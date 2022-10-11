Read full article on original website
Gordon Hayward’s haircut raises eyebrows ahead of NBA season opener
Gordon Hayward’s haircut has people talking. The Hornets forward shaved the side of his head and seems to be taking a more disheveled take on his signature swoop. Hayward first debuted the cut on Sept. 26, the first report date for NBA veterans. Fortunately for the 32-year-old, he was...
NBA Twitter explodes in reaction to Wiggins' Warriors extension
While finalizing Jordan Poole's massive four-year, $140 million contract extension, the Warriors wasted little time ensuring that Andrew Wiggins also received his payday. Wiggins and the Warriors agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension and secured another critical component of their 2022 NBA championship team. NBA Twitter wasted no time...
Watch Grizzlies’ Ja Morant put on dunking clinic vs. Pistons
Ja Morant looks ready for the regular season to start. He was leaping out of the building and putting on a show in Detroit on Thursday night, especially in transition. But in the halfcourt, too. Morant finished with 31 points and the Grizzlies looked like their explosive young selves in...
How Draymond faces a new challenge after JP altercation
SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green specializes in responding to doubters and hushing them into belief. These tactics made him crucial to the turnaround of a once-forlorn Warriors franchise. He grabbed the chip on his shoulder as a rookie and spun it into gold. It’s one thing, however, to rise from...
Where JP's $140M contract stands among Dubs, 2019 draft class
Jordan Poole's payday with the Warriors has arrived. ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday morning, citing Poole's agents, that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors. The Athletic's Anthony Slater later reported, citing sources, that Poole's deal is for $123 million guaranteed with incentives...
Tatum ejected as Celtics lose preseason finale to Raptors in OT
Fans in Montreal now think very highly of preseason NBA basketball. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors played most of their preseason finale Friday as if it were a regular-season game, finishing with an overtime thriller as part of the NBA Canada Series. And the referees called it as if it were one, ejecting Jayson Tatum along the way.
Sixers set to make roster cuts, waive Bassey and Joe
The Sixers intend to waive recent draft picks Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday morning, confirming reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey and PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck. It was clear from the beginning of the preseason that both players were low...
Draymond, JP dap each other up before Warriors-Nuggets game
For the foreseeable future, every interaction between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will be under a microscope, even those that happen during an NBA preseason game. Green made his preseason debut in the Warriors' final tune-up before the regular season Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. The public got its first glimpse of him with Poole together since the four-time NBA All-Star punched his younger teammate during practice on Oct. 5.
Kerr explains why Warriors waived Weatherspoon, Quinones
Letting go of players at any point is never easy, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr can attest to. Speaking with reporters Thursday after practice, Kerr explained how difficult it was for Golden State to release Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quiñones. "Quinndary helped us win a championship last year," Kerr...
How Draymond spent time away from Warriors after JP altercation
To say it has been an eventful week for Draymond Green would be an understatement. Speaking with reporters Thursday for the first time since he announced he would be taking time away from the team, Green explained how he felt and what he did over the past few days. "It...
Rollins admits 'nothing you can do' if Klay wants seat back
When Klay Thompson wants his seat back, you give him his seat back. That was the lesson Warriors rookie Ryan Rollins learned early on when video showed him getting up and out of Thompson’s way during Golden State’s preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
Peters clears the air about his ‘f—in idiots’ comment
Earlier this week, Eagles great and current Cowboys guard Jason Peters caused a stir with a comments that could have been taken a couple different ways. Peters, 40, joined the Takeoff with John Clark podcast to clear the air. He meant it as a compliment. A huge compliment. “Two years...
Fox, Kings' demolition of Lakers show readiness for season
The Kings are ready to start the 2022-23 NBA season. After the 133-86 demolishing of the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Friday night, Sacramento ended their preseason campaign undefeated and looks to be in a prime position to take the league by storm. Although some might say...
Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors
After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today. Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives...
Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater both full participants Friday, but Tagovailoa won’t play
Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater had full practices Friday, a first for both players since entering concussion protocol. Tagovailoa will not play this week but is closer to a return. Bridgewater, who also has a right pectoral injury, is questionable. Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday the Dolphins plan...
Eagles' Jordan Davis battles bug in an epic showdown
Back in high school, Philadelphia Eagles rookie tackle Jordan Davis proved to be an excellent defender inside the classroom, according to Reddit. Redditor u/Dapper_Bed posted a video on Thursday to the r/Eagles subreddit which was recorded by his girlfriend who attended Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina with Davis. The video shows a young Davis hilariously saving his classmates from a bug that was flying around a ceiling light.
Wiggins signs reported four-year, $109M Warriors extension
The Warriors handed out not one but two massive contract extensions Saturday. Hours after the news of Jordan Poole's four-year, $140 million deal being finalized landed, Golden State announced it had signed All-Star Andrew Wiggins to a multiyear contract extension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews first reported, citing Wiggins'...
Emoni Bates reinstated at Eastern Michigan after charges dropped
YPSILANTI, Mich. — Emoni Bates was reinstated to the Eastern Michigan basketball team and as a student Thursday after prosecutors agreed to drop felony charges against him, his attorney and the school said. The 18-year-old Bates was a top prospect out of high school who transferred to Eastern Michigan...
Steph hilariously eats it after excitedly celebrating three
Any time the Warriors and Dub Nation see Steph Curry fall to the court, they hold their collective breaths. But Friday night at Chase Center, they couldn't help but laugh at the reigning NBA Finals MVP. Early in the third quarter of the Warriors' preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets,...
Porzingis has overcome odds before, can he do it again?
WASHINGTON -- This summer, with a full NBA offseason to work with for the first time in years, Kristaps Porzingis went back to his roots. He traveled to where he first started playing basketball, his home country of Latvia, as well as where his professional basketball career began, in Spain.
