In front of a large crowd, the Lebanon High School volleyball team honored its four seniors on Tuesday night against the Bolivar Liberators. The 2022-23 seniors consist of Jaidyn Collins, Chava Yevsa, Shelby Halstead, and Jordan Lester. Lebanon defeated the Liberators in four sets (22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23). “It’s always nice to come away with a win on Senior Night,” head coach Jenny Collins said. "There are always so many outside distractions and a wide range of emotions that come with senior night, especially amongst the seniors knowing that it is their last match to be played in Boswell Gym. We had a great crowd on hand consisting of family, students in the Jacket Swarm, and friends of Lebanon Volleyball. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO