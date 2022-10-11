ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Lee, MD

Bay Net

Two Transported After Head-On Collision In Dameron

DAMERON, Md. –  On October 18, 2022 at approximately 3:38 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Porter Drive. Crews arrived and found a pick-up truck off the road and a sedan in the...
DAMERON, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Congratulates New And Expanded Businesses

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Firefighters Respond To Large Fire At Scrap Yard In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — At approximately 2:30 p.m. on October 16, volunteers were dispatched to the 43900 block of Commerce Avenue in Hollywood for a large debris fire. This location has been the site of several large debris fires in the past. With this known location, Brush 7, Engine 72,...
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Bay Net

Ridge VFD Reminds All To Burn Leaves Safely This Fall

RIDGE, Md. — Falling leaves are often the first signs of the seasonal shift. A popular method of disposal is to burn them. Burning materials such as yard waste, grass clippings and leaves may be permissible depending on your community’s ordinances on open burning. If outdoor fires are permitted, only build them where they can be contained.
RIDGE, MD
Bay Net

SMCPS Announces Teen Driver Safety Week For High Schools

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 16 – 22, 2022. St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS), in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, will continue efforts to educate young drivers about the importance of wearing seatbelts and the dangers associated with distracted driving.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Accident That Killed 33-Year-Old Waldorf Woman

ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Accokeek. The deceased driver is 33-year-old Tiffanie Bunch of Waldorf. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 am, officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway near Berry Road for a single-vehicle collision.
ACCOKEEK, MD
Bay Net

Leonardtown Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Driving Erratically

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On October 11, 2022, TFC J. Engleman responded to the area of Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of a vehicle driving erratically. TFC Engleman conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Greenbrier Road at Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

LSM Executives Study Southern Maryland Economic & Workforce Development

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Executive Program Class of 2023 met with regional economic development leaders Oct. 6 to learn about Southern Maryland’s economic and workforce development resources, opportunities, and challenges. The executives got to hear up-to-the minute accounts from Southern Maryland’s top economic development...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Charles Mark Corbin

Charles “Mark” Corbin, 62, of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Abell, MD, passed away in Fayetteville, NC on October 6, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Born on January 2, 1960 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Audrey Lucille Coffren Corbin and the late Charles W. Corbin. Mark grew up in District Heights, MD, and met his sweetheart and future wife, Sheila Rae Irvin Corbin, in 1975. They wed on September 8, 1979, and just recently celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Randy (Christine) Corbin of Martinsburg, WV, Megan Riley (Christopher) of Fayetteville, NC, and Dixie (Paul) Deehan of Honolulu, HI, five grandsons, Zakk (Alejandra) Corbin, his namesake, Jacob Charles Corbin, Gabriel Riley, Jackson Riley, and another namesake, Charles “Charlie” Deehan, and a great number of other family and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Kenith Laverne Corbin, Sr., in 1984.
ABELL, MD
Bay Net

Pet Of The Week – Delhi

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – We can’t believe Delhi is still here waiting on a forever home!. This gorgeous pup is a high energy dog looking for a family to keep up with her!. She came to the shelter as a stray, and therefore we do not have any past behavioral or medical history about her. We have learned that she loves to play fetch!
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Joshua “Josh” Elienai Cruz Pomales

Joshua “Josh” Elienai Cruz Pomales, 17, of California, MD, passed away on October 13, 2022. Joshua was born on February 23, 2005, to Anthony Cruz and Anmarie Pomales Moulier in Laredo, Texas. He attended Leonardtown High School and Chopticon High School. During his high school senior year, Josh...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Susan Marie Cusic

Susan Marie Cusic, “Sue”, 56, of Clements, MD, formerly of LaPlata, MD, passed away on October 10, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Born on January 6, 2022 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Joan F. Dement and the late James L. Dement, Sr. She was the life partner of Joseph R. Cooper.
CLEMENTS, MD
Bay Net

Francis “Pee Wee” Aloysius Jenifer

Francis Aloysius Jenifer received his wings at home on October 2, 2022. Francis was known to family and friends as “Pee Wee”, born on March 21, 1938, in Charlotte Hall, Maryland to Gertrude B. Meredith and William A. Jenifer. Francis was the third born to five siblings. He...
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

LaRue Hodges Bowen

LaRue Hodges Bowen, 91, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on October 10, 2022 in Hollywood, MD. Born on April 21, 1931 in Prince Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Rawlings and the late William Hodges. LaRue was the loving wife of the late Irving A. Bowen, whom she married on September 28, 1953 and who preceded her in death on August 1, 2009.
HOLLYWOOD, MD

