Forum gets candidates talking about issues

4TH SENATE: Republican Jacqueline Crespan and Democrat MD Masudur Rahman.

31ST HOUSE: Democratic Rep. Jill Barry and Republican Gary Giannelli.

13TH HOUSE: Democratic Rep. Jason Doucette and Republican Donna Meier.

55TH HOUSE: Democrat Wes Skorski and Republican Steve Weir.

Democratic state Rep. Jason Doucette and his Republican challenger, Donna Meier, politely disagreed during an online candidates forum Monday about which of them is truly pro-choice.

Doucette, who represents the 13th House District — parts of Manchester and Glastonbury — said he has “acted to protect women’s reproductive rights,” while Meier opposes this.

