link is external), a food provider for seniors 50 and older in Chittenden County. Rankin, a recent graduate of the University of Vermont, previously worked with HANDS (Helping and Nurturing Diverse...
WCAX
UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center says their ER is packed and the hospital is urging patients with non-emergency needs to seek treatment at urgent care centers or elsewhere. The hospital says its ER on Friday was experiencing high numbers of patient visits. It comes as the hospital...
vermontbiz.com
Governor appoints Allison Frazier to Fish and Wildlife Board
Governor Phil Scott has appointed Allison Frazier of Richmond as the new Chittenden County member of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board(link is external). A life-long Vermonter, Frazier has spent 20 years working in the outdoor industry as a sales representative and served as board president for the organization 360 Adventure Collective. Her many outdoor pursuits include deer and bird hunting, fishing, skiing, hiking and biking.
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
vermontbiz.com
Rubinstein, Ram Hinsdale honored by EPA for environmental protection work
Lynn Rubinstein, executive director of the Northeast Recycling Council in Brattleboro, and state Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale (D-Chittenden) were honored by the US Environmental Protection Agency this month for their contributions to improving New England's environment. New England’s annual Environmental Merit Awards are given to community leaders, scientists, government officials,...
