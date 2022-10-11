Read full article on original website
Thursday's local and area sports results; Friday's schedule
Norfolk High School’s Isaac Ochoa won the A-2 district boys cross country race at Skyview Park. The Panther junior is the only Norfolk qualifier for next week's state meet in Kearney. Norfolk girls cross country fell four points short of qualifying for state as a team at the A-2...
Late UMD goal hands Wildcats heartbreaking loss
WAYNE - Minnesota Duluth scored with just 5:33 left in the contest to hand Wayne State a heartbreaking 1-0 setback in Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer on a windy Friday afternoon at the WSC Soccer Pitch. UMD is now 5-6-3 and 4-4-3 in the NSIC while the Wildcats drop...
No. 1 Wayne State volleyball uses Cada's career-high 21 kills to sweep UMary
WAYNE - No. 1 Wayne State volleyball team defeated the University of Mary in three sets (25-12, 25-13, 25-14) inside of Rice Auditorium Friday evening. Wayne State now moves to 22-0 on the season with a 12-0 record in NSIC play while UMary falls to 3-17 with a 2-10 record in the NSIC.
Ochoa wins district title; Panther girls fall just short of team qualificiation
Norfolk High School’s Isaac Ochoa made it known at Skyview Park yesterday, that he’ll be a contender for the Class A state cross country crown, winning the A-2 district race in 16 minutes, 6 seconds, 38 seconds ahead of runner-up, Wesley Pleskac of Fremont. Ochoa is the only...
Northeast CC receives $15,000 check for scholarships from NPPD
For the past 31 years, the Nebraska Public Power District has been financially supporting community college students through their Nebraska Open golf tournament. This year was no different.’. At the Northeast Community College board of governors meeting yesterday, NPPD presented Northeast with a $15,000 check to assist kids with scholarships....
Fork Fest taking place this Saturday in Liberty Bell Park
The eight annual Fork Fest is set to take place this Saturday the 15th from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Liberty Bell Park in Norfolk. Program coordinator Elley Coffin says Fork Fest is a way to say thank you for those who live and work in Norfolk or who stop by for a visit.
Visitors Contribute To Norfolk Sales Tax Receipts
The City of Norfolk budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year reflects the City’s continued growth and strong finances. Part of that growth is seen in a significant increase in sales tax revenue. The city released data that in 22022-23, Norfolk sales tax is budgeted to grow $1.4 million or...
