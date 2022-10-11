QCSO to perform opera ‘Two Remain’ on Oct. 22, Figge has ‘Artists Remember’ exhibit as part of Out of Darkness project

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.

