ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

NC legislative races: Sharp divisions over abortion, economy

RALEIGH, N.C. — With abortion restrictions, looser gun rules and deeper tax reductions likely in the balance, North Carolina Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are fighting in campaign trenches over whose policy agenda will win out in Cooper's final two years in office. Democrats and their allies...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WRAL News

Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
ARKANSAS STATE
WRAL News

At debate, Walker denies past support for US abortion ban

SAVANNAH, GA. — Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday denied his previous support for an outright national ban on abortion, though he has insisted at various points throughout the campaign that it was a proposal he endorsed. Walker, a staunch anti-abortion politician recently accused by a...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Editorial: Tribute to Judge Lee's life, implement Leandro plan for quality schools to all NC students

The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. The silence from North Carolina’s leaders on the untimely passing of state Superior Court Judge David Lee – particularly those in the General Assembly – is loud affirmation of his hard work on behalf of the children of North Carolina and his determination that they get the quality of education the people of the state promise them.
MONROE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Salisbury, NC
Salisbury, NC
Society
City
Durham, NC
WRAL News

Report: Raleigh No. 1 in share of workers earning $100,000; Durham also scores well

RALEIGH – If you’re looking to earn a six-figure salary while living in city with a comparatively low cost of living, you might want to look at North Carolina. That’s because the Raleigh-Cary metropolitan statistical area and the Charlotte metropolitan statistical area rank first and second in the nation for the share of workers who earn more than $100,000 annually in an area where the cost of living is lower than the national average, according to a new report.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

'The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh:' Data shows 17 mass shootings in NC so far this year

Congress has defined a "mass killing" as three or more killings in a single incident that occur in a public place. It is a definition written into U.S. law in 2013. While there is no similar shared understanding of a "mass shooting" across law enforcement agencies, the media and the public, there is little doubt that the deaths of five people and injuries to several others on Thursday in Raleigh qualify.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Arizona AG seeks probe of election integrity group

PHOENIX — Arizona's Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, on Friday asked the FBI and IRS to look into an election integrity group that claimed to have uncovered widespread fraud in the 2020 election but never provided evidence. True the Vote, a nonprofit organization, has raised “considerable sums of money”...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Parkland shooter's life sentence could bring changes to law

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate. Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges to impose...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ada Fisher
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Donald Trump
WRAL News

In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
WRAL News

Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine

BOISE, IDAHO — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.
IDAHO STATE
WRAL News

North Carolina State Fair taste test: Rattlesnake corn dog

RALEIGH, N.C. — When the North Carolina State Fair unveiled its list of new food this year, one of the most talked about items was the rattlesnake corn dog. Maybe it was because of all the snakes in the news this year or maybe it was just our odd fasciation with exotic meat. (I did eat a tarantula a few years ago)
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#General Elections#Racism#Black Republican#John Hopkins University#U S Senate#The U S House#Rnc#Ncgop
WRAL News

NCFC falls 5-1 at Charlotte in season finale

Charlotte, N.C. — North Carolina FC closed their 2022 USL One season with a 5-1 loss to the Charlotte Independence at American Legion Memorial Stadium Saturday night. The team finishes with 30 points for the season and an eleventh-place finish in the table. Charlotte clinches their third consecutive playoff berth with the win.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings

STOCKTON, CALIF. — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began...
STOCKTON, CA
WRAL News

Williams hits for 3 TDs in Campbell's rout of Robert Morris

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Hajj-Malik Williams threw three touchdown passes and Campbell rode a 27-point second quarter to a 41-10 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday. The Fighting Camels' second-quarter explosion came on two TD passes by Williams, a 34-yard run by Lamagea McDowell and a couple of Caleb Dowden field goals.
MOON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
WRAL News

Walker to start at QB vs Rams; Mayfield could be backup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but interim head coach Steve Wilks is hopeful Baker Mayfield will serve as his backup. Mayfield hasn’t practiced all week because of a high ankle sprain and is listed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy