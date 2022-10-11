ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Company news: Jeff Fuchsberg hired by Syracuse University to lead CASE

The Center for Advanced Systems and Engineering (CASE) at Syracuse University has announced the hiring of Jeff Fuchsberg as director. In this role, Fuchsberg will contribute to the center’s strategic plan, oversee the implementation of goals and provide leadership and management of CASE’s day-to-day operations. Fuchsberg’s career experience...
