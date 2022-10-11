Read full article on original website
Explosion levels house in Lake Station, Indiana; one person airlifted to hospital
LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) -- A house explosion in Northwest Indiana sent one person to the hospital with severe burns late Friday.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, investigators are now looking into the possibility of foul play.As of 10 p.m., investigators were still on the scene of the explosion at a house on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station. Fire crews were still dealing with hot spots hours after the blast.The blast leveled the two-story home, and there was nothing left of it but the foundation Friday night.Right now, the explosion appears to be suspicious. For a better idea of just...
Lake Station, Indiana house destroyed by apparent explosion
An explosion leveled a home in northwest Indiana Friday afternoon.
abc57.com
Walk to Save Lives
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--You can honor those who have died by suicide and help raise awareness at the Suicide Prevention Center's Race to Save Lives—Walk for Hope at Howard Park. The walk is an annual fundraiser that will support the center's program. The Suicide Prevention Center provides educational programming and...
95.3 MNC
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday. Conservation officers say Douglas Tolle was taking kite surfing lessons on the lake near Washington Park in Michigan City Saturday. The DNR says they aren’t sure what happened, but that Tolle started struggling in the water. By the time other...
abc57.com
Elkhart Environmental Center looking for haunted trail actors
ELKHART, Ind. -- If you think you have what it takes to bring the scares, the Elkhart Environmental Center is looking for actors to be a part of their haunted trail. The Haunted Walk Through the Woods event will be on October 21, and actors are needed to provide frights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
abc57.com
Boil water advisory lifted in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The boil water advisory for residents on the northeast side of South Bend has been lifted. The city announced Saturday morning that water quality tests showed no signs of contamination.
These are the 6 ‘coziest’ small towns in Michigan to visit this winter, study says
It’s an inconvenient truth for Michiganders who aren’t fond of the colder months, but fortunately, Michigan is home to two of the coziest small towns in America where you can drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket.
Dozens evacuate Fort Wayne apartment complex during overnight fire
The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire at Dupont Lake Apartments on the city's north side.
WISH-TV
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
abc57.com
Officials investigating fatal shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind., --- The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one person. Officials said they responded to a call about a shooting around 2:47 pm in the area of 1200 Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. When they arrived, police said they found...
WANE-TV
Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
WNDU
Osceola woman dies after Mishawaka car-into-home crash
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The woman who was critically injured in a car-into-home crash on Monday night in Mishawaka has died. The woman has been identified as Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, of Osceola. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, a 16-year-old boy was driving south on Division Street...
abc57.com
State hosting Road to Restoration driver's license restoration clinic in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- State officials from the state's Attorney General's office and local community partners are hosting a Road to Restoration Clinic to help drivers with suspended licenses. The clinic will be October 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at McCoy's Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1804...
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police
(Michigan City, IN) - On Friday evening Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry made a major announcement via a press release. Dion Campbell is being relieved of his duties as Chief of Police. He has served in that role since October 2019. Parry cited increasing gun violence coupled with too many...
abc57.com
Blake Fisher gives back to South Bend community with YMCA
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A slight meniscus tear to his knee put a stop on offensive lineman Blake Fisher’s Notre Dame debut last season but he knew he would be back and make the most of his opportunity. Fisher returned for the Fiesta Bowl and is now the starting right tackle on the Irish O-line.
cbs4indy.com
Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat times in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is just around the corner!. Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Monday, Oct. 31. Find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. Adams County. Berne: October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
abc57.com
Michigan City man accused of arson at apartment complex
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A Michigan City man was arrested on arson charges during an investigation into two vehicle fires at an apartment complex, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 1:19 a.m. on October 1, dispatch received a call about a vehicle fire at the Garden Estates West...
abc57.com
Whirlpool appliance sale to benefit United Way of Southwest Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Whirlpool appliance sale to benefit the United Way of Southwest Michigan will return from October 22 to October 23. Over 300 discounted appliances will be offered at the site of the former Carson's at Orchards Mall, with all proceeds going to United Way. The appliance...
WANE-TV
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, Florida brought to Kzoo
Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are looking for new forever homes here in West Michigan.
