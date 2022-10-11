ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

The Associated Press

Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints 30-26

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26 on Sunday. Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase — just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU. The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left — a play in which the star receiver spun away from cornerback Bradley Roby before outrunning safety Tyrann Mathieu. It was a fitting end to a day that began with Burrow walking into the Superdome wearing Chase’s No. 1 LSU jersey, paying homage to the memorable connection he and Chase had the previous time they played in New Orleans. The gesture also foreshadowed what they were about to do in their return.
CBS Boston

Devin McCourty roasts twin brother after Pats win in Cleveland

BOSTON -- Devin McCourty and the Patriots defense was feeling it after a 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday. It was the location of that victory that has McCourty extremely happy, because he got to use it against his twin brother, Jason.Jason McCourty spent just one season with Browns, and it just so happened to be in 2016, when Cleveland went 0-16. So Jason never got to experience a win inside the "Dawg Pound."With Sunday's victory, Devin is now 2-1 when the Patriots visit Cleveland. He just had to rub that into Jason's face as soon as...
The Associated Press

Giants rally from 10 down, top Ravens 24-20 on Barkley's run

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After five straight losing seasons and three coaching changes, the New York Giants are doing the unexpected under first-year coach Brian Daboll. They are finding ways to win. The Giants (5-1) stunned another opponent as Julian Love’s interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play in a 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The five wins surpassed the Giants’ total from 2021, and New York has rallied from a 10-plus-point deficit in three of those victories. Meanwhile, the Ravens (3-3) blew a game late for the third time this season. Giants co-owner John Mara was all smiles leaving MetLife Stadium.
