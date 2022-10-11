Read full article on original website
Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center gets strange with Stranger Things
LONGVIEW, Texas — When you walk into the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, you may notice something a little 'strange'. The center is doing a promotion in hopes of getting more animals adopted. “Every fall, we look for opportunities to find ways to boost our adoptions,” said Chris...
MIRACLE MOMENT: La Invasora Radiothon raising funds for miracle children in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For 10 years now, La Invasora 96.7 has hosted a radiothon to raise funds for the Children's Miracle Network. "Our Hispanic community has done a great job raising $800,000 in 10 years," said Meño Yañez, La Invasora radio host. Yañez said the radio station...
Prank 911 phone calls cause lockdown at Gilmer elementary, intermediate campuses
GILMER, Texas — Gilmer Elementary and Intermediate Schools were placed on lockdown briefly after a series of prank phone calls to 911 Friday afternoon. Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton said in a Facebook post that the calls were made during student release at the elementary and intermediate campuses. Those...
Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler set to open next month
TYLER, Texas — A new cancer institute is set to open next month in Tyler that will provide patients with specialized care at a local level. The Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital is a collaboration between Christus Health and Texas Oncology.
East Texas native named Miss Black Texas set to compete for Miss Black USA
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An East Texas woman has been named Miss Black Texas 2023 and will travel to Washington D.C. next year to compete for Miss Black USA. Aryana Bosh, 23, graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2017 before going on to Kilgore College where she served as a Ranger Ambassador and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
East Texas folklórico dance group preserves Mexican culture step by step
TYLER, Texas — Ballet Folklorico Raíces became a reality four years ago when Sonia Trevizo decided to share her passion of dancing with the East Texas community. Baile folklorico is a traditional dance of zapateado, or basic footwork. The music style, costumes and dance style vary due to the representation of regions and states in Mexico.
Hispanic Heritage: Get your groove on...it's time to salsa!
TYLER, Texas — As we wrap up our Hispanic Heritage Month coverage, we’re taking you to the islands of Cuba and Puerto Rico where salsa dancing first started. From what started as a new dance, Rob Nunziato, a salsa instructor, has made a living passion from salsa to keep him on his feet.
The Texas Rose Festival's tourism benefits local businesses
TYLER, Texas — Each year the Texas Rose Festival brings thousands of visitors and millions of dollars to Tyler's economy. Businesses like Taqueria El Lugar are excited for this year’s festival because of the tourism and extra income. "Coming from a small business, I'm here from open to...
A tribute to desegregation 53 years later: Gladewater Bears to honor the Weldon Bumblebees
GLADEWATER, Texas — It's a football game turned history lesson in Gladewater. For the first time, the Bears are set to honor the Weldon Bumblebees by wearing their jerseys. Weldon was the city's all Black high school football team before Gladewater ISD desegregated back in 1969. Head Coach Johnny...
WE'RE BACK! CBS19 to host 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31
TYLER, Texas — We're back! It's time for CBS19's 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat!. Stop by the CBS19 studios, located at 2211 ESE Loop 323 in Tyler, on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. to make sure your little ghosts and goblins get their share of the loot!. Vehicles will need...
Officials say East Texas teen hospitalized accidentally shot by younger sibling playing with gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old who was injured in an accidental shooting was shot by their younger sibling playing with a handgun Wednesday night. Spokesperson Capt. Tyler Owen confirmed how the teen was shot when they suffered a gunshot wound to...
Kilgore PD announces loss of beloved K9
KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department has announced that one of their retired K9s passed away on Oct. 10 due to an age-related illness. A Facebook post was made on Kilgore PD's page expressing their sadness and condolences to the grieving family of Officer Jinto. Officer Jinto started...
Portions of SPCA of East Texas dog park close temporarily for repairs
TYLER, Texas — The SPCA of East Texas announced that a portion of its Bossart Bark Park, at 3393 W Grande Blvd. in Tyler, will be closed this week. Parks A and B will be closed for repairs and guests are asked to use Parks C and D on the south side of the road.
Roadways to be closed for Texas Rose Festival parade Saturday morning
TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department will have a few roads closed Saturday morning for the Texas Rose Festival parade. Glenwood Boulevard between Houston Street and Front Street will be closed at 6 a.m. Remaining roads for the parade will be closed at 7:45 a.m., Tyler police said. The...
Texas Rose Festival celebrates annual luncheons with Kansas City Chiefs CEO, White House historian
TYLER, Texas — Organizers honored their special guest luncheon speakers Friday as they spoke about the importance of the Texas Rose Festival, an event celebrating Tyler's staple rose industry. Those who were at the men's luncheon got the opportunity to hear from none other than Kansas City Chiefs CEO...
Former Bullard residents recounts his experience through Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — This Wednesday marks two weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's west coast as a category 4 hurricane. It killed more than 100 people, and damaged the homes of millions, many of whom are still just beginning to make repairs. One East Texas native...
Dutch Bros. opening first Tyler location
TYLER, Texas — Dutch Bros. Coffee will be opening its first Tyler location early Friday morning. The Oregon-based coffee franchise is holding a grand opening from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on 2157 W. Grande Blvd. The other two locations will be on 7920 S Broadway Ave and 3924...
UPDATE: Officials identify body of man discovered on side of road by Gilmer ISD bus driver
GILMER, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was found on the side of the road by a Gilmer ISD bus driver. Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton said in a Facebook post that the driver discovered the dead person on the side of the road while taking students home from school.
89th Texas Rose Festival begins this week celebrating Tyler's trademark industry
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022. Continuing the tradition of celebrating Tyler's heritage and beloved roses, the 2022 Texas Rose Festival is set to kick off Thursday and feature royalty, coronations, luncheons and the annual parade over four days. Since its start in 1933,...
Dallas man seeks quilt created by enslaved East Texans currently housed in British museum
LEIGH, Texas — A Dallas man with East Texas roots is on a mission to bring back a quilt made by enslaved people on a plantation just outside of Marshall that's currently housed in a British museum. Eric Williams began his journey back to East Texas as he was...
