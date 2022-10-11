ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

1 dead after Paterson police officer attempts to stop alleged carjacking in Paterson, New Jersey

A man is dead after being shot by a Paterson police officer in an alleged carjacking Monday afternoon.

The Paterson officer was in the area of Van Houten Street between Auburn and Straight streets when he saw what he believed was a crime in process, according to police.

The officer tried to intervene before firing his service weapon killing the suspect.

Eyewitness News spoke to Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh about the shooting.

"From the preliminary information that I was given it looked like the officer was within his rights to act in that fashion to prevent any further crime from occurring," Sayegh said.

Surveillance video captured the ending of the incident.

Video shows the suspect hiding from Paterson police officers after running away from the scene. At some point, he was shot. Then you see an officer tackle the suspect.

At some point the suspect stops moving and more officers arrive, bringing life-saving equipment to the scene.

Further into the video, people can be seen gathering where the man fell. It appeared no one else was physically hurt.

"Quite frankly I'm glad that it wasn't worse than it could have been. I feel like if this if this individual is coming here to act inappropriately, illegally, then he has to be stopped," Sayegh said.

The names of the officer and suspect are being withheld pending an official investigation.

