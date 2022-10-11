Read full article on original website
Related
country1037fm.com
Drive Through South Carolina’s Only Haunted Car Wash
Who doesn’t love being a tiny bit scared this time of the year. Of course, I don’t get scared. I’m a radio personality and I used to be a firefighter so nothing they can throw at me can be scarier than the things I have seen. Well, except maybe this.
KRMG
Police: Single blood droplet leads to son-in-law’s arrest in 1989 double murder of Vermont couple
Police: Single blood droplet leads to son-in-law’s arrest in 1989 double murder of Vermont couple At the time of the crime, Michael Anthony Louise was the Peacocks’ son-in-law, police officers said. (NCD)
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
WYFF4.com
Man hit, killed in South Carolina by vehicle that left the scene, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man was hit and killed Tuesday night, and the vehicle that hit him did not stop, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler said Terry John Roland, 32, of Gaffney, was walking south on Highway 29 at 9:50 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle headed north.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTGS
Alex Murdaugh attorneys: Eddie Smith killed Maggie & Paul, state suppressing evidence
COLLETON COUNTY (WCIV) — Defense attorneys for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh are making scandalous allegations about who they think actually killed Murdaugh's wife and son, and also accuse state prosecutors of suppressing key evidence that could potentially prove Murdaugh's innocence. The eyebrow-raising claims were made Friday from Murdaugh's lawyers...
‘He was out hunting’: Police arrest suspect in California serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police said they have arrested a man suspected of killing at least six men and wounding a woman in Northern California. Authorities believe that Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was out searching for another victim when he was captured by police around 2 a.m. Saturday in Stockton, California, according to KCRA.
South Carolinians swarm roasted corn stand at State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a lot to see at the South Carolina State Fair this week. But one food stand, in particular, is drawing big crowds - roasted corn. "I'm strictly a cobb girl. I don't do a cup. If you're going to do it, you've got to do it right," customer Madison Benton said.
Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Reason 30% of South Carolina Couples Stay Together
In a perfect world couples would stay togecther because they loved each other deeply. Well, the world isn’t perfect, and divorce is not cheap. There are attorney’s fees, buying replacement items for the ones you lost in the divorce, paying bills by yourself, that all add up. The financial strain of divorce is the reason […]
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina is the 9th Least Safe State During COVID-19 – WalletHub Study
South Carolina’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):. Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 pm ET on October 12, 2022. To see the full report, click here.
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
South Carolina man gets 6 years in prison for using fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court
PENDLETON, S.C. — A man in South Carolina pleaded guilty to using a fake COVID-19 test result in order to get out of court. According to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Orin J. Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to six years in prison for using a fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLTX.com
Entertainment is music to our ears at the South Carolina State Fair
There are a variety of different acts who perform live music every year. Fairgoers have been enjoying the sounds of musician Carl Brunson for 27 years.
KRMG
Florida man arrested after missing ex-wife’s remains found in burn pile
Florida man arrested after missing ex-wife’s remains found in burn pile Katie Baunach was last seen dropping her two children off at a friend’s house on September 29 around 9 p.m. She was reported missing a day later. (NCD)
South Carolina man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
WLTX.com
Postal Service to job fairs in several South Carolina cities next week
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — South Carolina residents looking for work will have multiple chances to learn about a possible career with the United State Postal Service (USPS) beginning on Tuesday. The federal agency has announced job fairs on multiple days to fill openings in several major South Carolina cities....
Crews respond to deadly rollover crash on Halfway Creek Road
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded Friday morning to a deadly crash on Halfway Creek Road. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said the two-vehicle roll-over crash with entrapment happened in the area of Steed Creek Road shortly before 8:00 a.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), two vehicles were traveling in opposite […]
abccolumbia.com
SC state fair prepares for busy first weekend with safety measures
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The fair is in town and this weekend will see larger numbers of people coming to state fairgrounds for the big event. With all these people, it requires a lot of preparation and upkeep from fair staff and partner agencies. “What I can tell you...
coladaily.com
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns this weekend to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride this weekend. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first...
Comments / 0