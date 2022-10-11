ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Craig Federighi & Greg Joswiak will be interviewed by Joanna Stern

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's Senior Vice President of Software EngineeringCraig Federighi and marketing head Greg Joswiak will be under the spotlight with other industry luminaries on October 25 at The Wall Street Journal's annual October tech event.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy