QCSO to perform opera ‘Two Remain’ on Oct. 22, Figge has ‘Artists Remember’ exhibit as part of Out of Darkness project

‘Tis the season for dining at Rock Island’s Halloween-themed restaurant
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Igor’s Bistro, 3055 38th Street, Rock Island, is the Quad Cities’ only year-round Halloween-themed restaurant featuring cozy seating and a “spooktacular” menu featuring freshly prepared food. Click here to see the menu. Katherine Bauer, Igor’s Bistro, highlights the fun and slightly psychedelic...
Girl Scouts to host Family Halloweekend Oct. 22 at Camp Liberty
NEW LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) -The Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois have Family Halloweekend set for Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Liberty, 4415 295th Street, New Liberty, Iowa. Maura Warner, Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, highlights the fall, festive fun...
Augustana College’s first-ever female president sworn in Saturday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After 162 years, Augustana College swore in its first female president Saturday. Dr. Andrea Talentino was announced as the college’s 9th president in December 2021, and Talentino says her first focus will be on how Augustana can help the community around the college. “The...
Inauguration for Augustana College’s new president in Rock Island this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s homecoming weekend for Augustana College and the celebration if more exciting this year as Augie will be swearing-in its new president. Andrea Talentino was confirmed late last year by the Board of Trustees and she will be sworn-in as the 9th president in college history.
One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
New Program at Black Hawk College
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - A new manufacturing program, called Ignite, came to Black Hawk College. This program was the result of Black Hawk College, Deere & Co. and the Safer Foundation partnering together. Richard Bush, the Associate Vice President for Economic and Work Force Development, stated, “Ignite is a program...
Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business. At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train back after 2-year hiatus
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years. The train will raise money, food, and awareness for local food banks in communities along the Canadian Pacific network, according to a media release. During the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the Holiday Train held virtual concerts in place of in-person stops.
Scott County considering creating new department, merger with MEDIC EMS
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Board of Supervisors voted to direct staff to look into what it would take to create a new county-operated ambulance, essentially merging with MEDIC EMS. Earlier this year MEDIC asked Scott Sounty to consider taking its assets to create a new county department...
Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America tour the US in support of the Afghan Adjustment Act
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Afghanistan war veterans and two wartime allies are making their way around the country in hopes to draw attention to the Afghanistan Adjustment Act in what their calling FireWatch. On Thursday they stopped in downtown Davenport to share their journey. They began their journey in...
Clinton man sentenced to prison for stabbing 2 people in 2021
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for stabbing two people in August 2021. Jacob Derek Seitz, 40, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of willful injury causing serious, a Class C felony, in Clinton County District Court. On Thursday,...
Man charged with fatally shooting wife in Bellevue
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bellevue man was charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Angela Prichard. Christoper E. Prichard, 56, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory sentence of life without parole. Christoper Prichard was taken into custody on Oct....
Crews respond to fire at the Scott County Jail
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a fire at the Scott County Jail Thursday morning, deputies say. The fire alarm in the Scott County Jail went off around 7:30 a.m., telling there was smoke in the service elevator control room, according to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane in a media release.
