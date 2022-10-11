ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

East Texas folklórico dance group preserves Mexican culture step by step

TYLER, Texas — Ballet Folklorico Raíces became a reality four years ago when Sonia Trevizo decided to share her passion of dancing with the East Texas community. Baile folklorico is a traditional dance of zapateado, or basic footwork. The music style, costumes and dance style vary due to the representation of regions and states in Mexico.
CBS19

Hispanic Heritage: Get your groove on...it's time to salsa!

TYLER, Texas — As we wrap up our Hispanic Heritage Month coverage, we’re taking you to the islands of Cuba and Puerto Rico where salsa dancing first started. From what started as a new dance, Rob Nunziato, a salsa instructor, has made a living passion from salsa to keep him on his feet.
CBS19

The Texas Rose Festival's tourism benefits local businesses

TYLER, Texas — Each year the Texas Rose Festival brings thousands of visitors and millions of dollars to Tyler's economy. Businesses like Taqueria El Lugar are excited for this year’s festival because of the tourism and extra income. "Coming from a small business, I'm here from open to...
CBS19

Kilgore PD announces loss of beloved K9

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department has announced that one of their retired K9s passed away on Oct. 10 due to an age-related illness. A Facebook post was made on Kilgore PD's page expressing their sadness and condolences to the grieving family of Officer Jinto. Officer Jinto started...
CBS19

Dutch Bros. opening first Tyler location

TYLER, Texas — Dutch Bros. Coffee will be opening its first Tyler location early Friday morning. The Oregon-based coffee franchise is holding a grand opening from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on 2157 W. Grande Blvd. The other two locations will be on 7920 S Broadway Ave and 3924...
CBS19

CBS19

