La Nina winter will mean parts of US will feel like a tundra but snowy wonderlands could be hard to come by
The strength of a La Niña provides clues on how significant winter weather could be this season.
'If you don't laugh, you'll cry': Florida man struggles after restaurant gutted by Hurricane Ian
Kyle Sherman's life changed forever when Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, but he vows to reopen the restaurant that was his livelihood before the storm destroyed it.
FOX Forecast Center tracking another cold front expected to bring widespread rain from the Plains to Northeast
A cold front that will push into the United States from Canada is expected to bring widespread rain from the Plains to the Northeast this week, and the FOX Forecast Center says some areas could even see some severe weather.
Fort Myers Beach reopens to residents, business owners nearly 2 weeks after Hurricane Ian
Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, the town of Fort Myers Beach is now allowing residents and business owners to return to the area to begin the next steps of the recovery process.
Marco Island landmark Dome Home destroyed by Hurricane Ian
It was the Dome Home of legend and lore on an island that is the gateway to the 10,000 Islands. "They were a bucket list item," remarked a tourist on the Facebook site "RIP Dome Home Cape Romano Marco Island." The famous domes succumbed to the sea during Hurricane Ian.
Areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian to see more storms through Friday
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida. Unfortunately, those most impacted by Hurricane Ian are forecast to get hit by numerous storms through Friday.
Cold front to usher in cooler temperatures this week following severe weather threat
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking another cold front expected to sweep across the eastern half of the country this week that will bring in cooler temperatures and could produce some severe weather and heavy rain along its journey.
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning.
Earthquakes along Pacific not a precursor to a large event in California, experts say
Recent quakes in Taiwan, Mexico and California are not related
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
Mysterious ‘Ghost Boat’ uncovered by receding waters of California's Shasta Lake has ties to WWII
Last fall, a boat was discovered at the bottom of a Central California lake as the waters receded due to unprecedented drought conditions that have plagued much of the western U.S., and new details are being learned about where the mysterious "Ghost Boat" came from.
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
Some of Houston’s fastest-growing suburbs are sinking, study finds
The growing suburbs of Houston are sinking faster than the city itself and that could lead to increased risks of flooding and shaking in those areas, according to researchers.
Houston Astros already lead Seattle Mariners… in retractable roof usage
The matchup this week between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series isn't just between AL West foes, it's between the only two remaining teams in the playoffs whose stadiums feature a retractable roof.
Heavy rain lingers along Eastern Seaboard through Friday
A strong cold front lingering over portions of the Eastern Seaboard could produce flooding rain Friday in parts of New England and South Florida.
Seemingly endless summer in Pacific Northwest to shatter more heat records, increase fire danger
Summer has blown through the stop sign of the autumnal equinox in the Pacific Northwest and has continued to bake the region with several days of record-high temperatures and an absence of rainfall even as the calendar turns into mid-October.
Coldest air of season will mean freezing temperatures in South, snow for Great Lakes
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a wave of chilly air that will produce the coldest temperatures of the autumn season
Sister fights Hurricane Ian's rising floodwaters to save disabled brothers
All Darcy Bishop can think of while she tries to salvage decades of waterlogged memories destroyed after Hurricane Ian sent nearly 7 feet of storm surge through her front door is Santa Claus.
What is a Rex block? This stubborn pattern is creating wacky weather in the West
October rain in L.A. and record heat in Seattle. What’s with the upside-down weather on the West Coast? Blame it on the Rex block.
Notice days getting shorter in October? Here's how much daylight we've lost
You might have noticed that the days are getting shorter in October, and it could be a bit disappointing for some.
