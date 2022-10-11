Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko reveal they're having a baby boy
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are having a baby boy. The loved-up couple - who have been dating on and off since 2016 - revealed the news during a joint performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. During a performance of the song 'Moments', Sean rubbed his partner's growing...
Nick Hornby on Dickens and Prince: ‘They were both superstars in their own lifetimes’
Most people will do a double-take on hearing the premise of your new book – it’s such a novel idea that Charles Dickens and Prince are from the same mould. Well, I didn’t worry too much about someone coming out with the same book just before mine.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek: Trish Meets Vi’s Family After ‘Amazing’ Night (VIDEO)
How are things going now that Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Trish (Gloria Reuben) have rekindled their relationship? Let’s let Trish answer that, based on how she describes the night before in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 16 episode of The Equalizer. Just as Vi’s...
WFMZ-TV Online
Naomi Watts relates to her character in The Watcher
Naomi Watts can relate to her on-screen character in 'The Watcher'. The 54-year-old actress stars alongside Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow in the new Netflix drama series, and Naomi has confessed to relating to her own character. The actress - who plays the part of Nora Brannock -...
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
‘From Scratch’: 3 Reasons to Binge Zoe Saldaña Life-Affirming Series
Dreamy, heartbreaking, and life-affirming: From Scratch, inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir about her multicultural relationship with late Sicilian chef husband Saro, is a full meal for anyone hungry for an epic love story. Here’s why you’ll be rapt with the Zoe Saldaña drama, premiering Friday, October 21 on Netflix....
They Say Laughter Is The Best Medicine, So I'm Prescribing 31 Funny Tweets By The Women Of Twitter To Cure All Of Society's Ills
"since we can't use those beer rings anymore i've been choking turtles with my bare hands" —@Tanya_Sabrinaaa
Comments / 0