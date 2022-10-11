ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

QCSO to perform opera ‘Two Remain’ on Oct. 22, Figge has ‘Artists Remember’ exhibit as part of Out of Darkness project

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

‘Tis the season for dining at Rock Island’s Halloween-themed restaurant

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Igor’s Bistro, 3055 38th Street, Rock Island, is the Quad Cities’ only year-round Halloween-themed restaurant featuring cozy seating and a “spooktacular” menu featuring freshly prepared food. Click here to see the menu. Katherine Bauer, Igor’s Bistro, highlights the fun and slightly psychedelic...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Girl Scouts to host Family Halloweekend Oct. 22 at Camp Liberty

NEW LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) -The Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois have Family Halloweekend set for Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Liberty, 4415 295th Street, New Liberty, Iowa. Maura Warner, Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, highlights the fall, festive fun...
NEW LIBERTY, IA
KWQC

Augustana College’s first-ever female president sworn in Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After 162 years, Augustana College swore in its first female president Saturday. Dr. Andrea Talentino was announced as the college’s 9th president in December 2021, and Talentino says her first focus will be on how Augustana can help the community around the college. “The...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Rock Island, IL
Rock Island, IL
Entertainment
KWQC

One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

New Program at Black Hawk College

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - A new manufacturing program, called Ignite, came to Black Hawk College. This program was the result of Black Hawk College, Deere & Co. and the Safer Foundation partnering together. Richard Bush, the Associate Vice President for Economic and Work Force Development, stated, “Ignite is a program...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business. At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train back after 2-year hiatus

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years. The train will raise money, food, and awareness for local food banks in communities along the Canadian Pacific network, according to a media release. During the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the Holiday Train held virtual concerts in place of in-person stops.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Art#Opera#Performing#Qcso#The Quad City Symphony#Brunner Theatre#Augustana College#Informa
KWQC

Clinton man sentenced to prison for stabbing 2 people in 2021

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for stabbing two people in August 2021. Jacob Derek Seitz, 40, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of willful injury causing serious, a Class C felony, in Clinton County District Court. On Thursday,...
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

Man charged with fatally shooting wife in Bellevue

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bellevue man was charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Angela Prichard. Christoper E. Prichard, 56, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory sentence of life without parole. Christoper Prichard was taken into custody on Oct....
BELLEVUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
KWQC

Crews respond to fire at the Scott County Jail

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a fire at the Scott County Jail Thursday morning, deputies say. The fire alarm in the Scott County Jail went off around 7:30 a.m., telling there was smoke in the service elevator control room, according to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane in a media release.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy