Writer Kiese Laymon receives a MacArthur Fellowship
There are honors and awards, and then there are the MacArthur Foundation Fellowships, the Genius Grants - no strings attached, big cash prize, $800,000 to pursue research or change careers or, really, do whatever you like. Writer Kiese Laymon is one of this year's 25 winners. The foundation said Laymon is, quote, "bearing witness to the myriad forms of violence that mark the Black experience in formally inventive fiction and nonfiction." Kiese Laymon, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, and congratulations.
Many Venezuelan migrants will not qualify for the legal pathway set up to help them enter the U.S.
The Biden administration announced an agreement with Mexico this week to try to reduce the record number of Venezuelan migrants crossing the border illegally. The deal includes a new legal pathway for some Venezuelans if they can find a financial sponsor in the U.S. And for many Venezuelans, that just won't be easy. NPR's Joel Rose covers immigration and joins us.
Politics chat: Biden visits Oregon and Pennsylvania; who will control House and Senate
President Biden made his second visit to Oregon this year, even though it's not usually considered a battleground state. That's because an unusual three-way race for the state's governor is endangering the Democrats' customary hold on the office. Joining us to talk politics, as she does most Sunday mornings, is NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
New wave icons The B-52s are on the road for their last tour
THE B-52S: (Singing) If you see a faded sign at the side of the road that says 15 miles to the love shack... SIMON: "Love Shack" by the B-52s - Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson and Keith Strickland. The new wave band from Athens, Ga., has been rolling nonstop since 1977 through the good, the bad, the funky and the weird. But now the B-52s are about to put the brakes on. They're on the road - without Keith - for their farewell tour.
Haitian American women are disproportionately affected by cervical cancer
More than 300,000 women around the world die from cervical cancer each year, even though the disease is actually preventable. In the U.S., women of Haitian descent are diagnosed with the illness at higher rates. From member station WLRN, Veronica Zaragovia reports on efforts to try to prevent the disease in Miami's Little Haiti.
How the Democratic Party is deploying VP Harris before the midterms
Vice President Harris is in Michigan today campaigning with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who, of course, is up for reelection. The vice president then heads to California for more campaign events ahead of the midterms. It is a busy time for Vice President Harris. Last weekend, she was in Austin to raise money for the party. Here's what she said to Democrats there.
Recap: Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker face off in debate
The race in Georgia could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Last night in Savannah, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock faced off against Republican Herschel Walker - the only debate between the two before the election - and as expected, the debate got sharp. Here's Senator Warnock. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
Anna Badkhen's new essay collection touches on migration and displacement
The writer Anna Badkhen defines this moment right now that we are all collectively living as a bright, unbearable reality. ANNA BADKHEN: I think of our planet and of our humanity as in a state of dire, urgent need when we need to look at our condition head-on if we want to not just survive but become better.
Week in politics: Georgia Senate debate; Jan 6. committee decision to subpoena Trump
Joined now by NPR's senior editor and correspondent, Ron Elving. Ron, thanks so much for being with us. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON: Ron, what difference do debates make these days? There's so many different options for people to screen, entertainment as well as politics.
The history of U.S. intervention in Haiti is stopping U.S. officials from intervening
The humanitarian situation in Haiti is growing dire. Gangs have been blocking aid and fuel supplies. Cholera is making a comeback. And the man who has been leading Haiti since the last president was assassinated a year ago is asking for foreign intervention. But the history of U.S. interventions there is giving many in Washington pause, as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
How Jack Baker and Michael McConnell became husbands in 1971
Time now for StoryCorps. Jack Baker and Michael McConnell are two names you probably never heard of. In the early 1970s, they wanted to get married, but same-sex marriage was not yet legal in Minnesota. Baker and McConnell sued the state and appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear their case, but they managed to get married anyway after Baker and McConnell found a legal loophole.
Ahead of the midterms, Biden takes to the road to tout Democratic successes
President Biden heads to Oregon today, the third day of his biggest campaign trip yet, ahead of the midterms. Where he's going and what he's talking about says a lot about how his party is approaching these upcoming elections. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith is traveling with Biden and joins us now from Los Angeles. Hi, Tam.
Chicago-based artist photographs Black gun owners in his hometown
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks to Chicago-based photographer Christian Lee, who wanted to know why more Black Americans are buying guns. So, he started photographing Black gun owners in his hometown.
The newest national monument was once a winter combat training site for World War II soldiers
A valley high in the Colorado Rockies where soldiers trained in mountain combat long ago is now a national monument - established this week by President Biden. Leigh Paterson with member station KUNC in Northern Colorado spoke with people who've been pushing for this designation about what Camp Hale means to them.
Candidates compete eagerly for Colorado's new congressional district seat
The road to control Congress may run through a new House district in Colorado. An independent commission drew new political lines and made the seat one of the most evenly split in the nation. Colorado Public Radio's Bente Birkeland reports. BENTE BIRKELAND, BYLINE: Colorado gained an eighth congressional seat because...
Sunday Puzzle: Words of a feather
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Drop one letter in each of them to leave two words that are in the same category of things. Ex. DRILL STAGE --> dill & sage (both herbs) 1. FEATHER TAUNT. 2. MARKS VENUES. 3. STATUE COUNTRY. 4. LATKE POUND. 5....
