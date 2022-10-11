ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, OH

peakofohio.com

Richard R. Morse

Richard was born on January 4, 1931, in Lima, OH, the son of the late Charles and Opal McDorman Morse. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Chuck Morse, Joan Morse, Jackie Morse, and James Morse. He is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Chris) Garlock of Lima, OH,...
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist dies after missing curve on Ohio road

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on State Route 119, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell from Mainville was riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle on SR 119, east of Indiana Ohio...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Washington Township, OH
Lewistown, OH
Thompson Township, OH
Washington State
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

Crews respond to fire at Shelby County post office

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a Shelby County post office Thursday afternoon. According to Shelby County dispatch, the fire broke out at a United States Postal Service (USPS) location on the 6600 block of Palestine Street near the Pemberton and Sidney town line. Smoke was seen […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

City of Wilmington to supply water for future battery plant in Fayette Co.

Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth announced Thursday that water from the facilities Wilmington built under the 1990 Caesar Creek Lake contract will be used to supply the Honda/LG Energy Solutions joint venture electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility along Interstate 71 near Jeffersonville in Fayette County. In 1990, when the city signed...
WILMINGTON, OH
The Lima News

Fatal crash in Van Wert County

VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning

OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

One person dies in Piqua mobile home fire

PIQUA — A fatal mobile home fire on South Main Street in Piqua claimed a person’s life early Saturday morning. The name of the person who died in the fire is not yet being released, as they are still working to identify that person and then contact family members.
PIQUA, OH
Record-Herald

Authorities locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items

WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
WILMINGTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Domestic Violence Awareness Day ceremony held Friday morning

TCN Domestic Violence Program: New Directions and Soteria House held their annual Domestic Violence Awareness ceremony Friday morning at the Logan County Court House. Last year, TCN Domestic Violence Program assisted 317 victims/survivors and their families in Logan County. The Soteria House (shelter for domestic violence victims who have no...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Sheryl Morris

Sheryl Morris, 91, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 8:28 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home in Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was born on February 21, 1931, at 119 S. Madriver Street in Bellefontaine, Ohio, a daughter of the late Hamer Brunner and Grace Irene (Teets) Fuson. On December...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Daily Advocate

Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
MERCER COUNTY, OH

