Public Safety

country1037fm.com

Drive Through South Carolina’s Only Haunted Car Wash

Who doesn’t love being a tiny bit scared this time of the year. Of course, I don’t get scared. I’m a radio personality and I used to be a firefighter so nothing they can throw at me can be scarier than the things I have seen. Well, except maybe this.
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
KRMG

Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said.
STOCKTON, CA
MIX 107.9

The Reason 30% of South Carolina Couples Stay Together

In a perfect world couples would stay togecther because they loved each other deeply. Well, the world isn’t perfect, and divorce is not cheap. There are attorney’s fees, buying replacement items for the ones you lost in the divorce, paying bills by yourself, that all add up. The financial strain of divorce is the reason […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to deadly rollover crash on Halfway Creek Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded Friday morning to a deadly crash on Halfway Creek Road. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said the two-vehicle roll-over crash with entrapment happened in the area of Steed Creek Road shortly before 8:00 a.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), two vehicles were traveling in opposite […]
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC state fair prepares for busy first weekend with safety measures

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The fair is in town and this weekend will see larger numbers of people coming to state fairgrounds for the big event. With all these people, it requires a lot of preparation and upkeep from fair staff and partner agencies. “What I can tell you...
COLUMBIA, SC

