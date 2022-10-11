Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Driver avoids deer but not the house, fire department reports
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...
Fourth Miami Valley police officer attacked in recent months
Tyler Patrick, 29, of Dayton, is facing three counts of felonious assault of a peace officer, according to court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
peakofohio.com
Richard R. Morse
Richard was born on January 4, 1931, in Lima, OH, the son of the late Charles and Opal McDorman Morse. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Chuck Morse, Joan Morse, Jackie Morse, and James Morse. He is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Chris) Garlock of Lima, OH,...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies after missing curve on Ohio road
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on State Route 119, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell from Mainville was riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle on SR 119, east of Indiana Ohio...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio man claims cemetery removed same-sex marriage information from headstone
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — A man who lost his husband in 2020 feels like a cemetery in Ohio is trying to erase his same-sex marriage. Darrell Frye told WHIO-TV that he believes Calvary Cemetery in Dayton purposefully defaced his husband’s headstone. In 2007, Frye met Jason Neto and...
Eaton Register Herald
Off the Eaton Path: Updates from Preble County Council on Aging
When I see this picture The Ballad of Jed Clampett begins to play in my head. Even though we weren’t ‘shootin’ at some food,’ the drilling made me think of bubblin’ crude and the Beverly Hillbillies. We didn’t have any bubblin’ crude, oil that is,...
Crews respond to fire at Shelby County post office
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a Shelby County post office Thursday afternoon. According to Shelby County dispatch, the fire broke out at a United States Postal Service (USPS) location on the 6600 block of Palestine Street near the Pemberton and Sidney town line. Smoke was seen […]
Record-Herald
City of Wilmington to supply water for future battery plant in Fayette Co.
Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth announced Thursday that water from the facilities Wilmington built under the 1990 Caesar Creek Lake contract will be used to supply the Honda/LG Energy Solutions joint venture electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility along Interstate 71 near Jeffersonville in Fayette County. In 1990, when the city signed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fatal crash in Van Wert County
VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
sciotopost.com
Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning
OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
Highland County community hasn't had a single mail delivery in four months
Highland County community gets no mail deliveries for months after post office fire. Residents of Lynchburg have had to drive to another town to pick up their mail.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Claudia Rudy, 29, of Lima, was sentenced to three months probation and $3,996.27 in restitution for theft and theft from a person in a protected class. Daris Harrison, 39, of Lima, was sentenced to two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukrainian family arrives at Dayton International Airport
Andrii, his wife Alisa and their three boys landed here in Dayton after traveling the globe. Detective Rod Roberts says he is nervously excited for them to see their new home.
hometownstations.com
Findlay woman arrested during drug bust in Findlay
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
miamivalleytoday.com
One person dies in Piqua mobile home fire
PIQUA — A fatal mobile home fire on South Main Street in Piqua claimed a person’s life early Saturday morning. The name of the person who died in the fire is not yet being released, as they are still working to identify that person and then contact family members.
Record-Herald
Authorities locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items
WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
WLWT 5
OSP: 2 dead after off-road vehicle crashes into creek in Montgomery County
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash in Clay Township on Saturday, according to The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post. It happened around 12:08 a.m. when OSP said a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was driving through a field off Pansing Road when it drove into a creek on the property.
peakofohio.com
Domestic Violence Awareness Day ceremony held Friday morning
TCN Domestic Violence Program: New Directions and Soteria House held their annual Domestic Violence Awareness ceremony Friday morning at the Logan County Court House. Last year, TCN Domestic Violence Program assisted 317 victims/survivors and their families in Logan County. The Soteria House (shelter for domestic violence victims who have no...
peakofohio.com
Sheryl Morris
Sheryl Morris, 91, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 8:28 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home in Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was born on February 21, 1931, at 119 S. Madriver Street in Bellefontaine, Ohio, a daughter of the late Hamer Brunner and Grace Irene (Teets) Fuson. On December...
Daily Advocate
Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County
CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
Comments / 1