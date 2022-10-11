Vermont’s forested mountains, picturesque farmlands, and easygoing vibe offer something for everyone. From year-round outdoor recreation and a culture centered on healthy lifestyles to a local food scene where clean, farm-to-table eating is the norm, Vermont has it all. And because Vermont delivers so much variety in such a compact area, exploring the whole state is a must (and very doable; you can traverse the state south to north in about three hours). Get a taste of everything Vermont has to offer below. Then head to Outside’s sister publications (links below) for more details on how to explore the Green Mountain State.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO