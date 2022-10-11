Read full article on original website
Report: Bomb threat led to evacuation of Norway gas plant
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A bomb threat against a natural gas processing facility in central Norway forced the site’s evacuation and briefly halted operations, Norwegian media reported Thursday, with police later confirming that the threat wasn’t credible. The incident came amid heighten security on key energy, internet...
Putin tempts Turkey, suggests making it Europe’s new gas hub
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday doubled down on his proposal to turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe after deliveries to Germany through the Baltic Sea’s Nord Stream pipeline were halted. Putin floated the idea of exporting more gas through the Turk...
Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine
NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk’s tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. Musk frequently...
1 ticket to ride: Germany eyes public transit revolution
BERLIN (AP) — Germany wants to introduce a public transit pass that costs 49 euros ($47) a month and will be valid nationwide — if officials can agree on the funding. The proposal follows a wildly successful “9-euro ticket,” which was on offer in Germany for three months this summer as part of efforts to help people switch to environmentally friendly transport, reducing gasoline use and helping combat inflation.
Development banks pass climate goal, urged to help poor more
BERLIN (AP) — The world’s top development banks provided more than $80 billion last year to help countries tackle climate change, passing a goal they set in 2019, according to a report published Friday. The European Investment Bank, or EIB, said it and seven other financial institutions committed...
Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.
Iran’s celebrities face reprisals for supporting protests
BAGHDAD (AP) — Singers, actors, sports stars — the list goes on. Iranian celebrities have been startlingly public in their support for the massive anti-government protests shaking their country. And the ruling establishment is lashing back. Celebrities have found themselves targeted for arrest, have had passports confiscated and...
Teens tackle 21st-century challenges at robotics contest
GENEVA (AP) — AWAITING KEYSTONE PHOTOS TO RUN SOMETIME SATURDAY OR E/R ON SUNDAY. For their first trip to a celebrated robotics contest for high school students from scores of countries, a team of Ukrainian teens had a problem. With shipments of goods to Ukraine uncertain, and Ukrainian customs...
Russia’s genocidal propaganda must not be passed off as freedom of speech
I was in gorgeous, courageous Kyiv on Monday when the latest Russian missile shower hit Ukraine, murdering civilians and knocking out heat and light on the cusp of winter. Kyivans took it calmly. My meeting smoothly transferred from a cafe to the metro, where we chain-drank coffee and carried on under the sirens and occasional, reverberating booms of missile defence. On social media and Russian TV, the grotesque propaganda cast of state-controlled media, officials and tub-thumping pundits were their usual sadistic selves, celebrating the strikes and calling for more attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.
China opens meeting expected to give Xi Jinping 5 more years
BEIJING (AP) — China opened a twice-a-decade Communist Party conference Sunday at the end of which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term, breaking with recent precedent and establishing him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi was delivering a lengthy...
Prisoners' lives 'at risk' as fire erupts at notorious Tehran jail
The lives of prisoners are at grave risk in Evin prison in Tehran, rights groups warned Sunday, after a fire erupted at the notorious jail as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death entered a fifth week. The life of every political and ordinary crime prisoner is at grave risk", said the Oslo-based non-government group Iran Human Rights (IHR).
UN chief urges Yemen’s warring parties to extend truce
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen on Thursday blamed Houthi rebels for the failure to renew a six-month-long truce and called on the warring parties to demonstrate “leadership, compromise and flexibility.”. Hans Grundberg urged them to quickly renew and expand the truce deal that...
Mexico: the promised land for migrants... from the US
While many migrants risk their lives chasing the American dream, Gabriel Zarate fled the rising cost of living in California and moved to the Mexican border city of Tijuana. It's significantly cheaper than in California," Zarate said.
