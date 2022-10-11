Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Sparta man arrested after police pursuit
A Kent County man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit through Ottawa County Saturday afternoon.
Michigan man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
Family reacts to released bodycam video of deadly shooting
Police say 31-year-old Terrance Robinson was shot and killed after he fired several rounds at police last week.
WWMTCw
Bus driver rescues toddler left outside after Kentwood car theft, dashcam video shows
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bus driver was on her normal route when the bus's dashcam caught her rescuing a toddler left alone in Kentwood. The 2-year-old was inside a car that was allegedly stolen by a 16-year-old boy near 48th Street and Marlette Avenue in Kentwood Oct. 4, according to the Kentwood Police Department and the Combined Auto Theft Team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas
L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said.The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L'Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the semitrailer crashed into the station about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Marquette, police said.The man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His name was not immediately released.An employee at the gas station also was transported to a hospital with injuries, police said.The driver of the semitrailer, a 22-year-old Illinois man, was lodged at the Baraga County Jail on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death.Troopers said U.S. 41 was shut down for an extended period due to the fire and traffic crash investigation.
One dead, driver arrested after gas station crash and fire in Michigan
The crash resulted in a large fire affecting the station and surrounding vehicles, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Police investigating after woman found dead on I-94
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores on Friday morning. The freeway was closed down at Vernier for hours before reopening around 2 p.m. Police say they received the call around 7:45...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer dies from cancer, bus crashes in ditch & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer passed away Saturday after a battle with leukemia. The department released through a Facebook post Sunday morning that PSO Christian Smith, was called home. Full story: Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer...
Body cam video released of West Michigan officer firing at armed U-Haul chase suspect
WALKER, MI -- Police released body cam video showing a West Michigan officer firing at an armed man who later, while wounded, led police on a chaotic chase in a stolen U-Haul truck that crashed into several cruisers. The body cam video was released as Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker...
No one hurt in 3-vehicle rollover crash on WB I-196
No one was hurt in a three-vehicle rollover crash on I-196 near the U.S. 131 interchange Saturday afternoon.
parentherald.com
Two School Bus Drivers Hailed as Heroes After Saving Toddler in Michigan Carjacking
A two-year-old boy has finally been reunited with his parents after a suspected carjacking in Michigan, all thanks to the effort and teamwork of two school bus drivers. Dave Skinner, a driver for Kelloggsville Public Schools in the Grand Rapids area, was on his shift when two parents suddenly flagged down his school bus in Kentwood, Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man faces 12 years in prison for illegally making, selling 'ghost guns'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 40 firearms were illegally made and sold as "ghost guns" in West Michigan - meaning they were untraceable to authorities. U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering sentenced the man responsible, Zachary Grosser, 29, of Kalamazoo County, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. 'Steps Towards Healing:'...
Stolen credit card led deputies to storage unit theft suspects
Ashley and Edward Trout, both 30, were arrested earlier this week and charged Thursday with conducting a criminal enterprise, breaking and entering with intent, possession of a stolen credit card and larceny of a firearm.
Women in deadly purse snatching in Grand Rapids area seek early release from prison
KENT COUNTY, MI – They were young – Eboni Spight was 18, Monika McCain, 21 – when they targeted 81-year-old Margaret Herrema in a Meijer parking lot. They had already stolen four or five purses in previous days. Spight parked next to Herrema, who was loading groceries....
13 Year Old Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Clinton Township (Clinton Township, MI)
According to the Clinton Township Police Department, a motorcycle crash was reported in Clinton Township on October 4th. Authorities confirmed that a 13 year old died due to [..]
WATCH: Walker PD releases body cam of officer’s shooting of U-Haul chase suspect
The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has determined a police officer’s decision to shoot a robbery suspect in Walker last month was justified.
Man not guilty by insanity in 2021 double killing
A Galesburg man who admitted he shot and killed two of his neighbors in the summer of 2021 was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
WWMTCw
Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
Woman faces murder charges in fatal bicyclist crash
A woman is set to face murder charges in the case of a crash that killed two cyclists and injured three others riding in a Make-A-Wish bicycle ride in Ionia County in July, according to court documents.
Comments / 0