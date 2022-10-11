Former Vol suffers season-ending injury

San Francisco defensive back Emmanuel Moseley has been placed on injured reserve.

Moseley, a former Vol, suffered a season-ending knee injury in San Francisco’s 37-15 victory at Carolina Sunday.

He tore his ACL.

Before leaving the game, he recorded one interception return for a touchdown, the first of his career. He has recorded three career interceptions.

Moseley totaled 21 tackles in 2022.

He was undrafted after his collegiate career at Tennessee, signing with the 49ers as a free agent.

Moseley played for the Vols from 2014-17 under head coach Butch Jones.

He played 51 games and made 31 starts at Tennessee, recording 142 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 31 pass deflections and two interceptions.