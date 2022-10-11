Read full article on original website
Close election expected for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – One of the closest congressional races in Illinois appears to be for the 17th district. The district, which was held by U.S. Rep. Cherri Bustos before she announced she wasn’t seeking another term, was redrawn by Democrats in what some say was a blatant case of gerrymandering, but the move may backfire.
Tribune Endorses Pritzker For Re-Election
Illinois’s largest newspaper has endorsed Democratic Governor JB Pritzker for re-election. The Chicago Tribune endorsement is seen as surprising because the paper’s editorial board generally leans more conservative, such as when the Trib endorsed then-Governor Bruce Rauner over Pritzker in 2018. But now the Tribune says Pritzker deserves credit for showing competent leadership during the COVID pandemic, and for taking steps to shore up Illinois’s finances and public pensions.
Politicians React To Health Care Treatment For Gender Issues
Illinois politicians are staking out some very different positions as it pertains to providing care for people with gender dysphoria or similar issues. Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined a group of 18 attorneys general signing onto a brief in support of people who were denied “gender-affirming care” under a state health care plan in North Carolina. Raoul says failing to provide needed care to transgender individuals violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote
If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
October 11, 2022
FOP Endorses Deering In 13th Congressional District Race
An Illinois law enforcement organization is backing Republican Regan Deering in the race for the open 13th Congressional District seat. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge says Deering has demonstrated her support for law enforcement… and claims that her Democratic opponent Nikki Budzinski supports, quote, “anti-police and pro-criminal laws.”
Lawsuits looking to block SAFE-T Act stacking up as Pritzker signals changes ahead
(The Center Square) – Amending Illinois’ SAFE-T Act likely won’t happen until after the November election that’s less than a month away, but it’s becoming more clear changes are ahead before implementation on New Year’s Day. The lawsuits against the state trying to block...
Illinois Has Fourth Highest Number Of Vehicle-Animal Collisions
Illinois ranks fourth in the nation for most number of collisions between vehicles and animals resulting in damage. State Farm Insurance says Illinois drivers made more than 17,000 claims from July of 2021 to June of 2022 for damage caused by hitting deer, large dogs, or farm animals. But the total number of claims is actually down two-percent from the previous 12 months.
Energy analyst says EV charging more expensive than gas
(The Center Square) – As Illinois transitions into a more electric vehicle-friendly state, an energy analyst says the cost to charge vehicles may slow the process. Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants 1 million electric vehicles on Illinois roadways by the end of the decade. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, at the end of last year, there were just over 36,000 EV’s registered in Illinois.
Officials warn vehicles damaged by Hurricane Ian could be resold in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Illinoisans are being urged to be on the lookout for flood-damaged vehicles from Hurricane Ian. It is estimated that more than 350,000 vehicles may have been damaged by the storm. Automotive experts say floodwaters can destroy, sometimes slowly, electronics, lubricants and mechanical systems in vehicles.
Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend
Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including several from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said the bust follows a year-long investigation involving several agencies into retail theft and fencing. The suspects are accused of taking part in a scheme to steal merchandise from area stores, sell the goods to others who would resell to people in different states.
Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge
About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days’ notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn’t see this as a burden on city resources.
Illinois quick hits: Heating bills expected to spike; Passengers recount poor Amtrak experience
With winter approaching, there is a good chance Illinoisans will be paying more to heat their homes. The problem is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat a majority of homes in the state. Nicor, the utility serving a large portion of Illinois, estimated its average residential customer...
Illinois quick hits: Cleanup continues after trail derailed; another SAFE-T Act lawsuit
The cleanup continues after a train slammed into a semi truck Saturday near Murphysboro. Crews from Missouri are in Hamilton County helping clean the wreckage after the train derailed following the accident. The Emergency Management Agency says the area was littered with coal and grain from the damaged train. The driver and the engineer were able to get out safely.
Illinois quick hits: Bears deal moves ahead; transit service proposes cuts; new casino plans in the works for Joliet, Aurora
Arlington Heights leaders take another step toward Bears deal. City leaders in Arlington Heights took another step toward a potential deal with the Chicago Bears. On Monday, the two sides met to hash out a predevelopment agreement and how the team and the village will work together moving forward. Earlier this month, the village leaders rejected a petition from Americans for Prosperity to ban public financing for a new stadium. The Bears said it would not need public money for the stadium itself, but would need funding for developing the area around the stadium.
Illinois quick hits: Decatur police officers, suspect shot; man sentenced for stealing grant funds; Joliet Amazon workers walk out
Two police officers and a suspect were shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in Decatur. Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said shots were fired after the officers made the stop just after midnight. The suspect and the two officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
