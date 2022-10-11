ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Wyoming, MI
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Wyoming, MI
Wyoming State
Michigan Crime & Safety
Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas

L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said.The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L'Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the semitrailer crashed into the station about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Marquette, police said.The man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His name was not immediately released.An employee at the gas station also was transported to a hospital with injuries, police said.The driver of the semitrailer, a 22-year-old Illinois man, was lodged at the Baraga County Jail on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death.Troopers said U.S. 41 was shut down for an extended period due to the fire and traffic crash investigation.
L'ANSE, MI
parentherald.com

Two School Bus Drivers Hailed as Heroes After Saving Toddler in Michigan Carjacking

A two-year-old boy has finally been reunited with his parents after a suspected carjacking in Michigan, all thanks to the effort and teamwork of two school bus drivers. Dave Skinner, a driver for Kelloggsville Public Schools in the Grand Rapids area, was on his shift when two parents suddenly flagged down his school bus in Kentwood, Michigan.
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMTCw

Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

