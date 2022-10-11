Read full article on original website
Jordan Poole Breaks Silence on Draymond Green's Apology For Punch
Jordan Poole has nothing left to say about the incident.
FanDuel Promo Code Offer Highlights New Bet $5, Get $150 Plus NBA League Pass
Now that the heat and humidity of summer has gone, it’s time for you to embrace the colorful scenery and the cool crispness of fall and the exhilaration it brings – just as you should embrace the new limited time FanDuel promo code Bet $5, Get $150 offer for new customers.
Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints 30-26
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26 on Sunday. Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase — just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU. The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left — a play in which the star receiver spun away from cornerback Bradley Roby before outrunning safety Tyrann Mathieu. It was a fitting end to a day that began with Burrow walking into the Superdome wearing Chase’s No. 1 LSU jersey, paying homage to the memorable connection he and Chase had the previous time they played in New Orleans. The gesture also foreshadowed what they were about to do in their return.
Devin McCourty roasts twin brother after Pats win in Cleveland
BOSTON -- Devin McCourty and the Patriots defense was feeling it after a 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday. It was the location of that victory that has McCourty extremely happy, because he got to use it against his twin brother, Jason.Jason McCourty spent just one season with Browns, and it just so happened to be in 2016, when Cleveland went 0-16. So Jason never got to experience a win inside the "Dawg Pound."With Sunday's victory, Devin is now 2-1 when the Patriots visit Cleveland. He just had to rub that into Jason's face as soon as...
Watch: Tennessee Fans Storm Field After Thrilling Win Inside Neyland Stadium
Tennessee finally beat Alabama, pulling off the unthinkable by knocking off the Tide 52-49 with a Chase McGrath game-winning field goal. Afterward, chaos ensued in all the good ways for Vol fans, as a sea of orange stormed the field. Watch the final two plays in the game followed by the ...
Giants rally from 10 down, top Ravens 24-20 on Barkley's run
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After five straight losing seasons and three coaching changes, the New York Giants are doing the unexpected under first-year coach Brian Daboll. They are finding ways to win. The Giants (5-1) stunned another opponent as Julian Love’s interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play in a 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The five wins surpassed the Giants’ total from 2021, and New York has rallied from a 10-plus-point deficit in three of those victories. Meanwhile, the Ravens (3-3) blew a game late for the third time this season. Giants co-owner John Mara was all smiles leaving MetLife Stadium.
Ja’Marr Chase Roasts Mike Gesicki’s Griddy TD Celebration
The Bengals star, fresh off a big game against the Saints, couldn’t help but critique the Dolphins tight end’s moves.
Ryan Puglisi, fast-rising 2024 quarterback, commits to Georgia Bulldogs over Alabama, others
The Georgia Bulldogs may have found their quarterback of the future. On Sunday, Avon Old Farms (Connecticut) quarterback Ryan Puglisi announced his commitment, choosing Georgia over offers from Alabama and others: Puglisi committed following a visit to Athens this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 205 ...
