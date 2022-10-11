Read full article on original website
Manny Machado’s 2-word message to David Ortiz after Padres’ win over Dodgers
Fox Sports MLB analyst David Ortiz picked the Los Angeles Dodgers to defeat the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Well, things didn’t exactly go as Ortiz forecasted, as the Padres beat the Dodgers 5-3 to even up the series at a game apiece. And Padres star Manny Machado […] The post Manny Machado’s 2-word message to David Ortiz after Padres’ win over Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Freddie Freeman’s blunt message to Dodgers with season on the line vs. Padres in NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in an unexpected situation heading into Game 4 of their NLDS series against the San Diego Padres. The Padres have raced out to a 2-1 lead in the series, and they can send the Dodgers home for the offseason if they manage to win Game 4, which will take […] The post Freddie Freeman’s blunt message to Dodgers with season on the line vs. Padres in NLDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
Dodgers make Game 3 decision on Cody Bellinger amid MLB Playoff struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers head south to face the San Diego Padres with the series tied 1-1 and they’ll be making a change for Game 3. Due to matchup purposes, Cody Bellinger will sit against Blake Snell, while Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor are set to start in left field and center field.
Spencer Strider will pitch in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Phillies, but there’s a catch
The Atlanta Braves head on the road for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday with the series tied 1-1. Manager Brian Snitker has yet to name his starting pitcher for the contest but made it very clear NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Spencer Strider will pitch at some point. […] The post Spencer Strider will pitch in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Phillies, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter sadly passes away
The MLB world has lost a legend. St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has sadly passed away at the age of 69. Some very sad news for the Cardinals and their fans. No cause of death is known at this time. Bruce Sutter spent 12 seasons in the big leagues, four of which came with the Cards.
Yankees’ chances of landing Jacob deGrom in MLB offseason, revealed
The New York Yankees are still playing playoff baseball currently, but whenever the offseason rolls around, they are going to have one main goal; re-sign Aaron Judge. After Judge’s historic hitting campaign, the Yankees are going to do everything in their power to hold onto their star slugger. Even...
Jacob deGrom could be wooed by this American League team in MLB free agency
2022 MLB free agency figures to have a very deep starting pitcher market, and the guy who will likely headline that market is New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. deGrom can opt out of his current deal with the Mets this offseason, and seems likely to do so. With him hitting the free agent market, there figures to be a plethora of teams trying to steal him away from the Mets.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
Brian Snitker gets brutally honest on Braves’ NLDS loss to ‘hot’ Phillies
The Atlanta Braves’ 2022 campaign came to a crashing end on Saturday, as the Philadelphia Phillies sent them home in Game 4 of their NLDS clash. The Braves struggled to get much going on offense in their 8-3 loss to the Phillies in Game 4. All of their three runs came via solo home runs, […] The post Brian Snitker gets brutally honest on Braves’ NLDS loss to ‘hot’ Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The astronomical 9-figure contract Aaron Judge could receive
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are going to dominate the MLB offseason for as long as he’s on the market. The New York Yankees are going to do whatever they can to fend off the competition to re-sign their star outfielder after watching him hit 62 home runs in a contract year. The problem is that the contract that Judge appears set to earn could be worth an unprecedented amount of money.
Astros manager Dusty Baker puts the Mariners on notice with bold Jose Alutve take ahead of Game 3
Jose Altuve has opened up the Houston Astros’ ALDS clash against the Seattle Mariners on a sluggish note. Altuve has failed to record a hit in the ALDS and also sits at a lowly .111 OBP. Mariners starting pitchers Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert had their way against the All-Star second baseman in the opening […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker puts the Mariners on notice with bold Jose Alutve take ahead of Game 3 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS
Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 1998
DRAGON SLAYERS: Padres rally past Dodgers, reach NLCS for first time in 24 years
Five-run explosion in seventh inning leads Padres past rival Dodgers; Cronenworth's two-run hit brings in winning run as San Diego advances to NLCS vs. Phillies
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Plaschke: Dodgers go from biggest winners to biggest losers with season-ending loss to Padres
Barely a week after setting a franchise record with 111 regular-season victories, the Dodgers see their season end in an NLDS loss to the Padres.
Yankees Twitter in absolute shambles after choke job in Game 3 vs. Guardians
Things could not have gone much worse for the New York Yankees on Saturday night as they saw what should have been a win against the Cleveland Guardians evaporate right before their eyes. To say that Yankees fans were disappointed after the loss would be a major, major understatement. After going down 2-0 in the […] The post Yankees Twitter in absolute shambles after choke job in Game 3 vs. Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We will be back’: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners vocal on avenging lost season after Astros sweep
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners may have lost their MLB playoffs series with the Houston Astros in a shocking sweep, but they are not getting discouraged by the painful setback. The Astros closed their ALDS with the Mariners in just three games. Although Seattle put up quite the fight, with Game 3 reaching 18 […] The post ‘We will be back’: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners vocal on avenging lost season after Astros sweep appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies fans are going to love this MLB playoffs stat after knocking off Braves
It looks like history is on the Philadelphia Phillies’ side as they head to the NLCS of the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Phillies took down the Atlanta Braves in four games despite being the heavy underdogs in the MLB playoffs series. After splitting the first two games between themselves, Philadelphia won back-to-back matches to seal the deal. They now await the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres series to determine who they will meet in the NLCS.
Mariners misery takes center stage on MLB Twitter amid 18-inning loss vs. Astros
The Seattle Mariners had their magical season come to an end in perhaps the worst way possible. It took 18 innings and nearly seven hours before the Houston Astros put them out of their misery for a 3-0 sweep in the ALDS. Understandably, Twitter wasn’t the best place to be...
