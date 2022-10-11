Deputies investigating after Johnsonville football player hurt in ‘altercation’ during team handshake after game against Scotts Branch

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A post-game “altercation” that resulted in an injury to a Johnsonville High School football player is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Monday night during the team handshake after Johnsonville’s game against Scotts Branch High School, according to Major Michael Nunn of the sheriff’s office.

Authorities did not say what kind of injury the player suffered, and no additional details about the incident were immediately available.

Florence County School District Five released as statement on the incident.

“We are extremely disheartened by the events that occurred during the post-game activities last night,” the district said in the statement. “These actions took away from the tremendous efforts of the coaching staffs and so many student athletes. The district does not condone such actions. We will continue to work with [the] Florence County Sheriff’s Department to investigate. Our safety team will continue our efforts to prevent further incidents of this nature in the future.”

Anyone who knows anything about the incident or who may have a video of the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121, extension 317. You can remain anonymous.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.