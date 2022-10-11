ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

Audio: Woman held in basement since early September, escapes while duct taped and wearing metal collar on her neck

(Missourinet) – Court documents say a woman escaped a western Missouri home while duct taped and wearing a locked metal collar around her neck. Excelsior Springs police are investigating the case of a 22-year-old woman, who says she had been held hostage since early September and escaped last Friday. The woman ran to a neighboring home for help. “She was terrified,” said neighbor Ciara Tharp.
