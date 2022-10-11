Read full article on original website
Related
Company news: Jeff Fuchsberg hired by Syracuse University to lead CASE
The Center for Advanced Systems and Engineering (CASE) at Syracuse University has announced the hiring of Jeff Fuchsberg as director. In this role, Fuchsberg will contribute to the center’s strategic plan, oversee the implementation of goals and provide leadership and management of CASE’s day-to-day operations. Fuchsberg’s career experience...
Central NY college defaults on $25M bond payment, future uncertain
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- A Central New York college defaulted on a $25 million bond payment last month and is facing an uncertain future as its student enrollment plunges. Cazenovia College defaulted on the debt after an effort to refinance it with a long-term loan failed, Bloomberg reported Friday. The liberal...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0