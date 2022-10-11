ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) is launching a FREE, voluntary pilot program “Allegan County Community Links” that will work to connect individuals to communities, health, and social service systems through a referral program with Community Health Workers (CHWs). This pilot program is available now through May 31, 2023, unless funding opportunities continue. Allegan County Community Links is designed to be an extension of existing community services and bridge gaps for individuals to help the community thrive. The goal of this program is to address social determinants of health, such as housing, access to care, or food security that affect individual health outcomes. The CHWs will also work with local agencies to help meet individuals’ needs.

