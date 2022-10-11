ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Ruth Ann Veldink

Ruth Ann Veldink, age 85 of Zeeland went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She is survived by her children: Cheri and Michael VanWyngarden, Don and Rachel Veldink, and Michelle and David Kuiper; her son-in-law Denny and Carla Radford; her grandchildren: Kristin and Ira Michaud, Nathan and Kara VanWyngarden, Braden VanWyngarden and Ivette Ramos, Autumn Veldink, Chase Veldink, Morgan and Jon Maas, Jordan Kuiper, Lauren and Ben Plaggemars, Addison Kuiper, Mason Kuiper, and 9 great-grandchildren; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Larry and Ginny Veldink, Joan and Paul Huyser, and Betty and Ron Vanden Berg.
ZEELAND, MI
Robert “Bob” Kleis

Robert “Bob” Kleis, age 63, of Zeeland, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, after suffering sudden cardiac arrest. Bob loved his family and was always willing to help those in need. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and going on cruises with Deb, his wife of 40 years. Camping and boating with daughters Christine (Andy) Teichman and Laura (Scott) Kass defined summer for Bob. The family loved taking road trips and spending time together up north. Bob also found immense joy in spending time with his 3 young grandchildren Leah, Logan, and Ira.
ZEELAND, MI
Mary Ann Bakker

Mary Ann Bakker, age 89, of Holland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Mary Ann was born on a sunny day on June 27, 1933, in Grand Rapids, MI. She was part of a large family, one of 9 siblings born to Gerrit and Nellie VanderLugt.
HOLLAND, MI
Zeeland’s Teams Post Friday Prep Grid Wins; Hope, GVSU on Road Today

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – In high school football action along the Lakeshore last night, these scores:. Martin 80, Fennville 26 (8-man) Next Friday evening at 6:40 PM, hear the Jenison at West Ottawa game on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Allendale at Hamilton contest on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
ZEELAND, MI
Southwest MI Chapter of Blue Star Mothers shop for troops on Saturday

PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Southwest Michigan chapter of Blue Star Mothers is preparing to hold it’s annual holiday event this coming weekend. The group will hold their “Shop for the Troops” event on Saturday, October 15 at the Family Fare in Paw Paw from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at the Save-A-Lot, also in Paw Paw, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PAW PAW, MI
Whitmer, Dixon Verbally Spar in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The first debate between incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon was held on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. The one-hour session before WOOD-TV political reporter Rick Albin was lively, with the two differing on various topics. Discussing Michigan’s roads...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Police Chase Begun in Jenison Ends in Arrest of Wanted Suspect

WYOMING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – A 37-year-old Sparta man will be spending the rest of the weekend in the Ottawa County Jail after a Saturday afternoon arrest west of Grand Rapids. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the suspect pulled away from a prowl car...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
City of Holland 2-5 Restrictions Returning

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – Effective October 15th. 2022 at 2:00 am, overnight Holland on-street parking restrictions are in place. Beginning October 15th, vehicles are no longer be permitted to park on city streets during the hours of 2:00 am – 5:00 am until May 15th, 2023.
HOLLAND, MI
Holland Police Log October 13-14, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
Allegan County Health Department Launches New FREE Program

ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) is launching a FREE, voluntary pilot program “Allegan County Community Links” that will work to connect individuals to communities, health, and social service systems through a referral program with Community Health Workers (CHWs). This pilot program is available now through May 31, 2023, unless funding opportunities continue. Allegan County Community Links is designed to be an extension of existing community services and bridge gaps for individuals to help the community thrive. The goal of this program is to address social determinants of health, such as housing, access to care, or food security that affect individual health outcomes. The CHWs will also work with local agencies to help meet individuals’ needs.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

