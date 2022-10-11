ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudsonville, MI

927thevan.com

Kimberly Dawn Rosenau

Kimberly Dawn Rosenau, age 51, of Zeeland, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, MI following a lengthy battle with cancer. Kim was a loving mother who was devoted to her children. She loved teaching, playing the piano, reading, writing, and...
ZEELAND, MI
927thevan.com

Mary Ann Bakker

Mary Ann Bakker, age 89, of Holland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Mary Ann was born on a sunny day on June 27, 1933, in Grand Rapids, MI. She was part of a large family, one of 9 siblings born to Gerrit and Nellie VanderLugt.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Robert “Bob” Kleis

Robert “Bob” Kleis, age 63, of Zeeland, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, after suffering sudden cardiac arrest. Bob loved his family and was always willing to help those in need. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and going on cruises with Deb, his wife of 40 years. Camping and boating with daughters Christine (Andy) Teichman and Laura (Scott) Kass defined summer for Bob. The family loved taking road trips and spending time together up north. Bob also found immense joy in spending time with his 3 young grandchildren Leah, Logan, and Ira.
ZEELAND, MI
927thevan.com

Southwest MI Chapter of Blue Star Mothers shop for troops on Saturday

PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Southwest Michigan chapter of Blue Star Mothers is preparing to hold it’s annual holiday event this coming weekend. The group will hold their “Shop for the Troops” event on Saturday, October 15 at the Family Fare in Paw Paw from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at the Save-A-Lot, also in Paw Paw, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PAW PAW, MI
State
Virginia State
City
Hudsonville, MI
City
Holland, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
927thevan.com

Whitmer, Dixon Verbally Spar in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The first debate between incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon was held on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. The one-hour session before WOOD-TV political reporter Rick Albin was lively, with the two differing on various topics. Discussing Michigan’s roads...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log October 13-14, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

City of Holland 2-5 Restrictions Returning

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – Effective October 15th. 2022 at 2:00 am, overnight Holland on-street parking restrictions are in place. Beginning October 15th, vehicles are no longer be permitted to park on city streets during the hours of 2:00 am – 5:00 am until May 15th, 2023.
HOLLAND, MI
Almir
927thevan.com

Allegan County Health Department Launches New FREE Program

ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) is launching a FREE, voluntary pilot program “Allegan County Community Links” that will work to connect individuals to communities, health, and social service systems through a referral program with Community Health Workers (CHWs). This pilot program is available now through May 31, 2023, unless funding opportunities continue. Allegan County Community Links is designed to be an extension of existing community services and bridge gaps for individuals to help the community thrive. The goal of this program is to address social determinants of health, such as housing, access to care, or food security that affect individual health outcomes. The CHWs will also work with local agencies to help meet individuals’ needs.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

