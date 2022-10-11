Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Evers, Michels portray one another as the wrong choice during gubernatorial debate
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- During the first and only debate, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels characterized each other as the wrong choice to lead Wisconsin for the next four years. The outcome of the race will decide whether Republicans regain control of the state...
CBS 58
Capitol Connection: GOP Takes Issue with GOTV Effort, Johnson Takes Lead in Senate Race
MADISON, Wis. - CBS 58 Capitol Correspondent Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics Editor JR Ross sit down to discuss the week's biggest stories in Wisconsin state politics and government. This week: Emilee & JR discuss the Wisconsin GOP's issues with Milwaukee's get-out-the-vote effort, and take a closer look at the latest...
CBS 58
A giant Pumpkin is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state's biggest gourd
WAUPUN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A giant gourd weighing in at 2,046 lbs. is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state's biggest pumpkin. Tom Montsma, grower of the pumpkin said his creation is rooted in a promise he made to his later mother. Montsma, an avid gardener, said...
CBS 58
Landmark Credit Union brings back TYME machines to southeast Wisconsin
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Landmark Credit Union is bringing TYME machines back to southeastern Wisconsin. TYME machines were a part of Wisconsin for nearly 30 years until going away in 2004. Now, Landmark Credit Union is bringing them back. They are launching its new TYME Advanced ATMs across their...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Wisconsin Humane Society Youth Programs
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Our friends at the Wisconsin Humane Society work so hard for our furry friends, but they also do so much to educate the next generation. Stephanie Nespoli joined Racine & Me with some upcoming event details. Kids Night Out. WHS hosts Kids’ Night Out the...
CBS 58
Tornadoes to snowflakes to a Freeze tonight: Week of weather in Wisconsin
3pm Update: A Freeze warning is now in effect for the entire area tonight. We expect a widespread frost, and many areas will also experience a hard freeze. Temps around the lakefront will drop to around the freezing mark, with upper 20s overnight for inland spots. The warning runs from 1am-9am Saturday.
CBS 58
Frost Advisory issued for all of southeast Wisconsin tonight
After a day of severe weather, we're transitioning right back to cooler weather. With at least partial clearing and a lighter wind overnight, temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30s. Inland spots may even dip into the upper 20s depending on how much clearing we end up seeing overnight.
