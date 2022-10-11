Local organizations partner up to give back to veteran community in deck contest

A deck can really add to a home and make it pop from the street as you drive by.

For a few local organizations, they want to make that a reality for one local veteran.

“I feel as though the veterans of Western New York is are underserved population. It’s something that we can do to give back and recognize the sacrifice they made," Len-Co Lumber Co-Owner, Kevin Coppola said.

Decked Out WNY, Len-Co Lumber, and Fiberon all came together for the second year to build a deck for one veteran. Last year, there were 1,300 applicants, and they hope to see more as this continues on.

“I think it’s a pay it forward type of situation, a good energy type of situation. If you’re going to do some good, hopefully it inspires somebody else to do some good in return," Decked Out WNY Owner, Pat Williams said.

You can nominate a veteran by clicking here . You can also read more about the contest by checking out the press release below.