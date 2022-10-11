ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

CBS Boston

As pandemic fatigue sets in, COVID numbers are inching back up in Massachusetts

BOSTON - No one wants to hear it, but it's a fact. Samples from Boston's wastewater treatment plant show COVID levels rising again. Dover mom Tindley Gilbert said, like many, she worries about it less often. "I do think, especially with my kids, it's nice to have them protected so that we can move on with their regular activities, getting educated, playing activities and being active," Gilbert said. But numbers released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week show the virus is on the rise again. There were 7,865 new COVID cases reported. Sixty people died...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Reports 7,865 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 7,865 new COVID-19 cases and 60 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,894,995 cases and 20,401 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 293 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Why Is The Deer Population Evaporating? MA Residents Would Like To Know

Neighboring states have reported a sudden decrease in their deer population. Even though this has not been a rampant problem in Massachusetts, wildlife officials are closely keeping tabs on this surprising statistic. A epizootic hemorrhagic viral disease has been the culprit which has affected mainly white tailed deer as the bite of a toxic insect known as a "midge" is causing a sudden decrease in the deer population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Yikes! This is the Number One Fear of Massachusetts Residents

MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
HAVERHILL, MA
WUPE

10 Words We Massachusetts People Love To Misspell

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue

In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Voting season is underway in Massachusetts. Here's a guide to your 2022 ballot

Massachusetts voters could make history at the ballot box this fall. They could elect a historic number of women to the state's top offices. They could amend the state constitution to raise taxes on top earners. They could pave the way for more grocery stores to sell alcohol. And they could affirm or repeal the state's recently passed driver's license eligibility law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Is It Illegal to Live in This in Massachusetts?

Ever planned on possibly finding a new way to live here in the commonwealth? Here we cover the question that seems to get asked a lot if it's illegal or not to live in an RV here in the Baystate. Especially now that cooler weather is here, and everyone already misses camping.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Here Is How To Piss Someone Off From Massachusetts

People who live here in Massachusetts have run across someone, I'm sure who either thought they were being funny, witty, or intelligent by saying something really dumb to us who live here. One of my big pet peeves is how some people even say the name of our state, it...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
