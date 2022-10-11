Read full article on original website
Obituary: Frances F. Collins
Frances Collins, 93, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away, at home, with her loving family by her side, on October 9, 2022. Frances was born October 5, 1929, in Little Compton, RI, to the late Angelina Viera Fava. She was the wife of the late Joseph P. Collins, and the...
Jazz Time duo to perform at Greenvale Vineyards on Oct. 21
Tiverton/Little Compton-based jazz duo “Jazz Time” will perform at Greenvale Vineyards in Portsmouth from 7 p.m. to 9 pm on Friday, October 21, in the Tasting Room/former stable at the historic farm. “’Jazz Time’” is a dynamic guitar and bass duo characterized by energy, fluency, a beautiful selection...
Fall water main flushing program set to begin across Aquidneck Island
As part of the Newport Water Division’s (NWD) ongoing water distribution system maintenance, the City of Newport today announced a water main flushing program in designated areas will begin during evening hours starting Sunday, October 16, 2022, and ending on November 3, 2022. To minimize impacts to our customers,...
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
With autumn leaves drifting by our windows and winter’s song soon to be heard, Rocktober means there’s a lot of rock and roll around town this weekend. Check out a few ideas for live music below. Friday: Head to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket Friday for the Rhode...
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
The leaves may be brown and the skies might be grey, but we’ve got some sunny ideas for weekend fun around Rhode Island. Check out “Six Picks Events” before you head out. Friday and Saturday: The SENE Film Festival returns with some of the best independent films...
CCRI Players lighten the mood with season-opening production of ‘Clown Bar’
In a bit of a departure from their usual adaptation of revered, Shakespearean works, the Community College of Rhode Island Players are bringing levity to their 2022–23 season opener. The Players launch their fall schedule Thursday, October 20 with Clown Bar, a “clown (film) noir,” according to playwright Adam...
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Daniela Abbott, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
Daniela Abbott, a Democratic candidate for Portsmouth Town Council, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, October 17 at 2 pm. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
UPDATED – What’s Up Interview: Jen Kearney, Boston singer-songwriter releases new album ‘Atlantic’
There are many professional musicians out there who defy categorization. Some boldly refuse to be corralled into a certain genre, an approach that undoubtedly has artistic merit, but sometimes has consequences on the commercial side of the business. Jen Kearney is one of those artists … highly talented, but difficult...
Pell Elementary School wins $500,000 DoDEA grant for STREAM Learning
Newport’s Pell Elementary School has been awarded a $500,000 Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) grant to encourage Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, the Arts and Math (STREAM) learning beginning in the elementary grades. The grant is focused on improving student literacy through enhanced literacy instruction and interdisciplinary strategies applied...
Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11
At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
Middletown man wins $50,000 on Powerball ticket
Last night’s Powerball drawing resulted in Rhode Island’s third $50,000 Powerball ticket claimed this October, according to Rhode Island Lottery. A Middletown man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket while eating lunch at Rusty’s, 44 Wave Ave., Middletown. The winning ticket...
The Women’s Resource Center announces changes, plans for the future
The Women’s Resource Center has grown to serve more than 1,200 clients annually throughout the East Bay. Jessica Walsh, Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center, today announced in an email letter to supporters some changes for the nonprofit organization. “Our growth and diversification of services prompted us...
Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to discuss Naval Station resilience
STATE HOUSE – The Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus, led by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and Rep. Terri Cortvriend, will meet virtually Sunday, Oct. 23, for a discussion about resiliency plans for Naval Station Newport. The virtual event, titled “Newport Naval Station Resilience: What’s the Plan?” is scheduled for Sunday,...
Leader of fake US military clothing scheme gets prison time￼
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A New York City man who ran a scheme that sold $20 million worth of substandard counterfeit Chinese-made clothing and gear to the U.S. military — potentially putting active-duty service members in danger — has been sentenced to more than three years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
Letter: These Midterm elections are pivotal
While we may wonder at times what one man can do, we are given some very clear examples. Take the global economic shutdown and pandemic response by the former administration. Not asking, for public health reasons, for all Americans to observe social distance and vaccination led directly to the deaths of 250,000 Americans who could have been saved by vaccination, a terribly tragic result of one man’s dereliction of duty to keep the citizens safe.
