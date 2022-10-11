ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Connecticut Public

Writer Kiese Laymon receives a MacArthur Fellowship

There are honors and awards, and then there are the MacArthur Foundation Fellowships, the Genius Grants - no strings attached, big cash prize, $800,000 to pursue research or change careers or, really, do whatever you like. Writer Kiese Laymon is one of this year's 25 winners. The foundation said Laymon is, quote, "bearing witness to the myriad forms of violence that mark the Black experience in formally inventive fiction and nonfiction." Kiese Laymon, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, and congratulations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Connecticut Public

Many Venezuelan migrants will not qualify for the legal pathway set up to help them enter the U.S.

The Biden administration announced an agreement with Mexico this week to try to reduce the record number of Venezuelan migrants crossing the border illegally. The deal includes a new legal pathway for some Venezuelans if they can find a financial sponsor in the U.S. And for many Venezuelans, that just won't be easy. NPR's Joel Rose covers immigration and joins us.
IMMIGRATION
Connecticut Public

Politics chat: Biden visits Oregon and Pennsylvania; who will control House and Senate

President Biden made his second visit to Oregon this year, even though it's not usually considered a battleground state. That's because an unusual three-way race for the state's governor is endangering the Democrats' customary hold on the office. Joining us to talk politics, as she does most Sunday mornings, is NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
OREGON STATE
Connecticut Public

New wave icons The B-52s are on the road for their last tour

THE B-52S: (Singing) If you see a faded sign at the side of the road that says 15 miles to the love shack... SIMON: "Love Shack" by the B-52s - Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson and Keith Strickland. The new wave band from Athens, Ga., has been rolling nonstop since 1977 through the good, the bad, the funky and the weird. But now the B-52s are about to put the brakes on. They're on the road - without Keith - for their farewell tour.
ATHENS, GA
Connecticut Public

The history of U.S. intervention in Haiti is stopping U.S. officials from intervening

The humanitarian situation in Haiti is growing dire. Gangs have been blocking aid and fuel supplies. Cholera is making a comeback. And the man who has been leading Haiti since the last president was assassinated a year ago is asking for foreign intervention. But the history of U.S. interventions there is giving many in Washington pause, as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
U.S. POLITICS
Connecticut Public

How Jack Baker and Michael McConnell became husbands in 1971

Time now for StoryCorps. Jack Baker and Michael McConnell are two names you probably never heard of. In the early 1970s, they wanted to get married, but same-sex marriage was not yet legal in Minnesota. Baker and McConnell sued the state and appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear their case, but they managed to get married anyway after Baker and McConnell found a legal loophole.
MINNESOTA STATE
Connecticut Public

Sunday Puzzle: Words of a feather

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Drop one letter in each of them to leave two words that are in the same category of things. Ex. DRILL STAGE --> dill & sage (both herbs) 1. FEATHER TAUNT. 2. MARKS VENUES. 3. STATUE COUNTRY. 4. LATKE POUND. 5....
TV & VIDEOS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

