Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA
Orange County bus service could be suspended Monday due to bus mechanic strike

All Orange County bus services in Orange County could be suspended Monday after maintenance workers voted this week to strike. The strike is expected to begin 12:01 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Local 952, which represents about 9,500 members. The union said it voted to strike Wednesday, after the Orange County Transportation Authority “refused to address key health and welfare issues” and offered a “substandard final contract offer.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Investigation underway after an fatally shot in Compton

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton early Saturday morning. The shooting reportedly occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. El Segundo Boulevard. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies dispatched to the scene arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
COMPTON, CA
Beloved South Bay theater possibly shutting down after parking dispute with nearby mall

Once upon a time, Danny Ryan was a 6-year-old boy, who found his passion in theater. “It makes me feel more confident and indestructible,” Ryan said. Four times a week, he takes lessons at the Norris Pavillion, right across the street from the Norris Theatre. But now, Ryan’s worried there won’t be any more shows after the owners of the neighboring Promenade Mall filed a $1 million lawsuit against Norris Theater regarding their shared parking space.
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA
Carjacking victim killed after being dragged by stolen vehicle during pursuit with police in South LA

One person was killed Thursday evening during a wild pursuit in Inglewood, after they were dragged from the back of their vehicle, which had just been stolen. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident, which began at around 5 p.m. In an incident report they revealed that detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Gang and Narcotic Division were “conducting surveillance” on a murder suspect in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue when they saw him get into a vehicle and drive away.
INGLEWOOD, CA
12 people injured, 1 person dead after car crashes into a Pomona taco stand

Twelve people were injured and one person died after a driver crashed into a taco stand in Pomona. According to the authorities, a driver crashed into food vendors near Dudley Street and Holt Avenue. The driver tried to escape but after over an hour and a half of police searching for her, she turned herself in. Police said the driver was a 26-year-old woman.
POMONA, CA
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight

Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

