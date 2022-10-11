Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
PAULINE DONIGAN
Pauline Donigan, 95, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in her home. She was born April 8, 1927, in Henley, Mo. to Harvey Oliver and Maude Viola Cook Martin Hoskins. On April 12, 1947, she was united in marriage to Quentin L. Donigan, and they shared 65 years before his death on Nov. 21, 2012.
Laclede Record
IONA FAYE BOOTH
Iona Faye Booth, 86, of Lebanon, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born July 17, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa to Green Franklin and Cleo Myrtle Gregory Bishop. Her first husband was Richard Maxie Johnson and her second marriage was to Bill Booth on May 26, 1973.
Laclede Record
Long-time Lebanon broadcast legend announces retirement
Veteran broadcaster and Lebanon native Jim Bohannon is stepping down from his national nightly radio show after nearly 30 years. His final broadcast is tonight. Westwood One announced this week that Bohannon was retiring due to health reasons on October 14, 2022. Bohannon’s final show was to include special guests and the opportunity for listeners to call in and offer their thanks and best wishes. Bohannon spent more than 31 years as host of the early morning weekday news magazine “America in the Morning” and also previously hosted the weekend news magazine “America This Week.”
Laclede Record
Wyota Commons recognized for “job well done”
The Old OYO Motel has been transformed into a multi-family residence building, the Wyota Commons. The apartment complex at 1221 Millcreek Road will open for tenants on Nov. 1. On Thursday, Mayor Jared Carr presented the crew members of developer, The Dels a Barrelhead award for their investment in the Lebanon community and “a job well done.” Carr said the complex will help fill a need for housing in the Lebanon area, going from an old motel that wasn’t being used to space for 52 residences. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
LLOYD LELAND HUMPHREY
Lloyd Leland Humphrey, 72, of Stoutland, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in his home near Stoutland. He was born Nov. 19, 1949, in Fellsburg, Kan. to Paul Lee and Marjorie Rose Berry Humphrey. On Jan. 25, 1981, he was united in marriage to Tina Marley, and they shared the last...
Laclede Record
Council approves bid for arches
The Lebanon City Council Tuesday night approved a bid for the gateway arches. planned over Commercial Street in the Downtown Business District. Bids were solicited to furnish, deliver, and install all material needed to construct the arches. Purchasing Agent Jessica Meiners said one bid was received from Brinkoetter’s Iron Works. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
Volleyball team honors four seniors
In front of a large crowd, the Lebanon High School volleyball team honored its four seniors on Tuesday night against the Bolivar Liberators. The 2022-23 seniors consist of Jaidyn Collins, Chava Yevsa, Shelby Halstead, and Jordan Lester. Lebanon defeated the Liberators in four sets (22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23). “It’s always nice to come away with a win on Senior Night,” head coach Jenny Collins said. "There are always so many outside distractions and a wide range of emotions that come with senior night, especially amongst the seniors knowing that it is their last match to be played in Boswell Gym. We had a great crowd on hand consisting of family, students in the Jacket Swarm, and friends of Lebanon Volleyball. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
School Board opposed surtax reduction
The Lebanon R-3 School Board has adopted a resolution opposing a proposed Laclede County surtax reduction. The issue will appear on the Nov. 8 election ballot. The Lebanon City Council has also adopted a resolution opposing the issue. The Board explained the decision in a statement. “The Lebanon R-3 School District Board of Education reviewed and discussed the proposed Laclede County Surtax reduction as found on the November 8, 2022 ballot. After careful consideration of the ongoing negative fiscal impact a surtax reduction would have on the District’s annual operating budgets, the Board decided it was important to formally communicate their opposition to the proposed surtax reduction. As a result, the Lebanon School Board unanimously adopted a resolution to oppose the surtax reduction,“ the statement said. The Lebanon City Council has also voted, with three members abstaining, to oppose the ballot issue. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time
Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
KYTV
Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident closes section of James River Freeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An incident on James River Freeway tied up traffic around midday in Springfield. MoDOT closed both eastbound lanes of James River at West Bypass. The incident involves two tractor-trailer trucks. MoDOT crews cleared the closure in fewer than 30 minutes. To report a correction or typo,...
KYTV
Ava woman arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from her property
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. Deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
Laclede Record
CHRISTOPHER DUANE SANDUSKY
Christopher Duane Sandusky, 35, of Dixon, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. He is survived by his mother, Jessica Hart (James) of Dixon; his son, Phoenix Sandusky and his mother, Jessica Johnson of Tucson, Ariz.; three sisters, Amanda Esparza (Joe) of Dixon; Lacy Craig of St. Robert and Madison Osborn; two brothers, Jake Craig of Dixon, and Zane Sandusky of Des Moines, Iowa; grandparents, Bill and Jean Smithson of Plato; Jerry Sandusky of Pensacola, Fla. and Chuck Hunt of Laquey; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
mykdkd.com
Shooting in Benton County, MO
Early Friday morning, October 7th, the FBI conducted a search warrant for a residence on 65 Highway South of Warsaw as part of an ongoing investigation. Upon announcement of their presence, an individual fired on them hitting their armored vehicle. Law enforcement did not return fire and no one was injured. Three individuals were taken into custody without further incident. This is an isolated incident with no further threat to our citizens.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
fourstateshomepage.com
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 17 near Waynesville around noon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by Scott A. Franks, 64 of Waynesville, hit another SUV after he failed to yield The post Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
933kwto.com
Authorities Find Remains in Springfield
Springfield Police are working to identify the remains of a body found on Monday. Officers uncovered the remains on South Lone Pine Avenue in southeast Springfield. According to reports, some within the department believe it could be the remains of missing Springfield resident Anatoli Dvorschi. Dvorschi has been missing since...
Pedestrian hit by SUV while crossing S. National Wednesday morning
Springfield Police said someone crossing South National Avenue Wednesday morning has life-threatening injuries after being hit by an SUV.
