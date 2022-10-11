Read full article on original website
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A high wind warning is in effect for Cheyenne and the surrounding areas, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Oct. 11, will be mostly sunny with a high near 69 degrees. There will be a west wind of 15–20 mph before wind speeds increase to 25–30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. There will be a 20% chance of showers before 9 p.m., with areas of frost between 2 and 3 a.m. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 35. Winds will begin in the north at 20–25 mph before becoming west-northwest at 10–15 mph after midnight.
