Bunnie Tillman
4d ago
Dang, that's sad....😩 I pray for her to be safe and be able to put this behind her ... Him? he should get the max in prison...
Paul M.
4d ago
It sounds like he stalked her for 10 years and our community failed to protect her.He has traumatized her for a decade and nobody helped her.What a shame.
Brenda Hapner
4d ago
Charge him to the max for what he did to that poor woman! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
ClickOnDetroit.com
Court denied Michigan woman’s protection order against man who later held her hostage in bunker
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A court denied a Michigan woman’s request for a protection order against a man who later shackled her inside a sound-proof bunker and held her hostage for 13 hours, according to UpNorthLive. A Blair Township woman filed for a personal protection order against Christopher...
UpNorthLive.com
Boyne City man convicted for killing neighbor's dog
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Boyne City man was convicted Thursday for killing a dog, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Jared Paul Friedrich, 31, was convicted of killing or torturing an animal in the third degree in the 33rd Circuit Court, Telgenhof said. The crime carries a maximum of four years in prison.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man accused of holding woman hostage for 13 hours inside sound-proof bunker he built
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing kidnapping, stalking, torture, and rape charges after he shackled a woman inside a sound-proof bunker he’d built and held her hostage for 13 hours, prosecutors said. Christopher Thomas, 38, of Traverse City, is accused of stalking a Blair Township...
Man who allegedly raped woman, held her captive for 13 hours knew victim from college
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A man who allegedly kidnapped, and then raped and tortured a woman while holding her captive for 13 hours knew the victim from college and had been stalking her, authorities said. Christopher Thomas, of Traverse City, is charged with multiple crimes related to the recent incident...
UpNorthLive.com
Vanderbilt man arrested for domestic violence
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Vanderbilt has been arraigned on assault and domestic violence charges, according to Michigan State Police. Eric Weiss, 44, has been arraigned for one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of aggravated domestic violence.
Michigan DNR busts group with 463 pounds of illegally caught salmon
Conservation officers at Michigan's Department of Natural Resources are constantly looking for wildlife taken by poachers. But it's not every day they haul in 460 pounds of poached fish. An angler's tip led the DNR to recover salmon that was illegally taken on Tuesday. Behind the fish caper is a...
Michigan cannabis business owner stunned by state police SWAT-style raid
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- It was quiet morning on Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Traverse City’s Great Lakes Hemp Supplements, a cannabis business with CBD products and a decal on the window that reads, “healers not dealers.”. The solace shattered. “This is raid,” shouted Michigan state troopers who rushed...
Court of Appeals Upholds Schwander Sentence
A Michigan Court of Appeals is upholding the sentence of a former Traverse City man who was convicted of killing a fellow teen more than a decade ago. Robert Schwander was convicted of killing 16-year-old Carly Lewis back in 2011. Schwander was 17 at the time. Schwander came back to...
1 Person Died, 1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roscommon County (Roscommon County, MI)
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Robert Simard, 44, from Ontario, after causing a deadly motor vehicle crash due to drunk driving. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
recordpatriot.com
MCC goes into lockdown after report of intruder
MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central went into lockdown Thursday after receiving a report of an intruder. According to correspondence sent to families by principal Catherine Grinn, the Manistee City Police Department and Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to the situation and saw no signs of intrusion. "Officers checked our...
My North.com
New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings
Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
$500K trailhead marks northern end of 92-mile rail trail
CADILLAC, MI – A $500,000 trailhead is the new marker for the northern end of the White Pine Trail, which runs from Comstock Park to Cadillac. The 92-mile rail-trail follows the route of the former Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad. The new trailhead in Cadillac is the first formal marker of the trail’s northern terminus.
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
New Michigan pedestrian bridge is 118 feet in the air with see-through glass flooring
BOYNE FALLS, MI - The buzz around SkyBridge Michigan is building, and the opening of the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge is just days away. The 1,200-foot span anchored between two peaks atop Boyne Mountain Resort will open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are available online...
SkyBridge Michigan sneak peek: Get ready for the sway
BOYNE FALLS, MI - Boyne Mountain Resort did a ribbon cutting in front of its new SkyBridge for a sneak peek on Friday, welcoming more than 100 people across a day ahead of its planned public opening on Saturday, Oct. 15. Guests may have expected what the world’s longest timber-towered...
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
