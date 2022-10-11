Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Related
popville.com
“Nails in my tires. Is anybody else having this problem??”
I live in NE near Union Market and commute on Florida. I’ve gotten a nail in my tire twice in as many weeks. Is anybody else having this problem?? Is this related to the folks tossing nails in the bike lane in Brookland?”
‘It’s Fight Or Flight Out Here:’ What It’s Like To Be An Unhoused Woman In D.C.
Women across America are significantly less likely to experience homelessness than men, a disparity that is particularly high in D.C., where rates of homelessness are roughly three times higher among men than women, according to data from the Homelessness Research Institute. Being outnumbered by their male counterparts means unhoused women...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC
There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
WJLA
16-year-old Anaiyah David missing, last seen in Northeast DC; MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police say they are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the 1700 block of Rosedale Street, Northeast, on Friday, Oct. 14. Anaiyah David is described as 5-feet-4, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. MPD asks that if...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overheard In D.C.: Picky Eaters
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Washington Examiner
Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating
The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
nypressnews.com
DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital
The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Handover by the Slice Opens on King Street
A few local business owners have combined forces to bring a NY-style pizza-by-the-slice venue to Old Town. Handover by the Slice opened recently at 728 King Street, below King’s Ransom. Teddy Kim of Avanti Holdings Group, Ian McGrath of Alexandria Realty and Gregg Linzey of Chewish Deli combined forces...
WUSA
9 things to do on this beautiful fall weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Oct. 14-16
WASHINGTON — Fall is certainly kicking into high gear by mid-October, and all of these fall festivals might be the strongest indicator. Check out everything from outdoor movies to pumpkin patches, corn mazes, markets and more!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local...
Multiple card skimmers discovered at stores across DC in less than a month
WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are searching for several people they believe are connected to multiple card skimmers discovered in stores across the District. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department, 10 card skimmers were found between Sept. 19 and Oct. 13. A card skimmer is a...
popville.com
Meeps has been “temporarily closed” for a few weeks
Thanks to John for sending word about Meeps vintage in Adams Morgan. The note on the front door:. An email to Meeps has not been returned. In 2017 Meeps signed a 10 year lease at this space. Stay tuned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
streetsensemedia.org
Helping Rockville families find a place to call home: Inside the work of Stepping Stones Shelter
This article is part of our 2022 contribution to the Homeless Crisis Reporting Project in collaboration with other local newsrooms. The collective works will be published throughout the week at homelesscrisis.press. In 1982, Stepping Stones Shelter made history as the first homeless shelter for families in Montgomery County, MD. Today,...
WJLA
'Not paying to live like this': DC's Marbury Plaza residents weary of worsening conditions
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — “I’m not paying to live like this. I’m not doing it anymore!” said Barbara Cooper, the president of the tenants association at Marbury Plaza, a huge 674-unit apartment complex in Southeast D.C. When it was completed in 1968, it became an...
woay.com
National Pest Management Association offers prevention tips for a pest free home as temperatures drop
Fairfax, VA (WOAY) – While fighting off pests is a year-round battle; cooler temperatures send several unwanted guests seeking shelter and food wherever they can. The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is providing some tips to prevent infestations this fall. Once indoors, pests pose a serious risk to residents...
rockvillenights.com
An iconic figure is missing from the skyline in Rockville (Photos)
The Roman centurions who guard The Forum condominiums at 11801 Rockville Pike have been down at least one man recently. A signifcant renovation to the building's facade and pool has been taking place at the property this year. It has necessitated the temporary removal of one of the large centurion reliefs that adorn the sides of the condominium tower. These reliefs have made the building a landmark on the Pike over the years.
ggwash.org
Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?
I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
fox5dc.com
Credit card skimming devices found at multiple locations across the District
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say are connected to a series of credit card skimming offenses at different locations across the District. The city's Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit say they found at least 10 skimmer devices at locations throughout northeast and northwest D.C. from September 19 to October 13.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Suspects of assault in NE DC dodge police by hiding in a construction dumpster
WASHINGTON — Several suspects are still wanted for their involvement in an assault that occurred in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Metropolitan Police Department released video to the public on Saturday that captures the wanted suspects hiding in a construction dumpster to avoid arrest. Detectives are working...
NBC Washington
Youngest Beltway Sniper Survivor Reflects on ‘Precious' Life
The youngest survivor of the Beltway sniper shootings that terrorized the D.C. region 20 years ago was a middle school student in Prince George’s County when he was shot. “I’m very thankful and blessed to still be alive,” Iran Brown said. “And I definitely look at life as more precious than before.”
Comments / 1