Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Angela Tenorio for aggravated assault as domestic violence following a stabbing on Tuesday.

Police say they arrived at the 180 block of Jimbo Lane in Johnson County at 6:46 a.m., and a man told officers that a woman — identified as Tenorio — had stabbed him in the left arm with a pocketknife during an argument.

She left the residence following the alleged stabbing, a news release states.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details have been released at this time.

