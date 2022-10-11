ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix Unveils Debut Thai Slate Including Four Original Feature Films & Two Series

By Zac Ntim and Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Netflix has revealed its debut slate of original Thai productions, including four feature films and two TV series.

The four films will be produced in partnership with local production partners GMM Studios International, Song Sound Production, Transformation Films, and 18 Tanwa.

The slate includes Director Sitisiri Mongkolsiri’s latest Hunger , which is billed as a restaurant drama that follows Aoy, a woman in her twenties, who runs her family’s local stir-fried noodles restaurant in the old quarter of Bangkok. One day, she receives an invitation to leave the family business and join team ‘Hunger’, Thailand ’s number one luxury Chef’s table team led by the famously ingenious, and infamously nasty, Chef Paul.

Writer-director Prueksa Amaruji will bring The Lost Lotteries , produced by Ekachai Uekrongtham, to the streamer. The film is billed as a heist-comedy film about 5 losers united by a crazy mission to retrieve their 30-million-baht winning lottery tickets from a mafia gang headquartered in a firecracker factory. The film will hit Netflix on November 16, 2022.

Director-producer Wisit Sasanatieng will debut The Murderer (w/t), about an English man who is accused of murdering his Thai in-laws, his wife is the only witness that stands between guilt and freedom. Abishek J. Bajaj wrote the screenplay. This will be the streamer’s first film in the Northeastern Thai dialect.

Veteran filmmaker Nonzee Nimibutr’s latest Mon Rak Nak Pak (w/t) will also debut on the streamer. The film is written by Ek Iemchuen and follows the crew of a traveling pharma-cinema troupe as they go on the road to spread the joy of live-dubbed movies, all while overcoming difficulties, deceits, and reaching for their dreams.

The two original series Delete and Analog Squad — both working titles — have yet the receive release dates. Delete is directed and produced by Parkpoom Wongpoom. The show follows the story of a complicated relationship with secrets to hide, and a grim question to ponder: who do you want to delete from your life? Parkpoom Wongpoom, Jirassaya Wongsutin, and Tossaphon Riantong are writers on the project.

Analog Squad is directed by Nithiwat Tharatorn and is set at the turn of the millennium where a group of misfits is hired to play the part of estranged family members in order to fill in the cracks of one broken family. Writers on the show include Nithiwat Tharatorn, Aummaraporn Phandintong, Chanathip Amonpiyaphong, and Sopana Chaowwiwatkul.

“When Netflix started in Thailand, we wanted to introduce content that went beyond what could be found on TV or in the cinema,” the steamer said in a statement. “Through Thai subtitles and dubbing, we’ve opened the door to a trove of films and series from around the world for our members, including highly popular K-dramas.”

The statement added: “In the past, creators would have to do the international film circuit to drum up interest. But with Netflix streaming the content to more than 190 countries around the world, it’s opened up countless opportunities. This in turn motivates creators to pitch us their best ideas and produce their best work.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Dahmer’ Dethroned As Netflix #1 By Another Ryan Murphy Series

After 21 consecutive days atop Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story slipped to #2 on Friday, Oct. 14. It was overtaken by The Watcher. Both true-crime limited series come from Ryan Murphy under his big overall deal at Netflix. After the quick turnaround for Hollywood and Halston early into Murphy’s Netflix deal (Ratched and The Politician were pre-existing and not pact of that pact), the prolific producer took some time to prep the second batch of shows. As Deadline has reported, executives at the streamer had touted for over a year that the new projects, Dahmer and The Watcher — both co-created...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hulu Orders ‘Interior Chinatown’ To Series; Jimmy O. Yang Star And Taika Waititi To EP, Direct Pilot

Hulu has ordered 10 episodes of Interior Chinatown, a drama series from 20th Television and creator/exec producer Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller of the same name. Jimmy O. Yang (Crazy Rich Asians) will star, and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) will direct pilot and executive produce. Related Story Kurt Sutter’s Western ‘The Abandons’ Rustles Up Series Order At Netflix Related Story 'Honeymoon Friends': 'Single Parents' Alum Jake Choi Latest To Join 20th's 'Vacation Friends' Sequel For Hulu Related Story Andrés Delgado Joins Cast Of Hulu's Limited Series Boxing Drama 'La Máquina' Yang will play Willis Wu, a background actor in a procedural cop show called Black & White....
TV SERIES
Deadline

International Insider: Mipcom Back With A Bang; ‘The Crown’ “On Edge”; MIA Kicks Off; Amazon’s Handmaid’s Deal

Welcome to the International Insider, Max Goldbart here. We’ve been all over the proverbial shop this week with Mel and Jesse in sunny Rome and Zac racing round London at the speed of light to cover LFF. Read on for the biggest news in international TV and film. Mipcom Cannes Back With A Bang Three years off: A palpable sense of excitement has settled over the global TV community as buyers, sellers, execs, journalists (of course) and everyone in between gets set to jet to Cannes for Mipcom. This year’s market, rebranded Mipcom Cannes, is effectively the first in person for...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix Reveals Ad-Supported Tier Launch Date And Pricing, Which Undercuts Disney

Netflix is undercutting Disney+ on price by a dollar a month as it prepares for a landmark expansion into advertising-supported streaming. The company said its new subscription tier, Basic with Ads, will cost $6.99 a month and will launch November 3 in the U.S., more than a month before Disney’s December 8 rollout of the ad-supported version of Disney+. Canada and Mexico will get the new plan November 1 and two days later it will go live in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and the UK, with Spain following on November 10. In the U.S., the entry-level...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Sorokin
Deadline

Kurt Sutter’s Western ‘The Abandons’ Rustles Up Series Order At Netflix

Kurt Sutter has got the green light for his outlaw western series The Abandons. The streamer has handed the Sons of Anarchy a ten-part series order for his period action drama, which was first revealed by Deadline a year ago. The series, which will see Sutter serve as showrunner and exec producer via his SutterInk banner, is set in the Old West. It follows a group of diverse, outlier families pursuing their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon when a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Russell Crowe Denies Claim He Had An Awful Table Read With Julia Roberts For ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ Calling It “Pure Imagination”

“Pure imagination,” wrote Russell Crowe this morning in response to a book excerpt published months ago which had likely just come to the Oscar-winner’s attention. In the excerpt from Scott Meslow’s From Hollywood With Love, which was posted online by Vulture in February, My Best Friend’s Wedding director P.J. Hogan says he originally tried to cast Crowe as the film’s titular best friend opposite soon-to-be-Oscar winner Julia Roberts. But first, said the director, Crowe had to be ok’d by Roberts, who had casting approval. So he allegedly set up a table read.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Pierce Brosnan Shares ‘Stupid Comment’ That Possibly Cost Him Iconic Screen Role

It may look to outsiders that Pierce Brosnan has enjoyed the dream screen career, effortlessly moving from TV success in the 1980s to film superstardom in the 1990s.  However, the Irish actor has now revealed a bump in the road where, he believes, a casual comment may have cost him a huge and returning role.  Brosnan was already the established star of TV detective show Remington Steele – and appeared in films including The Fourth Protocol and Mrs Doubtfire – when he auditioned for the role of Batman for the film to be directed by Tim Burton.  As he this week told The...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin And Maddie Hasson To Star In George Nolfi’s ‘Elevation’ From Lyrical Media And Producer Brad Fuller

EXCLUSIVE: George Nolfi will direct Lyrical Media’s post-apocalyptic action thriller Elevation with Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin and Maddie Hasson set to star. Brad Fuller is on board to produce with John Glenn and writing duo Kenny Ryan and Jacob Roman penning the script. The film is billed as a high-concept, thematically driven action piece set in the Rocky Mountains. The plot is being kept under wraps, but the story is said to follow a single father and two women who must venture from the safety of their home to face monstrous creatures in order to save the life of a child.  Producing...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Feature Films#Comedy Film#Thai#Gmm Studios International#The Lost Lotteries#Murderer#English
Deadline

Robbie Coltrane Dies: ‘Harry Potter’, James Bond & ‘Cracker’ Star Was 72

Beloved Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane died today at 72, his agent has confirmed to Deadline. Related Story Daniel Radcliffe, J.K. Rowling & Many More Remember Robbie Coltrane: "Used To Keep Us Laughing Constantly" Related Story James Bond Screenwriters Reveal Secrets Of "More Complex Narrative" For Daniel Craig's 007 Related Story Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Dates For Park's Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Grinchmas The Harry Potter, James Bond and Cracker star died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. The award-winning actor had been in ill health for the past two years. RELATED: Robbie Coltrane’s Film & Television Career In Photos Coltrane, the larger-than-life...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Is “A Clear Example Of The Lengths That Hollywood Will Go To To Save Itself And To Protect Offenders”

Issa Rae’s career is soaring, but even so she’s less optimistic about support for women in Hollywood now than she was in the immediate wake of #MeToo. “It feels like we’re regressing, depressingly so,” the Rap Sh!t creator told Elle magazine. “There are just too many enablers for there to be real change. People have to be held accountable. There have to be legitimate consequences. Hollywood is very bad about consequences.” Case in point, she says: “The stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood. There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Pixar Vet Alan Barillaro Moves To Passion Pictures; ‘First Dates’ Creator Joins Banijay Label RDF; ‘The Vanishing Triangle’ Re-emerges With Pre-Buy Deals; AMC Networks Ups Mark Dee-Shapland; Cineflix Sells ‘Reginald the Vampire’ To Key Territories  – Global Briefs

Pixar Vet Alan Barillaro Moves To Passion Pictures Searching For Sugar Man producer Passion Pictures has signed Oscar-winning Pixar veteran Alan Barillaro as Creative Director for its Animation division. Barillaro will further Passion’s push into animated features and TV series, having already been behind the likes of Netflix’s Love, Death and Robots. He is the second Pixar veteran to join Passion in the past year, following David Park’s move to be Head of Production and Exec Producer. Barillaro joined Pixar in 1997 and worked on the likes of A Bug’s Life, Lightyear, Finding Nemo and The Incredibles, along with winning an...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘The Inspection’ Filmmakers Elegance Bratton & Chester Algernal Gordon Sign With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Elegance Bratton and producer Chester Algernal Gordon have signed with WME. The filmmaking duo, who co-run production company Freedom Principle, are the filmmakers behind A24’s The Inspection which made its world premiere at TIFF and stars Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union. The drama, which serves as Bratton’s feature directorial debut and stars Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union, premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and is based on the director-writer’s own life. The Inspection centers around a young homeless gay man who joins the Marine Corps to win back his mother’s love, but learns how to respect himself at bootcamp. The...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Hadestown’ Audience Member With Hearing Loss Urges Social Media Users To “Stop Harassing” Lillias White: Actress Is Not “The Enemy”

The Hadestown audience member with hearing loss who was reprimanded from the stage by Lillias White when the Broadway actress mistook a captioning device for a recording device is urging social media users to “please stop harassing” the Broadway star. “Ms. White is not a malicious person, nor is she the enemy,” said Samantha Coleman in a tweet this afternoon, noting that White’s social media pages, particularly Instagram, “have been flooded with ageist & racist comments.” On Wednesday night, Coleman was in the front row of the Walter Kerr Theatre using a venue-provided captioning device during a performance of Hadestown...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Basketball Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Has Brain Tumor, NBA Confirms

Dikembe Mutombo, the gravelly voiced center whose finger-wagging shot-blocking made him a Denver Nuggets legend and built a cult following among basketball fans worldwide, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA said in a statement Saturday on behalf of him and his family. “He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment,” the statement said. The 56-year-old Mutombo was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo before moving to the United States and playing college basketball at Georgetown University. He was drafted by the Denver...
DENVER, CO
Deadline

‘The Kollective’ Producer Submarine Readies Intense Esports Thriller Series ‘A.D.D.’ From ‘Arcane’ Writer Nick Luddington — MIA Market

EXCLUSIVE: Dutch producer Submarine’s good week here in Rome at the MIA Market has continued as it unveiled its latest project. The  Amsterdam-, LA- and London-based firm has followed up its Bellingcat journalism thriller drama The Kollective being taken to series by revealing up Esports thriller series A.D.D. — a collaboration with Nick Luddington. It is billed as a grounded sci-fi thriller about a young, genius gamer who joins the world’s premier e-sports team, A.D.D., in a bid to discover what happened to her older brother – a former A.D.D. megastar who mysteriously disappeared from the spotlight.” She realizes the team is...
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Netflix Suffers Royal Headache Over ‘The Crown’ S5, Plus Harry And Meghan’s Documentary Launch Date

Netflix faces a number of courtly challenges in the next couple of months, as it prepares to debut both the fifth season of The Crown, and a documentary starring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.  Season 5 of The Crown is set to launch on November 5, and already there are rumblings by commentators in the UK that it doesn’t feel appropriate to bring the royals’ real-life 1990s troubles to the screen, so soon after Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022. Asked about the forthcoming series, Jonathan Dimbleby – one of the UK’s most celebrated broadcasters and a friend of the new...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Cinedigm Takes North America For Austrian Horror Film ‘Family Dinner’

Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to the psychological horror film Family Dinner, which debuted at Tribeca earlier this year.  Cinedigm plans to release the film early next year, streaming exclusively on its Bloody Disgusting-powered horror platform Screambox.  Written and directed by Peter Hengl, produced by the Austrian company Capra Film and co-produced by Film AG (Corsage), the film follows a teenager who spends the holidays at her aunt’s farm in the hope of getting help to lose weight, but soon after her arrival, she begins to suspect that something is very wrong at this place. “Family Dinner is like watching from...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Soft & Quiet’: Momentum Pictures Picks Up Blumhouse SXSW Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Momentum Pictures has acquired distribution rights in the US, Canada, and UK to Soft & Quiet, the debut feature from filmmaker Beth de Araújo which made its world premiere at SXSW. The film, produced by Blumhouse and Second Grade Teacher, earned gripping reviews out the Austin, TX event, near 90%. The pic will be released day and date in theaters and VOD on Nov. 4. Soft & Quiet is a thriller that plays out in real time. The pic follows a single afternoon in the life of an elementary school teacher as she organizes a mixer of like-minded women. When the group...
MOVIES
Deadline

Yolanda Hadid On ‘RHOBH’ Taking Toll On Mental Health: “I Was Fighting For My Life”

Yolanda Hadid is recalling her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and talking about how difficult it was on her mental health. “Well, the first season I went on, I was diagnosed with neurological Lyme disease and a lot of narratives that were created by the women… but those things were very hurtful. I was fighting for my life,” the former Bravo star told Entertainment Tonight. Hadid joined the cast of RHOBH in Season 3 and spent four seasons on the Bravo reality series. The former model showcased her struggles with Lyme disease as many of her costars questioned her...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Deadline

132K+
Followers
37K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy