Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job
As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now?
A final rose isn't forever. Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn't change the fact that the franchise is one of the most — if not the most — popular reality show on TV. When The Bachelor first debuted in 2005, not even then-host Chris Harrison would […]
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!
A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Head before heart! Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley have a love story for the ages — but they took time to make sure their romance was meant to last before getting serious. “Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year,” Mowry told Essence magazine...
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
Why Did GENERAL HOSPITAL Kill Brando? — Johnny Wactor Speaks Out!
Brando’s death on GENERAL HOSPITAL came as a shock to the audience since most viewers thought that Sasha’s husband would pull through after being attacked by The Hook. But the gruesome murder was also a shock for the character’s former portrayer, Johnny Wactor, who found out on a Friday in late July that GH would not be picking up the last cycle of his contract.
Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage
House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
Bachelor in Paradise’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s Son Dawson’s Baby Album: Family Photos
Doting on Dawson! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are loving life with their baby boy since his January 2022 arrival. The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced in July 2021 that their first child was on the way. “Ashley has been a trouper and I love her so much,” the restaurant manager wrote via Instagram at […]
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby will meet on the beaches of Mexico but did their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time around on...
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Says Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Still ‘Have a Spark’, Reveals Where He Stands With Her After Show
Spilling the tea! Zach Shallcross may not have found love with Rachel Recchia, but the newest Bachelor did give an update about her next potential romance. "Last I saw, her and Aven [Jones] had a little bit of a spark on-camera," Shallcross, 26, told E! News in an interview published on Wednesday, October 5. "I love and […]
Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life
Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
Miranda Lambert Admits Husband Brendan McLoughlin Gives Her 'Notes' About Her Shows: 'He Can Be Harsh Sometimes'
Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, isn't afraid to voice his opinion once in a while!. "He's been awesome. It's so nice to have someone so supportive stand by your side," she gushed, adding that her man also "gives his notes," especially when it comes to her Las Vegas residency. "We've...
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Finally Revealed Michael Ilesamni's Side Of Angela Deem Drama, And Now I Don't Know What To Believe
Michael finally had a chance to tell his side of the story in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but is his story any more believable than Angela's?
These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In 1947
The Social Security Administration's data shows what parents were naming their newborns three-quarters of a century ago.
Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview
Getting married is a huge decision for anyone, but it's a much bigger leap of faith when you don't know the person you're meeting at the end of the aisle. That's exactly what the couples on Lifetime's "Married At Frist Sight" signed on for. A team of experts selects cast members and their future partners, and the couples don't meet or even see each other until the moment of their wedding.
