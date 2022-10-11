ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Forum gets candidates talking about issues

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MeZfn_0iUSdZ1l00

4TH SENATE: Republican Jacqueline Crespan and Democrat MD Masudur Rahman.

31ST HOUSE: Democratic Rep. Jill Barry and Republican Gary Giannelli.

13TH HOUSE: Democratic Rep. Jason Doucette and Republican Donna Meier.

55TH HOUSE: Democrat Wes Skorski and Republican Steve Weir.

Democratic state Rep. Jason Doucette and his Republican challenger, Donna Meier, politely disagreed during an online candidates forum Monday about which of them is truly pro-choice.

Doucette, who represents the 13th House District — parts of Manchester and Glastonbury — said he has “acted to protect women’s reproductive rights,” while Meier opposes this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5PQI_0iUSdZ1l00
Jason Doucette is the Democratic candidate in the 13th House District.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23z3bT_0iUSdZ1l00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SeMoV_0iUSdZ1l00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMXVa_0iUSdZ1l00
Jacqueline Crespan, Republican candidate for Board of Directors in Manchester Contributed

Comments / 1

Related
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
305
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy