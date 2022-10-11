Fremont County Sheriff’s Department: Man arrested for parole hold, motor vehicle theft, conspiracy, criminal possession of a financial device

Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies arrest 2 wanted fugitives & recover stolen vehicles
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested two men wanted on outstanding felony warrants and recovered several stolen vehicles the week of Oct. 10. John Marquez, 36, was arrested on a warrant for felony escape. Ray Archuleta, 36, was arrested on warrants for kidnapping and failure to appear. Marquez and Archuleta were […]
KRDO
Several arrests made in multi-agency operation in Pueblo County to recover stolen vehicles
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies worked together to recover several stolen vehicles. Friday, the Pueblo Police Department announced it worked alongside the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and the Cańon City Police Department. During the day-long operation, three wanted criminals were arrested after a short...
Boy and man with outstanding felony warrants in stolen car detained by police
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) detained two suspects in a stolen car Thursday, one of which was a boy with a previous arrest for armed carjacking. According to CSPD, at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 13, detectives of the Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Unit’s Motor Vehicle Theft Task Force, found […]
Pueblo man pleads guilty to Crimes Against Elderly after armed robbery
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested after threatening an elderly Pueblo West woman during an armed robbery inside her home. He was sentenced to ten years in prison with three years of parole. Thomas Cosgrove, 53, was arrested in March and pled guilty to aggravated robbery. PCSO says Cosgrove was sentenced the week of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
WATCH: Police recover four stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation
The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Proposed merger between the parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: What animal is this?. Updated: 21 hours ago. What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain...
Victim identified in Cimarron Street homicide, suspect arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The victim of a homicide that happened on Monday, Oct. 10 on East Cimarron Street near downtown has been identified, and a suspect in the case has been arrested. 41-year-old Kelty Marron, of Colorado Springs, was found dead in the area of East Cimarron Street, between South Cascade Avenue and South Tejon […]
Oct.14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Dustin Vigil, 31, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Vigil has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Firearm – Illegal Discharge. Steven Tamlin, 56, is a White […]
Court Docs: Colorado Springs police say suspect strangled a man to death with Krav Maga move
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Newly released court documents are shining a light on one of the three homicides that occurred during a violent Monday night in Colorado Springs. A man, now accused of second-degree murder, called 911 Monday at 7:50 p.m. to report that he strangled another man in an act of self-defense. While The post Court Docs: Colorado Springs police say suspect strangled a man to death with Krav Maga move appeared first on KRDO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CSPD investigating after grocery store robbery
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a suspect of a grocery store robbery that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. According to CSPD, on Wednesday around 9:50 p.m. officers were called to a grocery store in the 2900 block of South Academy Boulevard near Milton East Proby Parkway. CSPD said […]
Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for two suspects in a break-in at a commercial business in Colorado Springs. On Sept. 30, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3800 block of N. Academy Blvd. on reports of a break-in at 7 a.m. According to police, two men male suspects The post Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police ask for help identifying burglary suspects
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police are asking for help identifying two suspects in a burglary that happened in the east part of the city in late September. In a release sent Friday, police said the incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Sept. 30 in the 3800 block of...
Investigator hired by family of convicted killer Patrick Frazee claims his trial was ‘skewed’
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the first time, the investigative team hired by the family of Patrick Frazee to look into the convicted killer’s case and trial is speaking publicly on their findings. The Teller County man was found guilty of killing his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth. Berreth, who was also the mother of Frazee’s The post Investigator hired by family of convicted killer Patrick Frazee claims his trial was ‘skewed’ appeared first on KRDO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI executes search warrants at Pueblo West business
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents are executing search warrants at a Pueblo West business. Thursday morning, the FBI said they were conducting searches at Singleton Sheet Metal at 397 E. Industrial Blvd. Business owners in the area say multiple FBI agents arrived around 6 a.m. They stayed through The post FBI executes search warrants at Pueblo West business appeared first on KRDO.
Trial of Fountain woman whose 4-year-old died of fentanyl is allowed to proceed
A judge has determined a woman can stand trial in the death of her 4-year-old daughter from ingesting fentanyl. Judge Chad Miller on Tuesday decided there was sufficient evidence for Emma Staton to stand trial in Acelynn Staton-Contreras' death, but lowered Staton's bond in the process. During the preliminary hearing,...
Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a suspect in a reported robbery at a grocery store that happened Wednesday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, an unidentified male entered a grocery store in the 2900 block of S. Academy Blvd. at 9:50 p.m. wearing a surgical mask and a beanie. Once The post Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery appeared first on KRDO.
Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, who had allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Denver in April, has been charged with the 2nd degree-murder of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson on May 24, 2022, at the 4600 block of Old Stage Road. After months of investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence appeared first on KRDO.
Homicide victim at Wind River Apartments identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who died in a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound at the Wind River Apartments Monday evening on Oct. 10, has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. A completed autopsy identified 19-year-old Demitri Crockett of Colorado Springs as the victim of a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
KKTV
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that happened Wednesday evening on Oct. 12, at the intersection of East Boulder Street and Prairie Road. At around 6:50 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the intersection of East Boulder Street and Prairie Road north of East Platte Avenue […]
Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
Comments / 0