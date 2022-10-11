ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Clare Crawley
Ashley
Wells Adams
SheKnows

A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!

A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
Soaps In Depth

Why Did GENERAL HOSPITAL Kill Brando? — Johnny Wactor Speaks Out!

Brando’s death on GENERAL HOSPITAL came as a shock to the audience since most viewers thought that Sasha’s husband would pull through after being attacked by The Hook. But the gruesome murder was also a shock for the character’s former portrayer, Johnny Wactor, who found out on a Friday in late July that GH would not be picking up the last cycle of his contract.
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
Us Weekly

Bachelor Zach Shallcross Says Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Still ‘Have a Spark’, Reveals Where He Stands With Her After Show

Spilling the tea! Zach Shallcross may not have found love with Rachel Recchia, but the newest Bachelor did give an update about her next potential romance.  "Last I saw, her and Aven [Jones] had a little bit of a spark on-camera," Shallcross, 26, told E! News in an interview published on Wednesday, October 5. "I love and […]
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
The List

Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview

Getting married is a huge decision for anyone, but it's a much bigger leap of faith when you don't know the person you're meeting at the end of the aisle. That's exactly what the couples on Lifetime's "Married At Frist Sight" signed on for. A team of experts selects cast members and their future partners, and the couples don't meet or even see each other until the moment of their wedding.
