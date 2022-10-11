Rex Orange County Faces Several Sex Assault Charges & Fans Are 'Sick' Over The Claims

British singer Rex Orange County has been charged with six counts of sexually assaulting a woman, and details of the alleged incident have left many of his fans furious.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

The musician, whose real name is Alexander O'Connor, is accused of sexually touching a woman without her consent on six different occasions over a two-day period, reported The Sun. The woman hasn't been identified but she is said to be over the age of 16.

O'Connor appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to all charges, The Guardian reports.

The incidents allegedly took place in London on June 1 and 2 this year, according to details obtained by U.K. media outlets. O'Connor allegedly assaulted the victim twice in one day and then four times the following day, including once in a taxi.

A representative for O'Connor told Variety in a statement that "Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court."

"He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings."

O'Connor had been due to tour through Europe, Australia and New Zealand this fall, but he cancelled those tour dates in July, about a month after the alleged assaults took place.

He blamed the cancellations on "unforeseen circumstances."

"This is the last thing I want to do. I love touring and I am so sorry to be letting anyone down. I look forward to getting back to it as soon as I can," he said at the time.

Fans have expressed their disappointment in the musician and sent well wishes to the victim since the allegations came out.

One fan's reaction to the news has already racked up over 6 million views on TikTok, where many others have also been sharing their reactions.

i feel SICK to my stomach #rexorangecounty #greenscreen

"I feel SICK to my stomach," reads the video caption.

One of the top comments under the video reads: "NOOOO god, I hope the people he (allegedly) assaulted are ok!!"

"I'm officially never consuming music ever again bc why does this always happen," wrote another user.

Another wrote: "he really said rex orange county JAIL."

"My jaw has never dropped faster," commented another user.

Another fan posted a clip from Rex Orange County's last concert on TikTok and wrote: "bro was crying cause he knew it was his last concert ever." The video's already garnered over 1.8 million views.

Im so upsettttt. #rexorangecounty #whymen

O'Connor was released on unconditional bail ahead of his trial, which has been scheduled for January 3, 2023.

None of the charges have been proven in court.