Alex Jones shouldn't be too confident he can escape paying Sandy Hook families, UConn professor says
A nearly $1 billion judgment Wednesday against conspiracy theory talk show host Alex Jones for his lies about the 2012 Newtown elementary school shooting has spurred questions. How much of that money will the families and the FBI officer who sued Jones actually see? Can Jones use bankruptcy to avoid...
The week in CT news: Sandy Hook defamation verdict, police officers killed
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
How Jack Baker and Michael McConnell became husbands in 1971
Time now for StoryCorps. Jack Baker and Michael McConnell are two names you probably never heard of. In the early 1970s, they wanted to get married, but same-sex marriage was not yet legal in Minnesota. Baker and McConnell sued the state and appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear their case, but they managed to get married anyway after Baker and McConnell found a legal loophole.
Week in politics: Georgia Senate debate; Jan 6. committee decision to subpoena Trump
Joined now by NPR's senior editor and correspondent, Ron Elving. Ron, thanks so much for being with us. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON: Ron, what difference do debates make these days? There's so many different options for people to screen, entertainment as well as politics.
Alabama inmates are on strike, protesting sentencing policies and a parole process
Thousands of inmates are on strike in Alabama prisons. For nearly three weeks, they've stopped work at jobs in prison laundries and kitchens to protest living conditions and to demand reforms of harsh sentencing policies and the parole process. As the strike wears on, inmates say the state is punishing them by restricting meals, visitors and recreation time.
Lamont’s office violated state open records laws in AP case, Connecticut panel rules
The Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission ruled Wednesday that Gov. Ned Lamont’s office violated state open records laws by taking more than two years to fulfill a request filed by The Associated Press in 2020 for documents related to the COVID-19 reopening committee. The commission, which voted unanimously in...
