Norfolk, NE

Thursday's local and area sports results; Friday's schedule

Norfolk High School’s Isaac Ochoa won the A-2 district boys cross country race at Skyview Park. The Panther junior is the only Norfolk qualifier for next week's state meet in Kearney. Norfolk girls cross country fell four points short of qualifying for state as a team at the A-2...
Late UMD goal hands Wildcats heartbreaking loss

WAYNE - Minnesota Duluth scored with just 5:33 left in the contest to hand Wayne State a heartbreaking 1-0 setback in Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer on a windy Friday afternoon at the WSC Soccer Pitch. UMD is now 5-6-3 and 4-4-3 in the NSIC while the Wildcats drop...
Northeast CC receives $15,000 check for scholarships from NPPD

For the past 31 years, the Nebraska Public Power District has been financially supporting community college students through their Nebraska Open golf tournament. This year was no different.’. At the Northeast Community College board of governors meeting yesterday, NPPD presented Northeast with a $15,000 check to assist kids with scholarships....
Fork Fest taking place this Saturday in Liberty Bell Park

The eight annual Fork Fest is set to take place this Saturday the 15th from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Liberty Bell Park in Norfolk. Program coordinator Elley Coffin says Fork Fest is a way to say thank you for those who live and work in Norfolk or who stop by for a visit.
Visitors Contribute To Norfolk Sales Tax Receipts

The City of Norfolk budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year reflects the City’s continued growth and strong finances. Part of that growth is seen in a significant increase in sales tax revenue. The city released data that in 22022-23, Norfolk sales tax is budgeted to grow $1.4 million or...
