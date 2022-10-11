The Blessing of the Animals left tails wagging and was deemed a success by the members of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Kimberling City. The event took place on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. The blessing is held annually in honor of the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is the patron saint of animals and the environment, according to the flier for the event. Saint Francis founded the St. Franciscan Order, a Catholic order whose ‘brothers’ and ‘sisters’ dedicated themselves to poverty, solitude and prayer. He believed nature and animals should be celebrated and revered. He believed humans were not here to dominate and control nature or animals, but to live with them in harmony.

KIMBERLING CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO