Tucson, AZ

Bears and Commanders: Who Wins and Why

The Bears and Washington Commanders have impressed no one this season, although Matt Eberflus' team has understandably displayed more upside. A team in the first year of a rebuild always has the future on its side and coach Ron Rivera's Commanders are three seasons into this mess without much progress.
Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor

Taysom Hill, the reigning Week 5 NFC offensive player, received a second honor on Wednesday after fans voted him the FedEx Ground player of the week. He won the award over Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. View the original article to see embedded...
Dak Prescott Injury Status: Cowboys Playing ‘Mind Games’ With Eagles?

Dak Prescott is ramping up his recovery from his injury sustained in Week 1, which required surgery to fix his fractured right thumb. The 29-year-old participated on a limited basis in individual drills on Thursday at The Star, but head coach Mike McCarthy needs to see more from his starter before putting him back in the saddle.
Arizona Football
Arizona Sports
Pelicans Trim Roster, Waive Four Players

Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart were released by the Pelicans in the latest round of personnel moves before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared...
Deividas Sirvydis waived by Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday that they have waived young forward Deividas Sirvydis. Sirvydis, a 22-year old wing who Indiana signed in August, landed in Indiana after having a solid summer league. He was competing for a roster spot with the Pacers and hoping to remain in the NBA to open the season, but the recent addition of Trevelin Queen as well as James Johnson's veteran know-how left Sirvydis on the outside looking in.
Packers vs. Jets: Three Reasons to Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A lot of factors are pointed in the Green Bay Packers’ favor headed into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The Packers haven’t lost back-to-back games in the same regular season under coach Matt LaFleur. They’ve won 15 in a row at Lambeau Field, the third-longest streak in franchise history. And, perhaps, they’ve got their issues sorted out on defense.
Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em in Week 6

The New Orleans Saints' rushing attack was potent in Week 5 against Seattle. As a result, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara scored big in the PPR leagues last week. Kamara surpassed 22 PPR points with his near 200-scrimmage yard day, and Hill was the league's top-scoring tight end with a four total touchdown day, leading to a 38-point PPR performance.
Hornets Make Decision on LiAngelo Ball

It's move 'em out Saturday in the NBA as teams across the league shuffle through their respective rosters trying to find the best 15 to roll with for the upcoming season. Fan favorite, LiAngelo Ball, was one of four players that were waived by the Charlotte Hornets today, joining Xavier Sneed, Ty-Shon Alexander, and Jalen Crutcher.
Guardians Stun Yankees In Historic Fashion, Cleveland One Win From A.L.C.S.

The 2022 Cleveland Guardians are one win away from the American League Championship Series. How about that?!. The ninth inning of the Guardians comeback win over the New York Yankees felt like the most "Guardiac kids" win we've seen all season. Oscar Gonzalez delivered again as Cleveland walked-off the Bronx...
Wink Martindale Reflects on His Time With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Don "Wink" Martindale has nothing but fond memories of his time with the Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh parted ways with Martindale as the defensive coordinator this offseason and hired Mike Macdonald from Michigan. Martindale spent close to a decade in Baltimore and is now the...
Three Big Questions for the Trailblazers for This Season

Here are the three biggest questions facing the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard has famously not run from the grind, but when it comes to a chance to win something in Portland, Dame may be out of time. Passing Clyde Drexler as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer may be the biggest achievement that is realistic for him this season.
Five Takeaways from Hawks Preseason Loss to Pelicans

View the original article to see embedded media. After sweeping the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi, the Atlanta Hawks dropped two road games in 48 hours. Of course, a 2-2 preseason record is meaningless. What matters is conditioning, chemistry, and health. Last night, there were plenty of teachable moments in...
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Agrees to Contract Extension, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. The Warriors boast four NBA titles in the past eight seasons, but they don’t appear to be getting complacent. The reigning league champions have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $109 million with forward Andrew Wiggins, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The news comes on the heels of news earlier in the day that Golden State is reportedly finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with guard Jordan Poole.
Lakers Rumors: Are Russell Westbrook’s L.A. Days Still Numbered?

After your Los Angeles Lakers almost traded $47.1 million point guard Russell Westbrook for Indiana Pacers vets Myles Turner and Buddy Hield ahead of the team's preseason, all L.A. personnel involved were careful to say the right things, stressing that Westbrook was considered a key player on the current team.
Report: Seahawks Restructure G Gabe Jackson’s Contract, Create Cap Relief

With the trade deadline quickly approaching and the team needing a bit of financial cushion for the rest of the season, the Seahawks reportedly have restructured the contract of veteran guard Gabe Jackson. Per Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, Seattle created $1.76 million in additional space by converting $3.5 million of...
Sixers Make Two More Roster Moves for Blue Coats

The Philadelphia 76ers made a series of roster moves once again on Saturday afternoon. According to a source, the team signed and waived Aminu Mohammed and Sekou Doumbouya. The expectation is that both prospects will join the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, for training camp later this month.
Lakers News: An Update On Matt Ryan’s L.A. Status

It looks like new Lakers small forward Matt Ryan will be a Los Angeles Laker a little while longer!. View the original article to see embedded media. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that a relatively late addition to the Lakers' training camp roster, the 6'7" swingman, will stick around at least for the team's regular season opener on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
