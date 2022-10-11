ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Bunnie Tillman
4d ago

Dang, that's sad....😩 I pray for her to be safe and be able to put this behind her ... Him? he should get the max in prison...

Paul M.
4d ago

It sounds like he stalked her for 10 years and our community failed to protect her.He has traumatized her for a decade and nobody helped her.What a shame.

Brenda Hapner
4d ago

Charge him to the max for what he did to that poor woman! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

UpNorthLive.com

Boyne City man convicted for killing neighbor's dog

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Boyne City man was convicted Thursday for killing a dog, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Jared Paul Friedrich, 31, was convicted of killing or torturing an animal in the third degree in the 33rd Circuit Court, Telgenhof said. The crime carries a maximum of four years in prison.
BOYNE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Vanderbilt man arrested for domestic violence

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Vanderbilt has been arraigned on assault and domestic violence charges, according to Michigan State Police. Eric Weiss, 44, has been arraigned for one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of aggravated domestic violence.
VANDERBILT, MI
9&10 News

Court of Appeals Upholds Schwander Sentence

A Michigan Court of Appeals is upholding the sentence of a former Traverse City man who was convicted of killing a fellow teen more than a decade ago. Robert Schwander was convicted of killing 16-year-old Carly Lewis back in 2011. Schwander was 17 at the time. Schwander came back to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

MCC goes into lockdown after report of intruder

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central went into lockdown Thursday after receiving a report of an intruder. According to correspondence sent to families by principal Catherine Grinn, the Manistee City Police Department and Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to the situation and saw no signs of intrusion. "Officers checked our...
MANISTEE, MI
My North.com

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

$500K trailhead marks northern end of 92-mile rail trail

CADILLAC, MI – A $500,000 trailhead is the new marker for the northern end of the White Pine Trail, which runs from Comstock Park to Cadillac. The 92-mile rail-trail follows the route of the former Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad. The new trailhead in Cadillac is the first formal marker of the trail’s northern terminus.
CADILLAC, MI
