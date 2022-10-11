Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Angela Tenorio for aggravated assault as domestic violence following a stabbing on Tuesday.Elizabethton Police: Truck seriously injures pedestrian on Broad Street
Police say they arrived at the 180 block of Jimbo Lane in Johnson County at 6:46 a.m., and a man told officers that a woman — identified as Tenorio — had stabbed him in the left arm with a pocketknife during an argument.
She left the residence following the alleged stabbing, a news release states.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details have been released at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0