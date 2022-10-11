Read full article on original website
Fundraising fishing tournament Oct. 22
The biggest fundraising event of the year for the Branson Veterans of America 913 is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Scotty’s Trout Dock and Marina in Branson. The annual Trout Team Tournament will begin at 8 a.m. and run until 1 p.m., with teams of two competing for a top prize of $500. In addition to cash prizes for first, second, and third place, there will be an optional side pot for biggest fish, and other prizes.
Jocks and Socks opens in Grand Village
A new store in the Grand Village will warm your heart and your feet. Jocks and Socks is located next to Back in Time toy store on the south side of the complex. The store features an unusual combination of products: autographed sports memorabilia along with custom designed and novelty socks.
Petersens’ VIP weekend brings international travelers to Branson
If it seemed like Branson had more international visitors during the first full weekend of October, you would not be wrong. International bluegrass superstars The Petersens held a special event in Branson from Oct. 6 through Oct. 9, welcoming their Patreon supporters for a “Patreon Reunion.”. The event featured...
Cora Kathleen (Kay) Foley Claar
Cora Kathleen (Kay) Foley Claar, 97, passed away on October 10, 2022 with family by her side. Kay was born on September 4th, 1925 in Columbus, OH the daughter of Sherman and Cora Foley. She married Richard Lee Claar, also of Columbus, OH on in October 20th, 1943 in Greenup,...
Russell “Roger” Cox, Sr.
Russell “Roger” Cox, Sr., 73, of Branson passed away on October 10, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson. Roger was born Dec. 9, 1948 in Osceola, IA to Russell Victor and Barbara June (Hamilton) Cox. He was married to Gladys Kuykendall on Dec. 10, 1966 in Belen, NM.
Applications open for 74th Annual Branson Adoration Parade
Applications are now being taken for the oldest evening Christmas parade in the region. The 74th Annual Branson Adoration Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, through the heart of downtown Branson. The event will kick off with the lighting of the Adoration Scene, the area’s largest nativity scene, which overlooks Lake Taneycomo and Branson Landing.
Walter “Walt” Reid
Walter “Walt” Reid, 70, of Forsyth, MO passed away on October 10, 2022. Walt was born on April 18, 1952 in Huntsville, TX, the son of Don and Frances Hawkes Reid Jr. He is survived by his wife; Beth Reid of the home. Services at 1 p.m. on...
Neva Mae Cram
Neva Cram, 98, formerly of Branson, MO, passed away October 3, 2022. Neva Mae Cram (nee DeJong) was born at home November 22, 1923, in New Sharon, IA. She married Clarence Cram. Upon retirement in 1975, Neva and Clarence moved to Branson, MO. She is preceded in death by her...
Dark Ozarks hosted Haunted History Walking Tour in Hollister
Dark Ozarks and the Paranormal Science Lab teamed up to bring the haunting history of Hollister to life with a walking tour of Downing Street. Over 60 register participants were greeted at Ye Olde English Inn in Historic Downtown Hollister, Missouri by tour guides Joshua Heston, Dale Grubaugh and Lisa Martin for a Haunted History Tour of the Inn and Downtown Hollister.
HHS Theatre Company to host 6th Annual Haunted Theatre
The Hollister High School Theatre Department invites the community to join them next weekend for a terror-ifically fun time at their 6th Annual Haunted Theatre. The annual HHS Tiger Theatre Company Fundraiser will take place on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, from 9 p.m. to midnight. Admission into...
John C. Ruetschi
John C. Ruetschi, 73, of Kimberling City, MO passed away on on October 8, 2022. John was born December 28, 1948, in Worthington, PA the son of George and Virginia (Stewart) Ruetschi. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. John was preceded in death by his parents.
Reeds Spring chemistry students work on innovations
Chemistry lessons are tackling real world problems in Reeds Spring High School. The school is having its chemistry students attempt to find new uses for old plastic water bottles. “Basically what we’re doing is taking plastic water bottles that we collect from around the school in a recycling bin and...
Johnny Lee & John Schneider: Music legend, acting legend unite for iconic Branson show
With more than a month and a half of performances under their belt, the Johnny Lee and John Schneider Live in Branson show is well underway at Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre. With 13 No. 1 hits, Lee is the voice behind songs including “Lookin’ For Love,” “Bet Your...
Blessing of the Animal services held
The Blessing of the Animals left tails wagging and was deemed a success by the members of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Kimberling City. The event took place on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. The blessing is held annually in honor of the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is the patron saint of animals and the environment, according to the flier for the event. Saint Francis founded the St. Franciscan Order, a Catholic order whose ‘brothers’ and ‘sisters’ dedicated themselves to poverty, solitude and prayer. He believed nature and animals should be celebrated and revered. He believed humans were not here to dominate and control nature or animals, but to live with them in harmony.
Creation of Big Cedar C.I.D. and T.D.D. approved
The Big Cedar Community Improvement District and the Big Cedar Transportation Development District will move forward, after a public hearing in the Taney County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Oct. 11. During the Taney County Commission meeting held on the morning of Oct. 11, the creation of the community improvement district...
Contentious meeting shows divisions between Branson Chamber and city
A contentious meeting between the Branson Board of Aldermen and the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau showed significant divisions between the two groups regarding the marketing and promotion of the city and region. A special meeting was held at Branson City Hall on Monday, Oct....
Paul George Sprecher
Paul George Sprecher, 73, of Walnut Shade, MO passed away on September 22, 2022. He was born in Springfield, MO on October 31, 1948. He is preceded in death by his parents Fred (Jane) Sprecher and sister Marie Boyd. Paul is survived by his siblings Janet Fowler, Fred Sprecher (Dawn),...
Branson police host Coffee with a Cop
The Branson Police Department gave the public a chance to ask questions of department leadership during an event on Wed. Oct. 5, at Panera Bread in Branson. The department participated in “Coffee with a Cop” during breakfast hours at Panera. “It’s a great time for people in a...
Forsyth Police Chief resigns
Forsyth Police Chief David Forrest worked his final shift as head of the Forsyth Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 13. Forrest turned in his letter of resignation to Forsyth’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen. His letter read:. To whom it may concern,. I have enjoyed my time with the...
Crisis Center of Taney County holds candlelight vigil
A local organization held an event for the 26th consecutive year, one they hope they won’t have to hold for 27 years. The Crisis Center of Taney County held their 26th Annual Candlelight Vigil for victims of domestic violence at the community center in Rockaway Beach on Monday, Oct. 3. The ceremony featured speakers, music, and a solemn remembrance of those who suffered serious injuries or died at the hands of an abuser.
