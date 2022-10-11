Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback...
Centre Daily
Bears and Commanders: Who Wins and Why
The Bears and Washington Commanders have impressed no one this season, although Matt Eberflus' team has understandably displayed more upside. A team in the first year of a rebuild always has the future on its side and coach Ron Rivera's Commanders are three seasons into this mess without much progress.
Centre Daily
Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor
Taysom Hill, the reigning Week 5 NFC offensive player, received a second honor on Wednesday after fans voted him the FedEx Ground player of the week. He won the award over Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. View the original article to see embedded...
Centre Daily
Dak Prescott Injury Status: Cowboys Playing ‘Mind Games’ With Eagles?
Dak Prescott is ramping up his recovery from his injury sustained in Week 1, which required surgery to fix his fractured right thumb. The 29-year-old participated on a limited basis in individual drills on Thursday at The Star, but head coach Mike McCarthy needs to see more from his starter before putting him back in the saddle.
Centre Daily
Pelicans Trim Roster, Waive Four Players
Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart were released by the Pelicans in the latest round of personnel moves before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared...
Centre Daily
Deividas Sirvydis waived by Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday that they have waived young forward Deividas Sirvydis. Sirvydis, a 22-year old wing who Indiana signed in August, landed in Indiana after having a solid summer league. He was competing for a roster spot with the Pacers and hoping to remain in the NBA to open the season, but the recent addition of Trevelin Queen as well as James Johnson's veteran know-how left Sirvydis on the outside looking in.
Centre Daily
Packers vs. Jets: Three Reasons to Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A lot of factors are pointed in the Green Bay Packers’ favor headed into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The Packers haven’t lost back-to-back games in the same regular season under coach Matt LaFleur. They’ve won 15 in a row at Lambeau Field, the third-longest streak in franchise history. And, perhaps, they’ve got their issues sorted out on defense.
Centre Daily
Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em in Week 6
The New Orleans Saints' rushing attack was potent in Week 5 against Seattle. As a result, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara scored big in the PPR leagues last week. Kamara surpassed 22 PPR points with his near 200-scrimmage yard day, and Hill was the league's top-scoring tight end with a four total touchdown day, leading to a 38-point PPR performance.
Centre Daily
Hornets Make Decision on LiAngelo Ball
It's move 'em out Saturday in the NBA as teams across the league shuffle through their respective rosters trying to find the best 15 to roll with for the upcoming season. Fan favorite, LiAngelo Ball, was one of four players that were waived by the Charlotte Hornets today, joining Xavier Sneed, Ty-Shon Alexander, and Jalen Crutcher.
Centre Daily
Guardians Stun Yankees In Historic Fashion, Cleveland One Win From A.L.C.S.
The 2022 Cleveland Guardians are one win away from the American League Championship Series. How about that?!. The ninth inning of the Guardians comeback win over the New York Yankees felt like the most "Guardiac kids" win we've seen all season. Oscar Gonzalez delivered again as Cleveland walked-off the Bronx...
Centre Daily
Wink Martindale Reflects on His Time With Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Don "Wink" Martindale has nothing but fond memories of his time with the Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh parted ways with Martindale as the defensive coordinator this offseason and hired Mike Macdonald from Michigan. Martindale spent close to a decade in Baltimore and is now the...
Centre Daily
Three Big Questions for the Trailblazers for This Season
Here are the three biggest questions facing the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard has famously not run from the grind, but when it comes to a chance to win something in Portland, Dame may be out of time. Passing Clyde Drexler as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer may be the biggest achievement that is realistic for him this season.
Centre Daily
Five Takeaways from Hawks Preseason Loss to Pelicans
View the original article to see embedded media. After sweeping the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi, the Atlanta Hawks dropped two road games in 48 hours. Of course, a 2-2 preseason record is meaningless. What matters is conditioning, chemistry, and health. Last night, there were plenty of teachable moments in...
Centre Daily
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Agrees to Contract Extension, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Warriors boast four NBA titles in the past eight seasons, but they don’t appear to be getting complacent. The reigning league champions have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $109 million with forward Andrew Wiggins, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The news comes on the heels of news earlier in the day that Golden State is reportedly finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with guard Jordan Poole.
Centre Daily
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Gets Emotional With Media after Win at Bears
CHICAGO - There's a cooldown period afforded to teams like the Washington Commanders following NFL games. A lot of times, that period is used for coaches and team captains to address their teams following the action, but it also gives all involved a chance to prepare for what's coming next.
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: Are Russell Westbrook’s L.A. Days Still Numbered?
After your Los Angeles Lakers almost traded $47.1 million point guard Russell Westbrook for Indiana Pacers vets Myles Turner and Buddy Hield ahead of the team's preseason, all L.A. personnel involved were careful to say the right things, stressing that Westbrook was considered a key player on the current team.
Centre Daily
Report: Seahawks Restructure G Gabe Jackson’s Contract, Create Cap Relief
With the trade deadline quickly approaching and the team needing a bit of financial cushion for the rest of the season, the Seahawks reportedly have restructured the contract of veteran guard Gabe Jackson. Per Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, Seattle created $1.76 million in additional space by converting $3.5 million of...
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Centre Daily
Sixers Make Two More Roster Moves for Blue Coats
The Philadelphia 76ers made a series of roster moves once again on Saturday afternoon. According to a source, the team signed and waived Aminu Mohammed and Sekou Doumbouya. The expectation is that both prospects will join the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, for training camp later this month.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: An Update On Matt Ryan’s L.A. Status
It looks like new Lakers small forward Matt Ryan will be a Los Angeles Laker a little while longer!. View the original article to see embedded media. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that a relatively late addition to the Lakers' training camp roster, the 6'7" swingman, will stick around at least for the team's regular season opener on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
