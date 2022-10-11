ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Former Vol suffers season-ending injury

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXbiF_0iUShkMM00

San Francisco defensive back Emmanuel Moseley has been placed on injured reserve.

Moseley, a former Vol, suffered a season-ending knee injury in San Francisco’s 37-15 victory at Carolina Sunday.

He tore his ACL.

Before leaving the game, he recorded one interception return for a touchdown, the first of his career. He has recorded three career interceptions.

Moseley totaled 21 tackles in 2022.

He was undrafted after his collegiate career at Tennessee, signing with the 49ers as a free agent.

Moseley played for the Vols from 2014-17 under head coach Butch Jones.

He played 51 games and made 31 starts at Tennessee, recording 142 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 31 pass deflections and two interceptions.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Nick Saban said after Tennessee upset Alabama

Nick Saban and Alabama dodged a couple of bullets earlier this year in wins over Texas and Texas A&M. But the Crimson Tide couldn’t dodge a 3rd on Saturday in Knoxville against Tennessee. The Volunteers won 52-49 on Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal on the final play of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Knoxville, TN
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 7

Paul Finebaum is a proud Tennessee alum, and let’s just say he has a ton of reason to be proud of his alma mater this Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers took down No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, 52-49, ending a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide and adding to their own impressive résumé.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning

The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Jones
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tony Vitello Narrates Third Saturday In October Hype Video

There are few people that fire up Tennessee fans as much as Vol baseball coach Tony Vitello. That’s who Tennessee turned to narrate its Third Saturday in October hype video. A strong choice indeed. Of course, getting Tennessee fans excite for Saturday’s top 10 matchup inside Neyland Stadium isn’t...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jalin Hyatt reacts to getting praise from Chad Johnson, promotes Hendon Hooker for Heisman

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has been among the standouts within a Tennessee offense that has rolled its way into the Top-10 in the national rankings. And he’s certainly getting his due recognition for his efforts, recently getting some praise from former NFL star Chad Johnson. He spoke on that subject with Alyssa Lang on SEC Network’s “Out of Pocket.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Open Scrimmage Stats, Observations — Oct. 15

Tennessee’s men’s basketball team hosted an open scrimmage Saturday morning at Thompson-Boling Arena ahead of Vol football’s top 10 showdown with Alabama. The intrasquad scrimmage wasn’t purely starters versus back ups but the orange team — Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler, Olivier Nkamhoua, Julian Phillips, Jahmai Mashack and Tobe Awaka — had more key players than the grey team — Tyreke Key, Jonas Aidoo, B.J. Edwards, Uros Plavsic, Kent Gilbert, Alec Kegler and Kidd Brizek.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Hundreds of Vols fans enjoy first-ever ‘Market Square Madness’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of Vol fans flocked to downtown Knoxville Thursday night to be a part of the first-ever ‘Market Square Madness.’ Fans were treated to everything from lights, music, pep squads, and UT basketball. “I’ve been coming to ball games since ’92,” said Dollie Merritt. Long-time and new fans hope the Vols […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Vols
utdailybeacon.com

Conner Smith, 'I Hate Alabama' singer, releases new single inspired by UT football

Musician Conner Smith was a little boy when he attended his first University of Tennessee football game. His father raised him up onto his shoulders, and in that moment, a Volunteer was born. As he grew up in Nashville, he found a way to incorporate his love for football into his music, resulting in several game day songs that would inspire fans during football season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many places to wine and dine in Knoxville but there’s only one place fit for a sheriff. Saloon 16 is connected to the Graduate Hotel near the University of Tennessee campus. The western saloon theme mixes hundreds of pieces of memorabilia from the Sheriff, Peyton Manning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
livability.com

8 Reasons To Move to Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville is consistently ranked among the most livable cities in America because of its big city amenities and small-town charm. Read on to discover 8 reasons why. , boasts a growing job market, an affordable cost of living and a friendly, welcoming feel. These reasons (plus a few more) earned it a spot on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places To Live in 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
livability.com

We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing

From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Group of East Tenn. entrepreneurs buy Ober Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A local group announced that they bought Ober Gatlinburg on Wednesday, according to a release by the attraction. The group consisted of the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Sevier County native, Jessi and Joe Baker, founded Ole Smoky Distillery and the Yee-Haw...
GATLINBURG, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

161K+
Followers
214K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy