Read full article on original website
Related
Trial for accused Kansas City serial killer to begin in January
The trial for Fredrick Scott, who is accused of killing five men along Indian Creek Trail in 2017, is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
californiaexaminer.net
Police: A Woman Was Kept Hostage For A Month And Raped Many Times
According to court records filed on Tuesday, a lady from Missouri was kept hostage for approximately a month in a basement chamber and brutally raped before she was able to escape. Timothy M. Haslett, 39, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested on Friday and made a video court appearance on...
Missouri teen credited for arrest of kidnapping suspect
A Lake Arrowhead, Missouri teenager is credited with helping deputies arrest Austin Gaal, the man charged with trying to kidnap her.
kttn.com
Audio: Woman held in basement since early September, escapes while duct taped and wearing metal collar on her neck
(Missourinet) – Court documents say a woman escaped a western Missouri home while duct taped and wearing a locked metal collar around her neck. Excelsior Springs police are investigating the case of a 22-year-old woman, who says she had been held hostage since early September and escaped last Friday. The woman ran to a neighboring home for help. “She was terrified,” said neighbor Ciara Tharp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'If you call the police he'll kill us both': Missouri neighbors rush to aid woman held captive
An Excelsior Springs man is facing rape, kidnapping and assault charges after allegedly holding his victim captive inside his home. KSHB's Sarah Plake reports.Oct. 12, 2022.
Man sentenced for making crystal meth near Kansas City elementary school
A man was sentenced for his role in making crystal meth within 1,000 feet of George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police: Missouri woman held captive for a month, repeatedly raped
A Missouri woman was held captive in a basement room for about a month and was raped repeatedly before she was able to escape, according to charging documents filed Tuesday.
KCPD investigating suspicious death in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of a man on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
'Once in a lifetime': KU Health System doctors perform surgery on gorilla at Kansas City Zoo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Zoo mourns the loss of one of its gorillas, KMBC 9 is getting an exclusive inside look at the surgery last year that helped extend his life. The University of Kansas Health System shared video from inside the operating room with KMBC 9, showing how their doctors and nurses answered the call.
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
Dog sitter finally returns slain Kansas City firefighter’s dog, family says
Loved ones of the Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence, Missouri, say they are fighting a battle to get his beloved dog back.
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
A problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven dogs from a former breeder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman may have been held in Missouri home for weeks
Documents show woman may have been held against her will in Excelsior Springs home for weeks before escape.
KCTV 5
One dead, another seriously wounded in park shooting near Grandview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fatal shooting Wednesday evening. The Grandview Police Department stated officers responded to a shots-fired call at O’Donnell Park in the 13500 block of Kurzweil Road about 5:20 p.m. They found Orson Roth...
Independence man pleads not guilty in death of Cass County highway worker
An Independence man pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated, which caused the death of a I-49 highway worker early Saturday.
St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting
Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
KCTV 5
Video shows police taking rape and kidnapping suspect Timothy Haslett Jr. into custody
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
WIBW
Missouri trucker sent to hospital after arm pinned under semi following crash
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri trucker was sent to the hospital after his arm had been pinned under his semi-truck following a crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 412.6 on eastbound I-70 with reports of an injury crash.
kchi.com
One of Two Sentenced In Christmas Eve Death of 2 Year Old
One of two arrested in Chillicothe in the death of a two-year-old child on Christmas Eve 2021 has been sentenced. 47-year-old Christopher Wilson of Chillicothe pled guilty on October 6th and was sentenced to 4 years for Involuntary Manslaughter and 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The sentences will run consecutively.
‘I just don’t feel safe’: KU medical student wakes up to intruder inside home
The victim said that man proceeded to walk in her room, urinate in her trash can and walk toward her bed.
NBC News
516K+
Followers
57K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0