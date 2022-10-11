NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26 on Sunday. Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase — just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU. The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left — a play in which the star receiver spun away from cornerback Bradley Roby before outrunning safety Tyrann Mathieu. It was a fitting end to a day that began with Burrow walking into the Superdome wearing Chase’s No. 1 LSU jersey, paying homage to the memorable connection he and Chase had the previous time they played in New Orleans. The gesture also foreshadowed what they were about to do in their return.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 35 MINUTES AGO