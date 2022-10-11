Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
IONA FAYE BOOTH
Iona Faye Booth, 86, of Lebanon, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born July 17, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa to Green Franklin and Cleo Myrtle Gregory Bishop. Her first husband was Richard Maxie Johnson and her second marriage was to Bill Booth on May 26, 1973.
Laclede Record
MICHAEL “MIKE’’ JAMES WILLIAMSON
Michael “Mike’’ James Williamson, 64, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 20, 1957, in San Gabriel, Calif. to James Morse and Barbara Dean Bradford Williamson. Mike was preceded in death by his father. He was born and raised in...
Laclede Record
WARREN LEE BRANCH
Warren Lee Branch, 65, of Lebanon, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born June 1, 1957, in Jefferson City, Mo. to William and Genevieve Schulen Branch. Warren was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Mark Branch, Jerry “JB’’ Branch and Kevin “Corky’’ Branch.
Laclede Record
Wyota Commons recognized for “job well done”
The Old OYO Motel has been transformed into a multi-family residence building, the Wyota Commons. The apartment complex at 1221 Millcreek Road will open for tenants on Nov. 1. On Thursday, Mayor Jared Carr presented the crew members of developer, The Dels a Barrelhead award for their investment in the Lebanon community and “a job well done.” Carr said the complex will help fill a need for housing in the Lebanon area, going from an old motel that wasn’t being used to space for 52 residences. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
CHRISTOPHER DUANE SANDUSKY
Christopher Duane Sandusky, 35, of Dixon, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. He is survived by his mother, Jessica Hart (James) of Dixon; his son, Phoenix Sandusky and his mother, Jessica Johnson of Tucson, Ariz.; three sisters, Amanda Esparza (Joe) of Dixon; Lacy Craig of St. Robert and Madison Osborn; two brothers, Jake Craig of Dixon, and Zane Sandusky of Des Moines, Iowa; grandparents, Bill and Jean Smithson of Plato; Jerry Sandusky of Pensacola, Fla. and Chuck Hunt of Laquey; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Laclede Record
Long-time Lebanon broadcast legend announces retirement
Veteran broadcaster and Lebanon native Jim Bohannon is stepping down from his national nightly radio show after nearly 30 years. His final broadcast is tonight. Westwood One announced this week that Bohannon was retiring due to health reasons on October 14, 2022. Bohannon’s final show was to include special guests and the opportunity for listeners to call in and offer their thanks and best wishes. Bohannon spent more than 31 years as host of the early morning weekday news magazine “America in the Morning” and also previously hosted the weekend news magazine “America This Week.”
Laclede Record
Council approves bid for arches
The Lebanon City Council Tuesday night approved a bid for the gateway arches. planned over Commercial Street in the Downtown Business District. Bids were solicited to furnish, deliver, and install all material needed to construct the arches. Purchasing Agent Jessica Meiners said one bid was received from Brinkoetter’s Iron Works. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
Volleyball team honors four seniors
In front of a large crowd, the Lebanon High School volleyball team honored its four seniors on Tuesday night against the Bolivar Liberators. The 2022-23 seniors consist of Jaidyn Collins, Chava Yevsa, Shelby Halstead, and Jordan Lester. Lebanon defeated the Liberators in four sets (22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23). “It’s always nice to come away with a win on Senior Night,” head coach Jenny Collins said. "There are always so many outside distractions and a wide range of emotions that come with senior night, especially amongst the seniors knowing that it is their last match to be played in Boswell Gym. We had a great crowd on hand consisting of family, students in the Jacket Swarm, and friends of Lebanon Volleyball. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
School Board opposed surtax reduction
The Lebanon R-3 School Board has adopted a resolution opposing a proposed Laclede County surtax reduction. The issue will appear on the Nov. 8 election ballot. The Lebanon City Council has also adopted a resolution opposing the issue. The Board explained the decision in a statement. “The Lebanon R-3 School District Board of Education reviewed and discussed the proposed Laclede County Surtax reduction as found on the November 8, 2022 ballot. After careful consideration of the ongoing negative fiscal impact a surtax reduction would have on the District’s annual operating budgets, the Board decided it was important to formally communicate their opposition to the proposed surtax reduction. As a result, the Lebanon School Board unanimously adopted a resolution to oppose the surtax reduction,“ the statement said. The Lebanon City Council has also voted, with three members abstaining, to oppose the ballot issue. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
Camdenton beats Lebanon in rivalry game
CAMDENTON – It was the Bear Shore and Kam Durnin show as the dynamic duo was too much for the Lebanon Yellowjackets on Friday night at Bob Shore Stadium as the Lakers took care of business, 45-28. The win snaps a three-game winning streak the ‘Jackets (7-1 overall) had against the Lakers (8-0. With the win, Camdenton clinched, at worst, a share of the Ozark Conference title. The sky isn’t falling for the ‘Jackets, as they still have another week of regular season football before they begin district play.
