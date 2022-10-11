Read full article on original website
As pandemic fatigue sets in, COVID numbers are inching back up in Massachusetts
BOSTON - No one wants to hear it, but it's a fact. Samples from Boston's wastewater treatment plant show COVID levels rising again. Dover mom Tindley Gilbert said, like many, she worries about it less often. "I do think, especially with my kids, it's nice to have them protected so that we can move on with their regular activities, getting educated, playing activities and being active," Gilbert said. But numbers released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week show the virus is on the rise again. There were 7,865 new COVID cases reported. Sixty people died...
NECN
Mass. Reports 7,865 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,865 new COVID-19 cases and 60 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,894,995 cases and 20,401 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 293 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
Harvard Crimson
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie D. Baker ’79 Discusses State’s Pandemic Response at HSPH
Massachusetts governor Charlie D. Baker '79 spoke at a Harvard School of Public Health event on Oct. 13. By Krishi Kishore. Massachusetts Governor Charlie D. Baker ’79 reflected on the state government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and other health policy issues in a panel at the Harvard School of Public Health on Thursday afternoon.
Why Is The Deer Population Evaporating? MA Residents Would Like To Know
Neighboring states have reported a sudden decrease in their deer population. Even though this has not been a rampant problem in Massachusetts, wildlife officials are closely keeping tabs on this surprising statistic. A epizootic hemorrhagic viral disease has been the culprit which has affected mainly white tailed deer as the bite of a toxic insect known as a "midge" is causing a sudden decrease in the deer population.
Attaboy, Bay State! New Study Ranks Massachusetts 2nd Fittest State In The Country
Way to go, all you fitness fans, ultimate work-outers, and health nuts! A recent study places Massachusetts at #2 for healthiest states. I was just telling one of my co-workers that I wouldn't have thought that a state that tends to be fairly cold for at least one-third of the year would have ranked so high. Nevertheless, I'm glad to be wrong and proud as hell!
Turnto10.com
CDC raises COVID community levels to 'medium' for all Rhode Island counties
(WJAR) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention raised the COVID-19 community levels to "medium," in all five Rhode Island counties. With the exception of Newport County which was already at a "medium" level, the other four counties were previously in the "low" risk category. The CDC also...
This Place Has the Most Creepy Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
Yikes! This is the Number One Fear of Massachusetts Residents
It's spooky season in Massachusetts but according to new reports, residents' biggest fear has nothing to do with ghosts and goblins. Analytics company Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure COVID-19, and things relating to that would take the cake, even in 2021, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Massachusetts?
This is something I can't say I have ever done before. Because who has time to jump into a pile of rubbish on a normal day? Some find it well worth their time so maybe it's just me. Since I happen to know a few people that actually do this once in a blue moon or on a daily basis.
WCVB
Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
10 Words We Massachusetts People Love To Misspell
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
bunewsservice.com
Changing liquor license laws are on the ballot this Midterm in Massachusetts. What does this mean?
A silent battle has been ensuing between major grocery corporations and local liquor organizations in the Massachusetts legislature over the past few years. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, arms were dropped. But the time for confrontation is approaching. On Nov. 8, Massachusetts voters will flock to their local polling places...
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
WBUR
Voting season is underway in Massachusetts. Here's a guide to your 2022 ballot
Massachusetts voters could make history at the ballot box this fall. They could elect a historic number of women to the state's top offices. They could amend the state constitution to raise taxes on top earners. They could pave the way for more grocery stores to sell alcohol. And they could affirm or repeal the state's recently passed driver's license eligibility law.
Is It Illegal to Live in This in Massachusetts?
Ever planned on possibly finding a new way to live here in the commonwealth? Here we cover the question that seems to get asked a lot if it's illegal or not to live in an RV here in the Baystate. Especially now that cooler weather is here, and everyone already misses camping.
Here Is How To Piss Someone Off From Massachusetts
People who live here in Massachusetts have run across someone, I'm sure who either thought they were being funny, witty, or intelligent by saying something really dumb to us who live here. One of my big pet peeves is how some people even say the name of our state, it...
Washington Examiner
Massachusetts voters to decide on Obamacare-style regulation of dental insurance
Massachusetts could be the first state to impose Obamacare-style regulation on dental insurance if voters approve a ballot measure to require that insurers put a certain percentage of the premiums they collect toward dental care. The Medical Loss Ratios for Dental Insurance Plans Initiative would force insurers to spend at...
Massachusetts losing residents, along with tax dollars
A new report shows that Massachusetts is losing residents, and therefore tax dollars.
