nypressnews.com
Bass, Caruso say LA City Councilmembers should resign after racist remark scandal
Candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso agree on at least one thing: The council members at the center of the racist remark scandal should step down. Tom Wait reports.
nypressnews.com
A feud between owner of L.A. swap meet and street vendors escalates after chain-link fence installed
An ongoing feud between street vendors and the owner of the Los Angeles City College Swap Meet escalated this week when vendors showed up to set up shop outside the popular swap meet, but instead found a chain-link fencing blocking their usual spots. Official-looking signs citing city code warned sidewalk...
nypressnews.com
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
nypressnews.com
Riverside launches plan to tackle homelessness by adding housing, treatment options
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The city of Riverside is adopting a new plan to reduce homelessness through a series of incremental steps that will require officials to meet “measurable” goals that make a difference over time, Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. The Riverside City Council on...
nypressnews.com
Carjacking victim dragged by own vehicle, killed during LA police chase
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A carjacking victim died after being dragged nearly a mile by a suspect who was fleeing Los Angeles police Thursday, officials say. The incident started with LAPD officers from the 77th Division following a suspect who was wanted for murder. The suspect fled and crashed the vehicle, then tried to carjack another car.
nypressnews.com
Orange County bus service could be suspended Monday due to bus mechanic strike
All Orange County bus services in Orange County could be suspended Monday after maintenance workers voted this week to strike. The strike is expected to begin 12:01 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Local 952, which represents about 9,500 members. The union said it voted to strike Wednesday, after the Orange County Transportation Authority “refused to address key health and welfare issues” and offered a “substandard final contract offer.”
nypressnews.com
LAPD searching for driver in South LA hit-and-run that left toddler in critical condition
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help finding a hit-and-run driver who struck a mother and toddler, leaving the child in the street with life-threatening injuries. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of...
nypressnews.com
Investigation underway after an fatally shot in Compton
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton early Saturday morning. The shooting reportedly occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. El Segundo Boulevard. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies dispatched to the scene arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
nypressnews.com
Police arrest 13-year-old in connection with murder of Highland Park liquor store clerk
The Los Angeles Police Department said they arrested a suspect who allegedly murdered a man working as a clerk at a liquor store. The incident happened Oct. 6, at Tony’s Market in Highland Park, according to investigators. Police said four teenagers went into the liquor store and tried to steal a six-pack of beer.
nypressnews.com
Beloved South Bay theater possibly shutting down after parking dispute with nearby mall
Once upon a time, Danny Ryan was a 6-year-old boy, who found his passion in theater. “It makes me feel more confident and indestructible,” Ryan said. Four times a week, he takes lessons at the Norris Pavillion, right across the street from the Norris Theatre. But now, Ryan’s worried there won’t be any more shows after the owners of the neighboring Promenade Mall filed a $1 million lawsuit against Norris Theater regarding their shared parking space.
nypressnews.com
nypressnews.com
1 killed, 8 injured after hit-and-run driver slams into food stand in Pomona, police say
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) — A person was killed and eight others were injured in Pomona after a driver crashed her car and ran away from the scene Friday evening, authorities say. Pomona police say the crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the area of W. Holt Avenue and...
nypressnews.com
12 people injured, 1 person dead after car crashes into a Pomona taco stand
Twelve people were injured and one person died after a driver crashed into a taco stand in Pomona. According to the authorities, a driver crashed into food vendors near Dudley Street and Holt Avenue. The driver tried to escape but after over an hour and a half of police searching for her, she turned herself in. Police said the driver was a 26-year-old woman.
nypressnews.com
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight
Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
