NFL Week 5: Former Vols' stats

Week 5 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Week 6 games will be contested Oct. 13-17.

Each week, Vols Wire will look at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.

Week 5 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 23 rushing attempts, 103 receptions, 6 receptions, 91 receiving yards

Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears): 1 reception, 9 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 2 tackles, 1 interception, 1 touchdown

